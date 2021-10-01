Guests on Sunday talk shows: Fox News milestone; Tony Bennett on ‘60 Minutes’; Robert Lugo
Scott Gottlieb, Uncontrolled Spread — Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb details the steps America needs to take to combat future pandemics. (N) 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. CSPAN2
CBS News Sunday Morning Activist Roberto Lugo. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Gen. Kelly McKeague, POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Panel: Steve Hayes; Marie Harf; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Biden’s foreign policy; Asia; Afghanistan; France versus AUKUS; U.S. foreign relations: Ian Bremmer; Richard Haass; author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics”). The next hot spot of jihadi terrorism: Amy Mackinnon, Foreign Policy. Lessons from the pandemic: Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); Kash Patel; Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Panel: Christian Walker; Louise Burke, All Seasons Press. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Matthew Dowd; author Keisha Blain (“Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America”); Eduardo Díaz, National Museum of the American Latino; Joan Walsh, the Nation; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Peggy Noonan; Susan Page, USA Today; Jake Sherman. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the budget battle in Congress: Charlotte Alter, Time; Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. Right-wing media’s hostility toward vaccine mandates: Juliette Kayyem, CNN. Ozy Media scandal: Brian Morrissey, the Rebooting. A personal battle with breast cancer: Meg Kinnard, Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Julie Banderas; Glenn Greenwald. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Heather O’Neill and Maria Fleet (“No Ordinary Life”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Tony Bennett; the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Fox News Channel: 25 Years Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Lauren Green, Jennifer Griffin, Sean Hannity, Brit Hume, Juan Williams and others take a look at the network’s anniversary through the eyes of those who helped launch the channel. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News
5:43 p.m. Oct. 1, 2021: Updated guests on “Fox News Sunday” and “Meet the Press” on NBC and “The Sunday Show” on MSNBC.
