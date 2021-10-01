Guests on Sunday talk shows: Fox News milestone; Tony Bennett on ‘60 Minutes’; Robert Lugo

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Scott Gottlieb, Uncontrolled Spread — Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb details the steps America needs to take to combat future pandemics. (N) 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. CSPAN2

CBS News Sunday Morning Activist Roberto Lugo. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Gen. Kelly McKeague, POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Panel: Steve Hayes; Marie Harf; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Biden’s foreign policy; Asia; Afghanistan; France versus AUKUS; U.S. foreign relations: Ian Bremmer; Richard Haass; author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics”). The next hot spot of jihadi terrorism: Amy Mackinnon, Foreign Policy. Lessons from the pandemic: Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); Kash Patel; Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Panel: Christian Walker; Louise Burke, All Seasons Press. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Matthew Dowd; author Keisha Blain (“Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America”); Eduardo Díaz, National Museum of the American Latino; Joan Walsh, the Nation; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Peggy Noonan; Susan Page, USA Today; Jake Sherman. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

Advertisement

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the budget battle in Congress: Charlotte Alter, Time; Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. Right-wing media’s hostility toward vaccine mandates: Juliette Kayyem, CNN. Ozy Media scandal: Brian Morrissey, the Rebooting. A personal battle with breast cancer: Meg Kinnard, Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Julie Banderas; Glenn Greenwald. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Heather O’Neill and Maria Fleet (“No Ordinary Life”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes Tony Bennett; the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Fox News Channel: 25 Years Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Lauren Green, Jennifer Griffin, Sean Hannity, Brit Hume, Juan Williams and others take a look at the network’s anniversary through the eyes of those who helped launch the channel. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 3 - 9 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 3 - 9 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement