Dakota Johnson’s viral ‘Ellen’ interview was ‘amazing,’ Drew Barrymore says

Happy Dakota Johnson birthday month! How was the party? I wasn’t invited.

Johnson’s viral “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” moment came full circle Thursday during a discussion about good neighbors on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Johnson joined her longtime friend behind a news desk in New York City’s High Line park.

Riffing on a headline about whether we should become better acquainted with our neighbors, Barrymore asked “The Lost Daughter” actor about her relationship with her neighbors. It turns out Johnson has a neighbor she doesn’t know that well on one side, and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the other.

“They’re great neighbors,” Johnson said of Kimmel and his wife. “Except they have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me.”

Barrymore, thankfully, pounced on that setup.

“Is this for real? Because, you know, people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties,” said Barrymore, seeming to reference Johnson’s “Ellen” interview.

“Oh, my god,” said Johnson, as the camera zoomed in to capture her reaction.

“That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing,” added Barrymore as Johnson laughed.

This “amazing” moment happened during Johnson’s Nov. 27, 2019, appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” DeGeneres had kicked off that interview by wishing Johnson a happy belated 30th birthday.

When the host claimed she was not invited to the celebration, Johnson immediately set the record straight.

“Actually, no. That’s not the truth, Ellen,” said Johnson. “You were invited.”

The awkward exchange was hailed across the internet as the supposed beginning of the long-running daytime talk show’s downfall when DeGeneres announced in May that she would be ending her show in 2022.

The announcement came nearly a year after a BuzzFeed investigation detailed allegations of a toxic workplace environment from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” staffers.