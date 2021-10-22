Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Ro Khanna on ‘Fox News Sunday’; ’60 Minutes’ on CBS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Edward Luthy, DC Vault. Panel: Bret Baier; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Colin Powell remembered; tension between China and Taiwan: author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author Oriana Skylar Mastro (“The Costs of Conversation: Obstacles to Peace Talks in Wartime”). China’s weapons tests: David Sanger, New York Times. The legacy of Angela Merkel: author Kati Marton (“The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel”). Afghanistan: Mahbouba Seraj. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell. Panel: Charlie Kirk, Turning Point; firefighter Dylan Lindberg. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Melanie Campbell, Black Women’s Roundtable; former Ambassador to U.N. Andrew Young; State Rep. Ross Wilburn (D-Iowa); Steve Schmidt, Lincoln Project. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Gita Gopinath, International Monetary Fund; Zalmay Khalilzad; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Brendan Buck; Eugene Daniels, Politico; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino; NBC; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. China: Steve Ganyard; Bonnie Glaser. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Jane Coaston; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Dangers of “both-siderism” in political coverage: Jackie Calmes, Los Angeles Times. Facebook accountability and transparency: Suzanne Nossel, Facebook Oversight Board. New research on YouTube: Katie Paul, Tech Transparency Project. The biggest media stories of the week: Kara Swisher; Mara Schiavocampo; Philip Bump, Washington Post; Oliver Darcy. Political chaos: author Jay Van Bavel (“The Power of Us”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kat Timpf; Mo Elleithee; Neil Cavuto; author Meghan McCain (“Bad Republican”). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Brian Greene (“Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes A former top intelligence official in the Saudi Arabian government, Saad Aljabri, claims the kingdom’s ruler plotted to kill him and has taken his children hostage; dropping Colorado River water levels; Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”). (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
Movies on TV this week: October 24: ‘Frankenstein’ (1931) and ‘Young Frankenstein (1974) on TCM; ‘The Exorcist’ on AMC; ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Encore
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.