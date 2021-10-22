What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘La Frontera With Pati Jinich,’ PBS; MLB playoffs

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off The young bakers design 3D galactic cakes featuring the Star Wars universe and their favorite characters. 7 p.m. Disney

S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Home Sweet Home A meat-eating, frontline-working family swaps homes with a vegetarian, zero-waste family in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Host Alyson Hannigan welcomes magicians Anchal Kumawat, Mark Doetsch and Michael O’Brien in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank In this new episode hopefuls pitch a learning platform to empower students to reach their creative potential through art. Daniel Lubetzky is a guest shark. 8 p.m. ABC

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables Gabby (Kylie Cantrall) is housesitting at an alien smart home while its owners are away in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Disney

Magnum P.I. Higgins’ (Perdita Weeks) therapist (guest star Tijuana Ricks) hires her to investigate the suicide of one of her teenage patients. Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star in this new episode with guest stars Chantal Thuy and Lance Kim. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Eli Roth’s History of Horror (N) 10 p.m. AMC

The Graham Norton Show Coldplay; Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”); Sir Billy Connolly, British Olympic diver Tom Daley; Dame Eileen Atkins; Sir Lenny Henry are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

La Frontera With Pati Jinich This two-part culinary exploration of the border region between the United States and Mexico concludes as Chef Jinich travels from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. Along the way she gets a look at the region’s major industries, which include trucking, trade and ranching. She also visits the owners of Taco Palenque, a popular family-run eatery that has grown into a fast-casual restaurant empire across South Texas. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Football Memphis visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

Baseball American League Championship Series Game 6: The Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Issa Rae; singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Elton John performs; Matt Bershadker ASPCA; Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rebecca Ferguson; authors Christine Pride and Jo Piazza; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Absolutely Mental”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Susie Essman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx; Laura Benanti. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Olivia Newton-John; Montana Jordan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chris Colfer; Jimmie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Game-changing meals to make in minutes; how to harness the power of anxiety for strength. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dave Grohl; David Chang and Priya Krishna; Abigail Breslin performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A death row inmate says he was wrongfully accused. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amanda Seyfried (“A Mouthful of Air”); Kenya Moore; guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure bill; developments in the January 6 investigation; the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and national security advisor: Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News; Ryan J. Reilly, Huffington Post; Mike Memoli, NBC. moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Saru Jayaraman (“One Fair Wage: Ending Subminimum Pay in America”). Panel: Author Andrew Yang (“Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy”); John McWhorter (“Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Léa Seydoux; Twice performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andie MacDowell; Lana Del Rey performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Martin Short; Jonathan Majors; Walk the Moon. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

You, Me & the Christmas Trees In the days leading up to Christmas, a scientist (Danica McKellar) receives an urgent plea for help from a Christmas tree farmer (Benjamin Ayres) whose family business is being threatened by a mysterious blight that is killing their trees. Jason Hervey, McKellar’s costar on “The Wonder Years,” also stars, marking the pair’s first on-screen reunion since that sitcom left the air in 1993. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) 8:47 a.m. Cinemax

The Big Chill (1983) 9 a.m. IFC

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 10:13 a.m. Encore

The Omen (1976) 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. AMC

The American President (1995) 11 a.m. Showtime

20th Century Women (2016) Noon TMC

Elysium (2013) 12:33 p.m. Starz

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:55 p.m. Epix

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 1 p.m. Showtime

Love & Basketball (2000) 1 p.m. VH1

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 2 p.m. TMC

Men of Honor (2000) 2:26 p.m. Starz

American Gangster (2007) 3 p.m. BET

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 3:05 p.m. HBO

House on Haunted Hill (1959) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Jerry Maguire (1996) 4:38 p.m. Starz

Collateral (2004) 5 p.m. HBO

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

American Pie (1999) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Enemy of the State (1998) 5:45 p.m. TMC

Men in Black (1997) 6 p.m. FX

Big (1988) 6:12 p.m. Encore

Haywire (2011) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Black Panther (2018) 6:33 p.m. TBS

Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount

Hustlers (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime

Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) 7 p.m. TCM

Mystic Pizza (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ted (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 8 p.m. Epix

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Out of Sight (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9 p.m. Bravo

Zola (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

Stormy Weather (1943) 9 p.m. TCM

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 9:15 p.m. TBS

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 9:30 p.m. KCET

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. TRU

Top Five (2014) 10:05 p.m. TMC

The Help (2011) 11 p.m. POP

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime

Die Hard (1988) 11 p.m. Syfy

