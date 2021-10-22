What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘La Frontera With Pati Jinich,’ PBS; MLB playoffs
SERIES
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off The young bakers design 3D galactic cakes featuring the Star Wars universe and their favorite characters. 7 p.m. Disney
S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Home Sweet Home A meat-eating, frontline-working family swaps homes with a vegetarian, zero-waste family in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Host Alyson Hannigan welcomes magicians Anchal Kumawat, Mark Doetsch and Michael O’Brien in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank In this new episode hopefuls pitch a learning platform to empower students to reach their creative potential through art. Daniel Lubetzky is a guest shark. 8 p.m. ABC
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables Gabby (Kylie Cantrall) is housesitting at an alien smart home while its owners are away in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Disney
Magnum P.I. Higgins’ (Perdita Weeks) therapist (guest star Tijuana Ricks) hires her to investigate the suicide of one of her teenage patients. Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star in this new episode with guest stars Chantal Thuy and Lance Kim. 9 p.m. CBS
Beyond the fact that it doesn’t star Tom Selleck and that these are not the 1980s, there is nothing wrong with the reborn, lightly rebooted “Magnum P.I.,” which Monday joins “Hawaii Five-0,” “S.W.A.T.” and “MacGyver” in the CBS House of Reborn, Rebooted Mysteries.
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (N) 10 p.m. AMC
The Graham Norton Show Coldplay; Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”); Sir Billy Connolly, British Olympic diver Tom Daley; Dame Eileen Atkins; Sir Lenny Henry are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
La Frontera With Pati Jinich This two-part culinary exploration of the border region between the United States and Mexico concludes as Chef Jinich travels from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. Along the way she gets a look at the region’s major industries, which include trucking, trade and ranching. She also visits the owners of Taco Palenque, a popular family-run eatery that has grown into a fast-casual restaurant empire across South Texas. 9 p.m. KOCE
PBS star Pati Jinich shares modern Mexican recipes in new cookbook
SPORTS
College Football Memphis visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
Baseball American League Championship Series Game 6: The Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Issa Rae; singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Elton John performs; Matt Bershadker ASPCA; Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rebecca Ferguson; authors Christine Pride and Jo Piazza; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Absolutely Mental”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Susie Essman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx; Laura Benanti. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Olivia Newton-John; Montana Jordan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chris Colfer; Jimmie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Game-changing meals to make in minutes; how to harness the power of anxiety for strength. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dave Grohl; David Chang and Priya Krishna; Abigail Breslin performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A death row inmate says he was wrongfully accused. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amanda Seyfried (“A Mouthful of Air”); Kenya Moore; guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure bill; developments in the January 6 investigation; the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and national security advisor: Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News; Ryan J. Reilly, Huffington Post; Mike Memoli, NBC. moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Saru Jayaraman (“One Fair Wage: Ending Subminimum Pay in America”). Panel: Author Andrew Yang (“Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy”); John McWhorter (“Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Léa Seydoux; Twice performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andie MacDowell; Lana Del Rey performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Martin Short; Jonathan Majors; Walk the Moon. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
You, Me & the Christmas Trees In the days leading up to Christmas, a scientist (Danica McKellar) receives an urgent plea for help from a Christmas tree farmer (Benjamin Ayres) whose family business is being threatened by a mysterious blight that is killing their trees. Jason Hervey, McKellar’s costar on “The Wonder Years,” also stars, marking the pair’s first on-screen reunion since that sitcom left the air in 1993. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) 8:47 a.m. Cinemax
The Big Chill (1983) 9 a.m. IFC
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 10:13 a.m. Encore
The Omen (1976) 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. AMC
The American President (1995) 11 a.m. Showtime
20th Century Women (2016) Noon TMC
Elysium (2013) 12:33 p.m. Starz
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:55 p.m. Epix
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 1 p.m. Showtime
Love & Basketball (2000) 1 p.m. VH1
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 2 p.m. TMC
Men of Honor (2000) 2:26 p.m. Starz
American Gangster (2007) 3 p.m. BET
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 3:05 p.m. HBO
House on Haunted Hill (1959) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Jerry Maguire (1996) 4:38 p.m. Starz
Collateral (2004) 5 p.m. HBO
Jason and the Argonauts (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
American Pie (1999) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Enemy of the State (1998) 5:45 p.m. TMC
Men in Black (1997) 6 p.m. FX
Big (1988) 6:12 p.m. Encore
Haywire (2011) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Black Panther (2018) 6:33 p.m. TBS
Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount
Hustlers (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime
Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) 7 p.m. TCM
Mystic Pizza (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ted (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 8 p.m. Epix
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Out of Sight (1998) 8 p.m. TMC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9 p.m. Bravo
Zola (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
Stormy Weather (1943) 9 p.m. TCM
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 9:15 p.m. TBS
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 9:30 p.m. KCET
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. TRU
Top Five (2014) 10:05 p.m. TMC
The Help (2011) 11 p.m. POP
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime
Die Hard (1988) 11 p.m. Syfy
