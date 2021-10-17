What’s on TV This Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ NBA Basketball and more

SUNDAY

Romance blossoms between a white activist and a Black gang member in South L.A. in 1992 in the new TV movie “The Fight That Never Ends.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Hightown,” the gritty crime drama set in Provincetown, Mass., is back for its sophomore season. With Monica Raymund. 8:58 p.m. Starz

The horror franchise entry “Fear the Walking Dead” embarks on a seventh season. Lennie James stars. 9 p.m. AMC

A wildlife biologist goes in search of animals long thought extinct in the new series “Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Galante.” 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Nothing succeeds like “Succession.” The Emmy-winning drama about a media mogul’s fractious family returns for Season 3. With Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. 9 p.m. HBO

The dogged French detective known as “Baptiste” is back on the case in new episodes of the mystery drama on “Masterpiece.” Tchéky Karyo stars. 10 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

Also back on the case is DCI Colin Sutton in a new season of the British crime drama “Manhunt.” Martin Clunes stars. Anytime, Acorn TV

A young Latina (Lorenza Izzo) comes of age in San Francisco during the turbulent 1960s in Lissette Feliciano’s 2021 drama “Women Is Losers.” Anytime, HBO Max

The COVID-19 pandemic is played for laughs in the new stand-up special “Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me.” With Patton Oswalt, Natasha Leggero, et al. 8 p.m. The CW

The unscripted series “Hoarders” and “Intervention” return with new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. A&E

A psychiatric nurse (Rudi Dharmalingam) plies his trade in the darkly comic Aussie drama “Wakefield.” 9 p.m. Showtime

An elderly woman returns to her home village in Colombia after three decades in the U.S. in the 2021 documentary “La Casa de Mama Icha” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The Nets battle the Bucks and the Lakers welcome the Warriors to tip off a new season of “NBA Basketball.” 4:30 and 7 p.m. TNT

“The Bachelor’s” Michelle Young gets to be “The Bachelorette” this time around as the reality series launches its 18th season. 8 p.m. ABC

Helen Keller, who overcame blindness and deafness to become a tireless advocate for people with disabilities, is remembered on a new “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Yas, “Queens.” Brandy and Eve play former members of a 1990s girl group that reunites for another shot at the brass ring in this new drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Karrueche Tran (“Claws”) joins the cast of “Games People Play” as the L.A.-set drama returns for a second season. 10 p.m. BET

WEDNESDAY

The 2021 documentary “Found” tells the story of three teenage girls, adopted separately from China, who discovered they were related thanks to a genetic-testing service. Anytime, Netflix

A young chauffeur squires two sexy lady vampires on their appointed rounds in the L.A.-set 2021 action-horror mashup “Night Teeth.” Anytime, Netflix

What’s the buzz? Find out in the episode “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Artbound” pays homage to a beloved local ceramicist and educator in the new episode “Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story” 9 p.m. KCET

“Nova” looks at one option for feeding a growing human population in the new episode “Edible Insects” … and nope. There isn’t enough ketchup in the world. 9 p.m. KOCE

Cast members from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” cohabitate while on vacay in snowy Vermont in the new reality series “Winter House.” 9 p.m. Bravo

The new documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol” probes the shocking assault on the U.S. Capitol by a large pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. 9 p.m. HBO

The 16th century Spanish expedition that ultimately circumnavigated the globe is remembered in “Magellan’s Crossing” on the season premiere of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Here be monsters in “The Girl in the Woods,” a new supernatural YA drama set in the present-day Pacific Northwest. Anytime, Peacock

The 2021 documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair” captures the “Cruel Intentions” actress opening up about her brave battle with multiple sclerosis. Anytime, Discovery+

The future of food — yes, including those aforementioned edible insects — is also the subject of the new six-part docuseries “The Next Thing You Eat.” Anytime, Hulu

Everything you always wanted to know about “Sex, Love & Goop” but were afraid to ask is explained by Gwyneth Paltrow and company in this new series. Anytime, Netflix

Some will bake and some will get baked in the new special “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.” Anytime, Peacock

James Spader soldiers on sans co-star Megan Boone, whose character was offed in last season’s finale, on the return of “The Blacklist.” 8 p.m. NBC

Clung-clung! “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” hits the — clung-clung! — 500-episode mark. Clung-clung! 9 p.m. NBC

The true-crime series “The First 48” is back for another season. 9 p.m. A&E

FRIDAY

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya spice things up in director Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded 2021 adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s acclaimed sci-fi epic “Dune.” With Oscar Isaac. Anytime, HBO Max

The conspiracy goes all the way to the bottom — to a secret underground facility, no less — in the new animated workplace comedy “Inside Job.” Anytime, Netflix

Our planet is doomed — dooooomed! — in the new globe-spanning sci-fi drama “Invasion.” Sam Neill stars. Anytime, Apple TV+

A princess (Zoe Saldana) in ancient Mesoamerica learns to unleash her inner warrior in the new animated series “Maya and the Three.” Anytime, Netflix

Young adults in Austin, Texas, get up to whatever young adults in Austin, Texas, get up to these days in the new reality series “Roaring Twenties.” Anytime, Netflix

An amorous arborist (Danica McKellar) pines for a hunky tree farmer in the new TV movie “You, Me & the Christmas Trees.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Based on the book by chef Adán Medrano, the new special “Truly Texas Mexican” sheds light on the Native American origins of Southwest cuisine. 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

A marketing executive (Catherine Haena Kim) is visited by the ghosts of “Boyfriends of Christmas Past” in this new TV movie and … hold up. Why does this lady have so many dead ex-boyfriends? 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A mix-up at a fertility clinic pits two women against each other in the fact-based TV movie “Switched Before Birth.” With Skyler Samuels and Justina Machado. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Former cast member Jason Sudeikis hosts and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A Korean American family relocates to rural Arkansas in the 1980s in Lee Isaac Chung’s touching semi-autobiographical 2020 drama “Minari.” With Steven Yeun. 9 p.m. Showtime

