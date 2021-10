Movies on TV this week: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 17 - 23, 2021

Children of Men (2006) TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) TMC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) History Wed. 10:33 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) Cinemax Thur. 1:55 a.m.

Milk (2008) Showtime Thur. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Patton (1970) Encore Wed. 12:54 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:29 a.m.

Platoon (1986) TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) BBC America Fri. 7 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Pygmalion (1938) TCM Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Encore Tues. 8 p.m. Encore Wed. 3:47 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

The Shining (1980) AMC Mon. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Thing (1982) Encore Thur. 6:08 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:02 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:48 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TCM Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Ziegfeld Follies (1946) TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 17 - 23, 2021

The A-Team (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Showtime Fri. 3:35 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:10 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:47 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:41 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:49 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:56 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ E! Sun. 6:30 a.m. E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Bravo Tues. 2:06 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (2019) Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:10 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Sundance Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 7 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:20 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 17 - 23, 2021

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:55 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:48 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Showtime Fri. 3:35 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ E! Fri. 1 p.m. E! Fri. 4 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Syfy Thur. Noon Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:12 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:59 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:05 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ HBO Wed. 11:35 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 3 a.m. BBC America Tues. 11 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 2 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Mon. 10:07 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:41 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:49 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:56 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 12:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 11 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:31 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Bravo Tues. 2:06 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ POP Sat. 2 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 12:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 11 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 4:30 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sat. 1 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Fri. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:38 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:28 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 4:57 a.m.

The King and I (1956) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Starz Thur. 12:18 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Tues. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 12:40 p.m. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Disney Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ FX Sun. 10 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Sun. 3 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8:23 a.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 12:54 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:29 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ TMC Tues. 4:55 p.m. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ Freeform Thur. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 7 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 2:35 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ E! Sun. 2:30 p.m. E! Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ E! Sun. 4:45 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:04 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:20 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:02 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Tues. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. MTV Sat. 3:15 p.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:52 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:46 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Wed. 7 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:15 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:08 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:08 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 9 a.m. MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Mon. 5:50 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Mon. 8:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 2:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Mon. 11:55 a.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:05 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:43 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:54 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Thur. 6 p.m. MTV Fri. 1 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 17 - 23