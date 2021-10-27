What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ on The CW; ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno welcomes Cedric the Entertainer, who can’t get enough of Barry White’s 1977 Stutz Blackhawk 6 in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton) becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and winds up in a catatonic state, and Astra and Spooner (Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez) discover a virus is trying to erase all her memories. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) becomes disenchanted with Halloween, and Barry and Joanne (Troy Gentile, Beth Triffon) meet Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (Cassandra Peterson), in this new episode. Judd Hirsch also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature In the new episode “Season of the Osprey,” cinematographer Jacob Steinberg captures the struggles, failures and triumphs of an osprey family over the course of five years. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

The Wonder Years When Coach Long and Bill (Allen Maldonado, Dulé Hill) take the boys camping with their new scouting troop, the two men’s totally different approaches to the outdoors make for an eye-opening experience for Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams), who realizes there are some things his dad doesn’t do well, in the new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC



Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners The Conner home is decked out for Halloween. Meanwhile, a leak in the roof forces Dan and Louise (John Goodman, Katey Sagal) to cancel their honeymoon, but Becky (Alicia Goranson) surprises the newlyweds with a virtual adventure around the world. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA A follow-up to 2019’s “The Planets,” the new limited series “Universe Revealed” immerses viewers in the dramatic story of our universe, from its moment of inception 13.8 billion years ago to what might be its ultimate fate trillions of years from now. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Home Economics The Hayworths debate which neighborhood is the best for a spooky Halloween. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

CSI: Vegas As the team investigates a body that was dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel, the department’s internal affairs unit begins to question Grissom and Sara’s (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) return to the crime lab. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead This new episode documents what has been learned by archaeologists about prehistoric women. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Sinner When Ambrose (Bill Pullman) goes to the mainland to learn more about Percy’s (Alice Kremelberg) past, he uncovers dark family secrets in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

World Series Game 2: The Atlanta Braves visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox

MLS Soccer The Galaxy visits Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jill Martin; Dan Kluger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Judge Judy Sheindlin; Angelina Jolie; Kit Harington; Salma Hayek; Jessica Alba. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Alan Cumming. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Anne Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Ms. Pat; guest host Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Justina Machado. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Fake COVID vaccine cards. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Alyssa Milano; cookbook author Jake Cohen. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “River Deep, Mountain High”; John Pollon; Cynthia Erivo performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Series highlights. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lester Holt; Michael Thomas (“Love on the Spectrum”); Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Candiace Dillard. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elton John; Ava DuVernay; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Banks; Jorja Fox. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dan Levy; Rüfüs Du Sol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Director Edgar Wright; Glass Animals perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Beanie Feldstein; Norman Lear; Lady A performs; Atom Willard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Dracula Bela Lugosi stars as the Transylvanian count in this 1931 classic. Edward Van Sloan and Helen Chandler also star. 6:45 p.m. TCM

Poltergeist A suburban couple’s (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) little girl (Heather O’Rourke) is drawn from her bedroom into a nightmarish other dimension in this 1982 horror classic from Steven Spielberg. Dominique Dunne also stars. 7 p.m. AMC

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8:50 a.m. BBC America

Detroit (2017) 9:37 a.m. and 8:34 p.m. Starz

Skyfall (2012) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Scary Movie (2000) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Munich (2005) 11:15 a.m. TMC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) noon FXX

Primal Fear (1996) 12:42 p.m. Cinemax

Before Sunrise (1995) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform

Us (2019) 1 p.m. FX

Platoon (1986) 2 p.m. TMC

Creed (2015) 2 p.m. TNT

Before Sunset (2004) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 2:55 p.m. HBO

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Casper (1995) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:35 p.m. Starz

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Before Midnight (2013) 4 p.m. Showtime

Creed II (2018) 4:30 p.m. TNT

The Thing (1982) 4:36 p.m. Encore

Elysium (2013) 5:45 p.m. Starz

Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform

American Pie (1999) 6 p.m. Showtime

John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy

Secretary (2002) 6 p.m. TMC

Friday (1995) 7 p.m. VH1

Emma. (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. Syfy

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) 8:15 p.m. TCM

The Exorcist (1973) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Up in the Air (2009) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Out of Sight (1998) 10:15 p.m. TMC

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) 11 p.m. Showtime

Ant-Man (2015) 11:02 p.m. Syfy

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

