What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS; ‘The Voice’ on NBC; ‘Dancing With the Stars’
SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) investigates the strange occurrences at the Butlers’ house while Gemma and Tina (Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold) question if their days of sexy costumes should be behind them in a Halloween episode of the comedy. Max Greenfield also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Ed Sheeran returns as mentor on the final night of the knockouts in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars “Queen Night.” 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship The dozen bakers embrace the season, making fall and winter doughnuts and then combining holiday cheese board staples in creative apple and cheese desserts. 8 p.m. Food Network
Mysteries of the Unknown This new episode recalls when Fred Rogers (“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”) testified in 1969 before the Senate Subcommittee on Communications. 8 p.m. Travel
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS McGee (Sean Murray) and the rest of the team investigate the death of a Navy commander whose legacy includes training top athletes. David McCallum, Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also star with guest stars Joshua Brockington, Randy J. Goodwin and Kelly Stables. 9 p.m. CBS
4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox
We’re Here Bob, Eureka and Shangela help someone who recently transitioned find the confidence to live life beyond closed doors in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Wakefield As Nik (Rudi Dharmalingam) is under investigation for the accidental injury of a patient, Renuka (Monica Kumar), his soon-to-be-married sister, asks him to find a precious family heirloom for her nuptials. Mandy McElhinney also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
NCIS: Hawai’i After a globetrotting social media star is kidnapped, the search by Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the team reveals that the missing woman is not the person her followers or her husband believe her to be. Tori Anderson, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami also star with guest stars Julie White, Chloe Lanier and Titus Makin. 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor In this new episode Doctors Park and Murphy (Will Yun Lee, Freddie Highmore) treat an elderly Asian man (Francois Chau), the victim of a hate crime who was brought in by his daughter (Jee Young Han). (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV The documentary “North by Current” from filmmaker and artist Angelo Madsen Minax is a deeply personal work that juxtaposes the story of his life as a trans man with his parents’ Michigan childhoods. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Rogers State visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW
NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Retired USA soccer player Carli Lloyd; author Mitch Albom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kumail Nanjiani (“Eternals”); Anika Noni Rose (“Maid”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Mary Giuliani and David Burtka plan a couple’s wedding redo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gary Cole. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman is resuscitated after her heart stops while her daughter is giving birth; Tamron Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Anderson Cooper (“Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Pavement Cracks.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Woman with an extreme case of anorexia nervosa and bulimia advises others on how to lose weight. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Lynch; Amber Ruffin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Shangela (“We’re Here”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR;1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Nicole Holofcener; Victoria Beckham; Holly Humberstone. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Byrne performs with the cast of “American Utopia”; Huma Abedin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan; Colin Quinn; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Crime on the Bayou Filmmaker Nancy Buirski’s (“The Loving Story”) 2020 documentary chronicles the lasting bond that formed between unjustly arrested Black teenager Gary Duncan and Richard Sobol, his young Jewish attorney. Charged with the crime of daring to touch a white boy’s arm in 1966, Duncan stood against a Louisiana court system that was filled with defiant white supremacists. Eventually, Duncan and Sobol take their case to the Supreme Court. 8 p.m. Starz
School’s Out Forever No sooner has 15-year-old mischief-maker Lee Keegan been expelled from posh St. Mark’s school for a silly prank than a deadly pandemic sweeps the globe, killing everyone except those with a particular blood type. Liam Lau Fernandez, Anthony Head and Alex Macqueen also star in this 2021 thriller. 11:30 p.m. Starz
Everest (2015) 8:30 a.m. FX
Elizabeth (1998) 8:33 a.m. Starz
Cujo (1983) 9 a.m. AMC
The China Syndrome (1979) 9:35 a.m. TMC
Trouble Along the Way (1953) 10 a.m. TCM
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 10:40 a.m. HBO
Ghostbusters (1984) 11 a.m. Freeform
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FX
High Fidelity (2000) 11:23 a.m. Cinemax
Apollo 13 (1995) 11:40 a.m. TMC
The Avengers (2012) 12:35 p.m. Epix
King Kong (2005) 12:40 p.m. HBO
The Shining (1980) 1 p.m. AMC
Se7en (1995) 1:04 p.m. Syfy
Billy Elliot (2000) 1:18 p.m. Cinemax
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 2 p.m. BBC America
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 2 p.m. FX
Set It Off (1996) 2 p.m. VH1
Jim Thorpe, All American (1951) 3 p.m. TCM
The Dead Girl (2006) 3:23 p.m. Encore
The Queen (2006) 3:55 p.m. HBO
Dirty Harry (1971) 4 p.m. Ovation
G.I. Jane (1997) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Poltergeist (1982) 4:30 p.m. AMC
All the Right Moves (1983) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 5:41 p.m. Starz
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
Aladdin (1992) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Jaws (1975) 7 p.m. AMC
Fame (1980) 7 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. MTV
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP
Coco (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
West Side Story (1961) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Burn After Reading (2008) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Die Hard (1988) 10 p.m. Paramount
Flight (2012) 10:40 p.m. Epix
