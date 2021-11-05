What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Oratorio’ on PBS; ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; ‘Home Sweet Home’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

S.W.A.T. 8 p.m. CBS

Home Sweet Home Two Black families from different parts of Los Angeles (South L.A. and the San Fernando Valley) find kinship that crosses economic boundaries when they trade places. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Alex Ramon, Micah, Cameron Young and Matthew Teague. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch an online wedding planning service; a gadget that prevents bedding from tangling, twisting and balling up; an unconventional way to avoid early morning meetings; and a trendy clothing brand designed to inspire youth all over the world. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. An anxious groom hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to run a background check on his bride-to-be on the night before their wedding. What seems to be a case of cold feet turns into a web of lies, and a matter of life and death for Higgins. Stephen Hill also stars with guest stars Martin Martinez and Ian Harding. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Kelli and Judy have announcements to share and a veteran team member gives a heartfelt goodbye in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT

20/20 This new episode revisits a case where a woman frames her boyfriend for murder and implicates herself, but the real culprit is a serial killer. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Eli Roth’s History of Horror The season finale, “Mad Scientist,” looks at horror movies in which men and women of science unleash dangerous forces they cannot anticipate. Featured films include “Frankenstein,” “Altered States,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” With Geena Davis, Bryan Fuller, Dana Gould, Meat Loaf and Quentin Tarantino. 10 p.m. AMC

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek This new documentary series looks back at the origins of the groundbreaking science fiction series that began when Gene Roddenberry convinced Lucille Ball and Desilu Studios to foot the bill for two “Star Trek” pilots. 10:03 p.m. History

The Graham Norton Show Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Salma Hayek and British rapper Tinie Tempah are guests in this new episode; Jesy Nelson performs. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

The Oratorio Two new specials look back at a seismic musical moment in 1826 that marked the arrival of Italian opera in the New World, a single performance in St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in the Little Italy section of New York. The first, hosted by director Martin Scorsese, documents the story of bringing the production to the U.S. Then, an Italian Opera company restages Da Ponte’s “Oratorio,” with conductor Donato Renzetti and featuring the music of Cimarosa and Zingarelli, Haydn, Handel and Arne. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. BSSC; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football Virginia Tech visits Boston College, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1

High School Football CIF-Southern Section Tournament first round: Simi Valley at Orange Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Michael C. Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jeff Daniels. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rebecca Hall; Carla Hall; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Fisher Stevens (“Succession”); Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); COVID vaccines. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Constance Zimmer (“Condor”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sheila E. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kal Penn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall LeAnn Rimes; Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Families divided by the vaccine. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Billy Porter (“Unprotected: A Memoir”); chef Missy Robbins (“Pasta”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tito Jackson; Anna Kendrick; Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa; Duff Goldman; Michael Ray. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Scherzinger (“The Masked Singer”); Blake Anderson; Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Julissa Bermudez (“It’s Me, Julissa”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine; Eva McKend, CNN; Kelly O’Donnell, NBC; David Wasserman, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (“Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power From the Gilded Age to the Digital Age”). Panel: Glenn Loury; author Michael Eric Dyson (“Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kieran Culkin; Shangela; Camilo; Evaluna. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tony Hale; Snail Mail performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Beanie Feldstein; Norman Lear; Lady A performs; Atom Willard performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Gingerbread Miracle A freelance attorney (Merritt Patterson) lives in an apartment above her parents’ garage and uses a Mexican bakery as her office. Jon Ecker also stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Deep House Directed and co-written by French filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, this 2021 horror film stars James Jagger and Camille Rowe as a couple who have become YouTube celebrities for their videos of underwater adventures. While diving in a remote French lake, the pair discover a submerged house, and their exploration awakens a dark spirit inside. 9:35 p.m. Epix

Six Minutes to Midnight Loosely based on a true story, this 2020 British war drama from director and co-writer Andy Goddard is set in 1938 at a finishing school for girls in an English coastal town where some of the most influential families in Nazi Germany sent their daughters. Their activities are quietly monitored by a British agent (Eddie Izzard, who co-wrote the screenplay) posing as a teacher. Judi Dench plays the school principal. Jim Broadbent and James D’Arcy also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Apollo 13 (1995) 8:10 a.m. TMC

Blood and Wine (1996) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:30 a.m. Epix

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Jerry Maguire (1996) 10:52 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

WarGames (1983) 11 a.m. AMC

Major Dundee (1965) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Minority Report (2002) 11:35 a.m. Epix

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) Noon FXX

The Karate Kid (1984) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Arachnophobia (1990) 2 p.m. IFC

The Big Country (1958) 2 p.m. TCM

Selena (1997) 2:15 p.m. VH1

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 2:30 p.m. Bravo

Thunderball (1965) 3 p.m. BBC America

Saint Maud (2019) 3:35 p.m. Epix

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 4 p.m. Hallmark

48 HRS. (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX

Shanghai Knights (2003) 4:30 p.m. IFC

Ruthless People (1986) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 4:38 p.m. Starz

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 5:30 p.m. Bravo

From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America

Finding Dory (2016) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Shanghai Noon (2000) 7 p.m. IFC

In the Heights (2021) 7:30 p.m. HBO

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 8 p.m. KCET

Goodfellas (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo

Cliffhanger (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation

A Time to Kill (1996) 8 p.m. POP

Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Trainwreck (2015) 9 p.m. E!

Dirty Harry (1971) 10 p.m. Ovation

Salt (2010) 10:59 p.m. Syfy

The Firm (1993) 11 p.m. POP

