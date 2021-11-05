What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Oratorio’ on PBS; ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; ‘Home Sweet Home’ on NBC
SERIES
S.W.A.T. 8 p.m. CBS
Home Sweet Home Two Black families from different parts of Los Angeles (South L.A. and the San Fernando Valley) find kinship that crosses economic boundaries when they trade places. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Alex Ramon, Micah, Cameron Young and Matthew Teague. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch an online wedding planning service; a gadget that prevents bedding from tangling, twisting and balling up; an unconventional way to avoid early morning meetings; and a trendy clothing brand designed to inspire youth all over the world. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. An anxious groom hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to run a background check on his bride-to-be on the night before their wedding. What seems to be a case of cold feet turns into a web of lies, and a matter of life and death for Higgins. Stephen Hill also stars with guest stars Martin Martinez and Ian Harding. 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Kelli and Judy have announcements to share and a veteran team member gives a heartfelt goodbye in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT
20/20 This new episode revisits a case where a woman frames her boyfriend for murder and implicates herself, but the real culprit is a serial killer. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Eli Roth’s History of Horror The season finale, “Mad Scientist,” looks at horror movies in which men and women of science unleash dangerous forces they cannot anticipate. Featured films include “Frankenstein,” “Altered States,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” With Geena Davis, Bryan Fuller, Dana Gould, Meat Loaf and Quentin Tarantino. 10 p.m. AMC
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek This new documentary series looks back at the origins of the groundbreaking science fiction series that began when Gene Roddenberry convinced Lucille Ball and Desilu Studios to foot the bill for two “Star Trek” pilots. 10:03 p.m. History
The Graham Norton Show Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Salma Hayek and British rapper Tinie Tempah are guests in this new episode; Jesy Nelson performs. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
The Oratorio Two new specials look back at a seismic musical moment in 1826 that marked the arrival of Italian opera in the New World, a single performance in St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in the Little Italy section of New York. The first, hosted by director Martin Scorsese, documents the story of bringing the production to the U.S. Then, an Italian Opera company restages Da Ponte’s “Oratorio,” with conductor Donato Renzetti and featuring the music of Cimarosa and Zingarelli, Haydn, Handel and Arne. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. BSSC; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football Virginia Tech visits Boston College, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1
High School Football CIF-Southern Section Tournament first round: Simi Valley at Orange Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Michael C. Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jeff Daniels. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rebecca Hall; Carla Hall; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Fisher Stevens (“Succession”); Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); COVID vaccines. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Constance Zimmer (“Condor”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Sheila E. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kal Penn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall LeAnn Rimes; Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Families divided by the vaccine. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Billy Porter (“Unprotected: A Memoir”); chef Missy Robbins (“Pasta”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tito Jackson; Anna Kendrick; Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa; Duff Goldman; Michael Ray. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Scherzinger (“The Masked Singer”); Blake Anderson; Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Julissa Bermudez (“It’s Me, Julissa”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine; Eva McKend, CNN; Kelly O’Donnell, NBC; David Wasserman, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (“Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power From the Gilded Age to the Digital Age”). Panel: Glenn Loury; author Michael Eric Dyson (“Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kieran Culkin; Shangela; Camilo; Evaluna. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tony Hale; Snail Mail performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Beanie Feldstein; Norman Lear; Lady A performs; Atom Willard performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Gingerbread Miracle A freelance attorney (Merritt Patterson) lives in an apartment above her parents’ garage and uses a Mexican bakery as her office. Jon Ecker also stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Deep House Directed and co-written by French filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, this 2021 horror film stars James Jagger and Camille Rowe as a couple who have become YouTube celebrities for their videos of underwater adventures. While diving in a remote French lake, the pair discover a submerged house, and their exploration awakens a dark spirit inside. 9:35 p.m. Epix
Six Minutes to Midnight Loosely based on a true story, this 2020 British war drama from director and co-writer Andy Goddard is set in 1938 at a finishing school for girls in an English coastal town where some of the most influential families in Nazi Germany sent their daughters. Their activities are quietly monitored by a British agent (Eddie Izzard, who co-wrote the screenplay) posing as a teacher. Judi Dench plays the school principal. Jim Broadbent and James D’Arcy also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
The speculative spy thriller ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’ stars Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench, James D’Arcy and Jim Broadbent.
Apollo 13 (1995) 8:10 a.m. TMC
Blood and Wine (1996) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:30 a.m. Epix
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Jerry Maguire (1996) 10:52 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
WarGames (1983) 11 a.m. AMC
Major Dundee (1965) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Minority Report (2002) 11:35 a.m. Epix
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) Noon FXX
The Karate Kid (1984) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Arachnophobia (1990) 2 p.m. IFC
The Big Country (1958) 2 p.m. TCM
Selena (1997) 2:15 p.m. VH1
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 2:30 p.m. Bravo
Thunderball (1965) 3 p.m. BBC America
Saint Maud (2019) 3:35 p.m. Epix
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 4 p.m. Hallmark
48 HRS. (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX
Shanghai Knights (2003) 4:30 p.m. IFC
Ruthless People (1986) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 4:38 p.m. Starz
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 5:30 p.m. Bravo
From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America
Finding Dory (2016) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Shanghai Noon (2000) 7 p.m. IFC
In the Heights (2021) 7:30 p.m. HBO
Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 8 p.m. KCET
Goodfellas (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo
Cliffhanger (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation
A Time to Kill (1996) 8 p.m. POP
Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Trainwreck (2015) 9 p.m. E!
Dirty Harry (1971) 10 p.m. Ovation
Salt (2010) 10:59 p.m. Syfy
The Firm (1993) 11 p.m. POP
