What’s on TV Friday: ‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’ on Showtime; ’20/20' on ABC

SERIES

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Mickey Mouse celebrates his birthday with the bakers as they create topsy-turvy cakes with mini doughnuts in his honor. 7 p.m. Disney

S.W.A.T. When armed gunmen storm the set of a controversial cable news show that promotes conspiracy theories, the team is called in to prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live TV in this new episode. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell and Lina Esco star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include LeRoya Sanford, Joshua Jay, Gabriel Gascon and Luca Volpe. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia returns as a guest shark in this new episode where hopefuls pitch a healthy food delivery service; an online platform for couples about to tie the knot; a nutritious take on a classic dessert; and an online tool to help off-duty firefighters make additional income. 8 p.m. ABC

The Last Cowboy In Arizona, trainers in the sport of horse reining try to qualify for this year’s Run for a Million event in the season premiere. 8 p.m. CMT

Magnum P.I. A journalist hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to track down his anonymous source after that person mysteriously and unexpectedly goes dark. Also, Higgins (Perdita Weeks) receives a new assignment from MI-6, and TC (Stephen Hill) has some doubts about why an old pal of Rick’s (Zachary Knighton) has suddenly turned up on the island. Marsha Thomason, Christopher Thornton and Devon Sawa guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS



Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 In 2002 crime author Diane Fanning watched an episode of this true-crime series that told the story of Julie Rea, who was convicted of the 1997 killing of her 10-year-old son. Fanning uncovered information that linked serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells to the boy’s murder and led to Rea’s eventual release. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances Composer John Williams returns to the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home at Tanglewood for performances of his classical works and a new violin concerto featuring Anne-Sophie Mutter. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods When a hit is put out on Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Frank (Tom Selleck) causes tension in the family when he assigns Jamie (Will Estes) to protect him in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek This new episode of the documentary series recalls a cartoon version of “Star Trek” created by Gene Roddenberry and D.C. Fontana that ran in the early 1970s. The series’ original stars provided the voices. 10:03 p.m. History

The Graham Norton Show Guests include Halle Berry (“Bruised”), Paul Rudd (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”); director Ron Howard and Stephen Fry. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible This new documentary from filmmakers Daniel B. Levin and Eric Newman chronicles the career of former pro basketball player Kevin Garnett. Interviews include former teammate Sam Cassell, Spanish basketball pro Pau Gasol and Snoop Dogg. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Italy versus Switzerland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; United States versus Mexico, 6 p.m. ESPN2

College Football Cincinnati visits South Florida, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Wyoming visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Kent State visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-San Antonio visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW; Villanova visits UCLA, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Chicago Bulls visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

High School Football The CIF-Southern Section Tournament: Mission Viejo visits Centennial (Corona), 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Artist-author Ai Weiwei (“1,000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd (“The Shrink Next Door”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Stamos; Jeff Goldblum; Ellie Kemper; Rob Delaney. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Thanksgiving. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Larenz Tate. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Preparing for cold and flu season; Nick Cannon. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Keke Palmer; social media sensation Addison Rae. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “If I Can’t Have You”; Julia Jones; Marcus Samuelsson; Rod Stewart performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The parents of a missing 5-year-old. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Olivia Munn (“Violet”); Ester Dean (“Clash of the Cover Bands”); guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Yvonne Orji (“Yearly Departed”); Don Benjamin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Inflation; the Build Back Better Act; the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection; the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse; the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery: Rachel Scott, ABC; Kayla Tausche, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”). Panel: Tavis Smiley, KBLA; author and Rep. Adam Schiff (“Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:03 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Steve Zahn; Damon Albarn performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum; Rod Stewart performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Willie Geist; Steve Schirripa; Michael Imperioli; Fortune Feimster; Roy Mayorga with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

An Ice Wine Christmas A Philadelphia wine sommelier (Roselyn Sánchez) makes her annual trip home to Evergreen, N.Y., for the community’s holiday Ice Wine Christmas Festival, where she gets to spend time with her mother (Maria del Mar) and sister (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery. Richard Fitzpatrick and Lyriq Bent also star in this holiday drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Logan (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

Experiment Perilous (1944) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Ghost (1990) 10:01 a.m. AMC

That Thing You Do! (1996) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Out of the Past (1947) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. E!

Hercules (1997) Noon Freeform

Keeping the Faith (2000) 12:55 p.m. HBO

Stand by Me (1986) 1 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Gloria Bell (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1 p.m. Syfy

Burn After Reading (2008) 1:05 and 8 p.m. TMC

Big Miracle (2012) 1:13 p.m. Starz

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 2:05 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10 p.m. E!

Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 3 p.m. AMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 3 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Little Women (2019) 3:03 p.m. Starz

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011) 3:05 p.m. HBO

GalaxyQuest (1999) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 4:05 p.m. Syfy

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 4:10 p.m. Freeform

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4:40 p.m. Showtime

All the Right Moves (1983) 4:55 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. E!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

News of the World (2020) 5:15 p.m. HBO

The American President (1995) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 6:15 p.m. Freeform

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 7 p.m. FX

Jarhead (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Hangover (2009) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Epix

Empire of the Sun (1987) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Tangled (2010) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Station Agent (2003) 9:40 p.m. TMC

The Breakfast Club (1985) 10 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11 p.m. Syfy

Boogie Nights (1997) 11:10 p.m. TMC

