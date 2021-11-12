What’s on TV Friday: ‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’ on Showtime; ’20/20' on ABC
SERIES
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Mickey Mouse celebrates his birthday with the bakers as they create topsy-turvy cakes with mini doughnuts in his honor. 7 p.m. Disney
S.W.A.T. When armed gunmen storm the set of a controversial cable news show that promotes conspiracy theories, the team is called in to prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live TV in this new episode. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell and Lina Esco star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include LeRoya Sanford, Joshua Jay, Gabriel Gascon and Luca Volpe. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia returns as a guest shark in this new episode where hopefuls pitch a healthy food delivery service; an online platform for couples about to tie the knot; a nutritious take on a classic dessert; and an online tool to help off-duty firefighters make additional income. 8 p.m. ABC
The Last Cowboy In Arizona, trainers in the sport of horse reining try to qualify for this year’s Run for a Million event in the season premiere. 8 p.m. CMT
Magnum P.I. A journalist hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to track down his anonymous source after that person mysteriously and unexpectedly goes dark. Also, Higgins (Perdita Weeks) receives a new assignment from MI-6, and TC (Stephen Hill) has some doubts about why an old pal of Rick’s (Zachary Knighton) has suddenly turned up on the island. Marsha Thomason, Christopher Thornton and Devon Sawa guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Beyond the fact that it doesn’t star Tom Selleck and that these are not the 1980s, there is nothing wrong with the reborn, lightly rebooted “Magnum P.I.,” which Monday joins “Hawaii Five-0,” “S.W.A.T.” and “MacGyver” in the CBS House of Reborn, Rebooted Mysteries.
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 In 2002 crime author Diane Fanning watched an episode of this true-crime series that told the story of Julie Rea, who was convicted of the 1997 killing of her 10-year-old son. Fanning uncovered information that linked serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells to the boy’s murder and led to Rea’s eventual release. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances Composer John Williams returns to the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home at Tanglewood for performances of his classical works and a new violin concerto featuring Anne-Sophie Mutter. 9 p.m. KOCE
John Williams’ early life: How a NoHo kid and UCLA Bruin became the movie music man
John Williams is synonymous with Hollywood.
Blue Bloods When a hit is put out on Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Frank (Tom Selleck) causes tension in the family when he assigns Jamie (Will Estes) to protect him in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek This new episode of the documentary series recalls a cartoon version of “Star Trek” created by Gene Roddenberry and D.C. Fontana that ran in the early 1970s. The series’ original stars provided the voices. 10:03 p.m. History
The Graham Norton Show Guests include Halle Berry (“Bruised”), Paul Rudd (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”); director Ron Howard and Stephen Fry. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible This new documentary from filmmakers Daniel B. Levin and Eric Newman chronicles the career of former pro basketball player Kevin Garnett. Interviews include former teammate Sam Cassell, Spanish basketball pro Pau Gasol and Snoop Dogg. 10:30 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Italy versus Switzerland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; United States versus Mexico, 6 p.m. ESPN2
College Football Cincinnati visits South Florida, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Wyoming visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Kent State visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-San Antonio visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW; Villanova visits UCLA, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Chicago Bulls visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
High School Football The CIF-Southern Section Tournament: Mission Viejo visits Centennial (Corona), 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Artist-author Ai Weiwei (“1,000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
First celebrated, then jailed, he wrote ‘1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows’ to honor his father and ensure his son knows ‘what life means to me.’
Today Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd (“The Shrink Next Door”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Stamos; Jeff Goldblum; Ellie Kemper; Rob Delaney. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Thanksgiving. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Larenz Tate. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Preparing for cold and flu season; Nick Cannon. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Keke Palmer; social media sensation Addison Rae. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “If I Can’t Have You”; Julia Jones; Marcus Samuelsson; Rod Stewart performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The parents of a missing 5-year-old. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Olivia Munn (“Violet”); Ester Dean (“Clash of the Cover Bands”); guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Yvonne Orji (“Yearly Departed”); Don Benjamin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Inflation; the Build Back Better Act; the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection; the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse; the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery: Rachel Scott, ABC; Kayla Tausche, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”). Panel: Tavis Smiley, KBLA; author and Rep. Adam Schiff (“Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:03 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Steve Zahn; Damon Albarn performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum; Rod Stewart performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Willie Geist; Steve Schirripa; Michael Imperioli; Fortune Feimster; Roy Mayorga with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
An Ice Wine Christmas A Philadelphia wine sommelier (Roselyn Sánchez) makes her annual trip home to Evergreen, N.Y., for the community’s holiday Ice Wine Christmas Festival, where she gets to spend time with her mother (Maria del Mar) and sister (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery. Richard Fitzpatrick and Lyriq Bent also star in this holiday drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Logan (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
Experiment Perilous (1944) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Ghost (1990) 10:01 a.m. AMC
That Thing You Do! (1996) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Out of the Past (1947) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. E!
Hercules (1997) Noon Freeform
Keeping the Faith (2000) 12:55 p.m. HBO
Stand by Me (1986) 1 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Gloria Bell (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1 p.m. Syfy
Burn After Reading (2008) 1:05 and 8 p.m. TMC
Big Miracle (2012) 1:13 p.m. Starz
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 2:05 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10 p.m. E!
Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 3 p.m. AMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 3 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
Little Women (2019) 3:03 p.m. Starz
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011) 3:05 p.m. HBO
GalaxyQuest (1999) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 4:05 p.m. Syfy
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 4:10 p.m. Freeform
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4:40 p.m. Showtime
All the Right Moves (1983) 4:55 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. E!
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
News of the World (2020) 5:15 p.m. HBO
The American President (1995) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 6:15 p.m. Freeform
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 7 p.m. FX
Jarhead (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Hangover (2009) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Epix
Empire of the Sun (1987) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Tangled (2010) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Station Agent (2003) 9:40 p.m. TMC
The Breakfast Club (1985) 10 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11 p.m. Syfy
Boogie Nights (1997) 11:10 p.m. TMC
