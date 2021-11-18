What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19' ABC; ‘B Positive’ and ‘Ghosts’ CBS
SERIES
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan When he gets blamed for a classmate’s prank, Dylan (Young Dylan) must decide whether to reveal the real culprit or suffer the consequences himself.7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) helps Dale (Craig T. Nelson) take care of his injured ex-wife (Reba McEntire) in this new episode. Also, Sheldon takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick) in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 Amid the fallout from the recent neighborhood explosion, the crews at Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving in a new holiday-themed episode. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon star. 8 p.m. ABC
North Woods Law: Wildside Warden Scott Stevens uncovers illegal marijuana growing sites in an area where rabid animals are roaming in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
United States of Al When Al (Adhir Kalyan) struggles with the college class he is taking, Riley (Parker Young) speaks to his professor. Also, Art (Dean Norris) learns that Lois (Rachel Bay Jones) used to be married to a professional football star. Elizabeth Alderfer and Farrah Mackenzie also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts After Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons game with his city friends, Sam (Rose McIver) agrees to facilitate one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) confronts his feelings for Nigel (John Hartman), a ghost he’s kept hidden and from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret. Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza and Rebecca Wisocky also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy As Thanksgiving arrives, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) faces weather-related complications with her travel plans, but Nick (Scott Speedman) steps up in this new holiday episode of the medical drama. Also, Amelia and Link (Caterina Scorsone, Chris Carmack) reconnect, while Richard and Bailey (James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson) seek surgeries. Kevin McKidd also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway Contestants collaborate with accessory designers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Christmas Cookie Challenge (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
America’s Big Deal Products for family gatherings. 9 p.m. USA
B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is pressured by the retirement home residents to fire the chef (D.B. Sweeney). Thomas Middleditch also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
True Crime Story The season finale revisits the case of Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, two elderly women in Los Angeles who nearly got away with two elaborately planned murders years apart. 10 p.m. Sundance
Tacoma FD Eddie (Steve Lemme) learns that his divorce lawyer was technically not a lawyer, which means that none of Eddie’s multiple divorces were ever legally finalized, in this new episode of the comedy. Kevin Heffernan, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson and Gabriel Hogan also star. 10 p.m. TruTV
A House Divided (season premiere) 10:05 p.m. WE
SPECIALS
Latin Grammys Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sánchez and Ana Brenda Contreras host from Las Vegas. 8 p.m. KMEX
SPORTS
College Basketball Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure visits Boise State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Ohio State visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Rutgers visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1
College Football Louisville visits Duke, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons, 5 and 5:20 p.m. NFL
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Singer-songwriter Richard Carpenter; Dwyane Wade. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lin-Manuel Miranda; Jodi Gomes; Patti Davis; Joanne Lee Molinaro. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Aunjanue Ellis; cast of “Mrs. Doubtfire” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Jonathan Karl; Natalie and Derrica Wilson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Alicia Witt performs; Liza Koshy. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The Chad Daybell/Lori Vallow case; the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson (“CBS Mornings”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Gimme Some Money”; Derek Smalls; Zooey Deschanel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil How Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston became a deadly mass casualty event. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (children’s book “The Bench”), surprise a single mom. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Anne Heche (“13 Minutes”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Halle Berry (“Bruised”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Simu Liu; Ruth Negga; Big Sean and Hit-Boy. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Offerman; Aunjanue Ellis; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Keith Urban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Rudd and Jared Harris; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Under the Volcano Filmmaker Gracie Otto’s feature-length 2021 documentary looks back at a decade of music made at AIR Studios Montserrat, a recording studio built by Beatles producer George Martin in 1979 on the Caribbean island of Montserrat. This custom-built state-of-the-art studio quickly became known for some of the best 1980s pop recordings, including the Elton John single “I’m Still Standing” and the Dire Straits album “Money for Nothing.” Some of the film was shot in the ruins of the studio, which was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Sting and Stewart Copeland are featured. 8:25 p.m. Showtime
Here Today Billy Crystal directs and stars in this 2021 comedy in which he plays a celebrated comedy screenwriter who is used by a charming kook (Tiffany Haddish) as an unwitting accomplice in a revenge scheme against an unfaithful ex-boyfriend. Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti and Anna Deavere Smith co-star. 9 p.m. Starz
Bright Young Things (2003) 9:17 a.m. Cinemax
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut) (1977) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Queen (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO
The Prestige (2006) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible II (2000) Noon FX
A Summer Place (1959) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Chasing Amy (1997) 12:51 p.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. Freeform
The Wife (2017) 1:01 and 11:02 p.m. Starz
Psycho (1960) 1:10 p.m. TMC
Crimson Tide (1995) 2 p.m. Epix
From Russia With Love (1963) 3 p.m. BBC America
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FX
Minari (2020) 3 p.m. Showtime
Enemy of the State (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
Cutter’s Way (1981) 4 p.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 4:20 p.m. Starz
Man Up (2015) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:29 p.m. Encore
Friday (1995) 4:30 p.m. BET
The Woman in Black (2012) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Fruitvale Station (2013) 5 p.m. Showtime
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy
Young Frankenstein (1974) 5 p.m. TCM
Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Goldfinger (1964) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
True Grit (1969) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Incredibles (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 6:48 p.m. Starz
Dazed and Confused (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Syfy
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 and 10:45 p.m. TNT
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. VH1
Finding Nemo (2003) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Rio (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Blazing Saddles (1974) 9 p.m. TCM
Road to Perdition (2002) 10 p.m. Epix
Dark Waters (2019) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Trance (2013) 10:48 p.m. Cinemax
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11 p.m. BBC America
Way Out West (1937) 11 p.m. TCM
