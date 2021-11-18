What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19' ABC; ‘B Positive’ and ‘Ghosts’ CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan When he gets blamed for a classmate’s prank, Dylan (Young Dylan) must decide whether to reveal the real culprit or suffer the consequences himself.7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) helps Dale (Craig T. Nelson) take care of his injured ex-wife (Reba McEntire) in this new episode. Also, Sheldon takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick) in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 Amid the fallout from the recent neighborhood explosion, the crews at Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving in a new holiday-themed episode. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon star. 8 p.m. ABC

North Woods Law: Wildside Warden Scott Stevens uncovers illegal marijuana growing sites in an area where rabid animals are roaming in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

United States of Al When Al (Adhir Kalyan) struggles with the college class he is taking, Riley (Parker Young) speaks to his professor. Also, Art (Dean Norris) learns that Lois (Rachel Bay Jones) used to be married to a professional football star. Elizabeth Alderfer and Farrah Mackenzie also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS



Ghosts After Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons game with his city friends, Sam (Rose McIver) agrees to facilitate one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) confronts his feelings for Nigel (John Hartman), a ghost he’s kept hidden and from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret. Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza and Rebecca Wisocky also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy As Thanksgiving arrives, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) faces weather-related complications with her travel plans, but Nick (Scott Speedman) steps up in this new holiday episode of the medical drama. Also, Amelia and Link (Caterina Scorsone, Chris Carmack) reconnect, while Richard and Bailey (James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson) seek surgeries. Kevin McKidd also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway Contestants collaborate with accessory designers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo



Christmas Cookie Challenge (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Big Deal Products for family gatherings. 9 p.m. USA

B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is pressured by the retirement home residents to fire the chef (D.B. Sweeney). Thomas Middleditch also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

True Crime Story The season finale revisits the case of Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, two elderly women in Los Angeles who nearly got away with two elaborately planned murders years apart. 10 p.m. Sundance

Tacoma FD Eddie (Steve Lemme) learns that his divorce lawyer was technically not a lawyer, which means that none of Eddie’s multiple divorces were ever legally finalized, in this new episode of the comedy. Kevin Heffernan, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson and Gabriel Hogan also star. 10 p.m. TruTV

A House Divided (season premiere) 10:05 p.m. WE

SPECIALS

Latin Grammys Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sánchez and Ana Brenda Contreras host from Las Vegas. 8 p.m. KMEX

SPORTS

College Basketball Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure visits Boise State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Ohio State visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Rutgers visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1

College Football Louisville visits Duke, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons, 5 and 5:20 p.m. NFL

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Singer-songwriter Richard Carpenter; Dwyane Wade. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lin-Manuel Miranda; Jodi Gomes; Patti Davis; Joanne Lee Molinaro. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Aunjanue Ellis; cast of “Mrs. Doubtfire” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Jonathan Karl; Natalie and Derrica Wilson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Alicia Witt performs; Liza Koshy. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The Chad Daybell/Lori Vallow case; the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson (“CBS Mornings”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Gimme Some Money”; Derek Smalls; Zooey Deschanel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil How Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston became a deadly mass casualty event. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (children’s book “The Bench”), surprise a single mom. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Anne Heche (“13 Minutes”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Halle Berry (“Bruised”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Simu Liu; Ruth Negga; Big Sean and Hit-Boy. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Offerman; Aunjanue Ellis; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Keith Urban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Rudd and Jared Harris; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Under the Volcano Filmmaker Gracie Otto’s feature-length 2021 documentary looks back at a decade of music made at AIR Studios Montserrat, a recording studio built by Beatles producer George Martin in 1979 on the Caribbean island of Montserrat. This custom-built state-of-the-art studio quickly became known for some of the best 1980s pop recordings, including the Elton John single “I’m Still Standing” and the Dire Straits album “Money for Nothing.” Some of the film was shot in the ruins of the studio, which was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Sting and Stewart Copeland are featured. 8:25 p.m. Showtime

Here Today Billy Crystal directs and stars in this 2021 comedy in which he plays a celebrated comedy screenwriter who is used by a charming kook (Tiffany Haddish) as an unwitting accomplice in a revenge scheme against an unfaithful ex-boyfriend. Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti and Anna Deavere Smith co-star. 9 p.m. Starz

Bright Young Things (2003) 9:17 a.m. Cinemax

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director’s Cut) (1977) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Queen (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO

The Prestige (2006) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible II (2000) Noon FX

A Summer Place (1959) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Chasing Amy (1997) 12:51 p.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. Freeform

The Wife (2017) 1:01 and 11:02 p.m. Starz

Psycho (1960) 1:10 p.m. TMC

Crimson Tide (1995) 2 p.m. Epix

From Russia With Love (1963) 3 p.m. BBC America

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FX

Minari (2020) 3 p.m. Showtime

Enemy of the State (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

Cutter’s Way (1981) 4 p.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 4:20 p.m. Starz

Man Up (2015) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:29 p.m. Encore

Friday (1995) 4:30 p.m. BET

The Woman in Black (2012) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Fruitvale Station (2013) 5 p.m. Showtime

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy

Young Frankenstein (1974) 5 p.m. TCM

Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Goldfinger (1964) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

True Grit (1969) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Incredibles (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 6:48 p.m. Starz

Dazed and Confused (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Syfy

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 and 10:45 p.m. TNT

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. VH1

Finding Nemo (2003) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Rio (2011) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Blazing Saddles (1974) 9 p.m. TCM

Road to Perdition (2002) 10 p.m. Epix

Dark Waters (2019) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Trance (2013) 10:48 p.m. Cinemax

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11 p.m. BBC America

Way Out West (1937) 11 p.m. TCM

