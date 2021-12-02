What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘United States of Al’ on CBS; ‘Annie Live!’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Dylan The family tries to make Dylan’s (Young Dylan) first Christmas away from home special but goes overboard in a new holiday episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

That Girl Lay Lay It’s Lay Lay’s (Alaya High) first Christmas. Tiffany Daniels, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Thomas Hobson star in this new holiday episode. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement



Walker Tensions run high when Walker and Liam (Jared Padalecki, Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Lindsey Morgan and Jeff Pierre also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G 8 p.m. HBO

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere) 8 p.m. VH1

United States of Al While heavily medicated from having his wisdom teeth removed, Al (Adhir Kalyan) insults Art (Dean Norris). Elizabeth Alderfer and Parker Young also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS



Ghosts Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is thrilled when a super fan (Andrew Carter) visits the mansion. Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones and Richie Moriarty also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies As Alaric (Matthew Davis) predicted, the Super Squad continues helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) recover her humanity. Quincy Fouse, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star in this new episode of the supernatural series. 9 p.m. The CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale) 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway Working in pairs, the designers create innovative avant-garde designs highlighting faux fur. Billy Porter takes a turn as guest judge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

Christmas Cookie Challenge Cookie makers take on the latest dessert trend and create cookies with surprises hidden beneath the icing in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Shaq Life In this new episode of the unscripted series, Shaquille O’Neal enters the pro wrestling ring. A second new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT

America’s Big Deal (N) 9 p.m. USA

B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Tacoma FD At the annual Tacoma Fire Department Pickleball Tournament, Terry and Eddie’s (Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme) team is the favorite, but the crew has plans to end their dynasty. Marcus Henderson, Hassie Harrison and Gabriel Hogan also star. 10 p.m. Tru

SPECIALS

Annie Live! The Broadway musical based on a vintage comic strip comes to TV in this new adaptation starring Celina Smith as the plucky Depression-era orphan who gets adopted by billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Harry Connick Jr.). Taraji P. Henson stars as Miss Hannigan. Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and Nicole Scherzinger also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) tries to ensure that Anna and Elsa’s (voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) Christmas is one that they’ll never forget in this 2017 animated short that continues the story from “Frozen” and was originally shown in theaters accompanying the movie “Coco.” 8 p.m. ABC

AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence These awards celebrate loyal, hardworking dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Toy Story That Time Forgot The characters from the animated Disney-Pixar series return in this made-for-television special. Kristen Schaal, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Don Rickles provide voices. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball NC State visits Indiana, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

NHL Hockey The Calgary Flames visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Mahershala Ali; LL Cool J. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mary McCartney; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cate Blanchett; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”); Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kathy Griffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bobby Berk (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Skylar Astin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Racial identity. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel (“Queen of the Universe”); Mary McCartney. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”; Taraji P. Henson; Celina Smith; Lang Lang performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A store manager, police and criminals discuss retail theft; Peter Santenello. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Desean Terry (“The Morning Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah William Jackson Harper. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Shelton performs; Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mahershala Ali; author Jason Reynolds. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Riz Ahmed; Nicole Byer; Norah Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Rudd and Jared Harris; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Christmas Village Romance When a romance novelist (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is facing serious financial challenges, she uses her celebrity to help spark interest in the community by sponsoring a Christmas gala, but she clashes with the village’s historian and resident blacksmith (Jake Epstein). Olivier Renaud, Erin Eldershaw and Tim Progosh also star in this 2021 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Last Call Paolo Pilladi co-wrote and directed this 2021 comedy-drama starring Jeremy Piven as a man who left his blue-collar Philadelphia neighborhood years ago to build a successful career in real estate. While home for a family funeral, he learns that the family bar is struggling, and he reconnects with his childhood crush (Taryn Manning). Zach McGowan, Cathy Moriarty, Cheri Oteri, Jamie Kennedy and Bruce Dern also star. 8:15 p.m. Showtime

Enough Said (2013) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8:14 a.m. Starz

Before Sunset (2004) 9 a.m. TMC

Final Analysis (1992) 10:14 a.m. Cinemax

Instant Family (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

A Woman’s Face (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Easy A (2010) 1 p.m. VH1

Arthur Christmas (2011) 1:05 p.m. Freeform

The Polar Express (2004) 1:30 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Steel Magnolias (1989) 1:36 p.m. Encore

Independence Day (1996) 1:40 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 2:10 p.m. Epix

The Kid Detective (2020) 2:11 p.m. Starz

Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. BBC America

Point Break (1991) 3:06 p.m. Syfy

Home Alone (1990) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax

Déjà Vu (2006) 4:30 p.m. TMC

The Martian (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 11 p.m. VH1

Fatal Attraction (1987) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 6 p.m. Reelz

Salt (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy

Woman of the Year (1942) 6:30 p.m. TCM

The Hurt Locker (2008) 6:45 p.m. TMC

American Hustle (2013) 7:38 p.m. Starz

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ad Astra (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Train Robbers (1973) 8:30 p.m. Reelz

To Have and Have Not (1944) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Schindler’s List (1993) 9 p.m. TMC

Wild Indian (2021) 10 p.m. Starz

Moneyball (2011) 11 p.m. BBC America

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 as PDF files you can download and print