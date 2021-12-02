What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘United States of Al’ on CBS; ‘Annie Live!’ on NBC
SERIES
Young Dylan The family tries to make Dylan’s (Young Dylan) first Christmas away from home special but goes overboard in a new holiday episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
That Girl Lay Lay It’s Lay Lay’s (Alaya High) first Christmas. Tiffany Daniels, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Thomas Hobson star in this new holiday episode. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Walker Tensions run high when Walker and Liam (Jared Padalecki, Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Lindsey Morgan and Jeff Pierre also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G 8 p.m. HBO
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere) 8 p.m. VH1
United States of Al While heavily medicated from having his wisdom teeth removed, Al (Adhir Kalyan) insults Art (Dean Norris). Elizabeth Alderfer and Parker Young also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is thrilled when a super fan (Andrew Carter) visits the mansion. Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones and Richie Moriarty also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies As Alaric (Matthew Davis) predicted, the Super Squad continues helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) recover her humanity. Quincy Fouse, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star in this new episode of the supernatural series. 9 p.m. The CW
The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale) 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway Working in pairs, the designers create innovative avant-garde designs highlighting faux fur. Billy Porter takes a turn as guest judge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Christmas Cookie Challenge Cookie makers take on the latest dessert trend and create cookies with surprises hidden beneath the icing in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Shaq Life In this new episode of the unscripted series, Shaquille O’Neal enters the pro wrestling ring. A second new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT
America’s Big Deal (N) 9 p.m. USA
B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Tacoma FD At the annual Tacoma Fire Department Pickleball Tournament, Terry and Eddie’s (Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme) team is the favorite, but the crew has plans to end their dynasty. Marcus Henderson, Hassie Harrison and Gabriel Hogan also star. 10 p.m. Tru
SPECIALS
Annie Live! The Broadway musical based on a vintage comic strip comes to TV in this new adaptation starring Celina Smith as the plucky Depression-era orphan who gets adopted by billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Harry Connick Jr.). Taraji P. Henson stars as Miss Hannigan. Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and Nicole Scherzinger also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) tries to ensure that Anna and Elsa’s (voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) Christmas is one that they’ll never forget in this 2017 animated short that continues the story from “Frozen” and was originally shown in theaters accompanying the movie “Coco.” 8 p.m. ABC
AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence These awards celebrate loyal, hardworking dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Toy Story That Time Forgot The characters from the animated Disney-Pixar series return in this made-for-television special. Kristen Schaal, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Don Rickles provide voices. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball NC State visits Indiana, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
NHL Hockey The Calgary Flames visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Mahershala Ali; LL Cool J. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mary McCartney; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cate Blanchett; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”); Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kathy Griffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bobby Berk (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Skylar Astin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Racial identity. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel (“Queen of the Universe”); Mary McCartney. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”; Taraji P. Henson; Celina Smith; Lang Lang performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A store manager, police and criminals discuss retail theft; Peter Santenello. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Desean Terry (“The Morning Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah William Jackson Harper. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Shelton performs; Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mahershala Ali; author Jason Reynolds. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Riz Ahmed; Nicole Byer; Norah Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Rudd and Jared Harris; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Christmas Village Romance When a romance novelist (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is facing serious financial challenges, she uses her celebrity to help spark interest in the community by sponsoring a Christmas gala, but she clashes with the village’s historian and resident blacksmith (Jake Epstein). Olivier Renaud, Erin Eldershaw and Tim Progosh also star in this 2021 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Last Call Paolo Pilladi co-wrote and directed this 2021 comedy-drama starring Jeremy Piven as a man who left his blue-collar Philadelphia neighborhood years ago to build a successful career in real estate. While home for a family funeral, he learns that the family bar is struggling, and he reconnects with his childhood crush (Taryn Manning). Zach McGowan, Cathy Moriarty, Cheri Oteri, Jamie Kennedy and Bruce Dern also star. 8:15 p.m. Showtime
Enough Said (2013) 8:05 a.m. HBO
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8:14 a.m. Starz
Before Sunset (2004) 9 a.m. TMC
Final Analysis (1992) 10:14 a.m. Cinemax
Instant Family (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
A Woman’s Face (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Easy A (2010) 1 p.m. VH1
Arthur Christmas (2011) 1:05 p.m. Freeform
The Polar Express (2004) 1:30 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 1:36 p.m. Encore
Independence Day (1996) 1:40 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 2:10 p.m. Epix
The Kid Detective (2020) 2:11 p.m. Starz
Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. BBC America
Point Break (1991) 3:06 p.m. Syfy
Home Alone (1990) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax
Déjà Vu (2006) 4:30 p.m. TMC
The Martian (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 11 p.m. VH1
Fatal Attraction (1987) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 6 p.m. Reelz
Salt (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy
Woman of the Year (1942) 6:30 p.m. TCM
The Hurt Locker (2008) 6:45 p.m. TMC
American Hustle (2013) 7:38 p.m. Starz
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ad Astra (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Train Robbers (1973) 8:30 p.m. Reelz
To Have and Have Not (1944) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Schindler’s List (1993) 9 p.m. TMC
Wild Indian (2021) 10 p.m. Starz
Moneyball (2011) 11 p.m. BBC America
