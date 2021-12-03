What’s on TV Friday: ‘Eight Gifts of Hanukkah’ on Hallmark; ‘The Last Cowboy’ on CMT
SERIES
S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Baking It “Holidays Your Way” with Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Sydney Weaver, Steven Palmore, Danny Ray and Bobby Torkova. 8 p.m. The CW
The Last Cowboy The National Reining Breeders Classic, in Katy, Texas. 8 p.m. CMT
Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) starts following Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to find out what she’s been hiding in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC The new episode “Murder in the House of Gucci” revisits the killing of Maurizio Gucci, former CEO of the Gucci fashion empire. His ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted of his murder. Sheree Loud, Gucci’s American ex-girlfriend, and Pina Auriemma, Reggiani’s friend who was convicted of helping plan the murder, are interviewed. 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Three teams of two young pastry chefs race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake for the holiday. 9:40 p.m. Disney
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The New York Times Presents The new episode “To Live and Die in Alabama” recalls the case where three police officers died in a shootout at a drug house in Alabama, for which one man was sentenced to death, even though he was never accused of touching the murder weapon. 10 p.m. FX
How to With John Wilson “How to Appreciate Wine.”10 p.m. HBO
Day of the Dead (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest “Zombies” franchise stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman compete in a holiday adventure, navigating a series of challenges and obstacles through Walt Disney World attractions. Yvette Nicole Brown hosts. 7 p.m. Disney
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Santa Claus visits the children of Kamp Koral who aren’t quite sure what to make of him in this new holiday short. 7:15 p.m. Nickelodeon
You’re Watching Video Music Box This new documentary celebrates the long-running music video show, hosted from New York by Ralph McDaniels. 10:30 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Basketball Rutgers visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. BSSC, SportsNet and ESPN
College Football Pac-12 Championship: Oregon versus Utah, 5 p.m. ABC
NHL Hockey The Calgary Flames visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Director Aaron Sorkin; Bill Russell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Blake Shelton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rachael Ray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Holly Robinson Peete (“Our Christmas Journey”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lauren Alaina. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ricki Lake; Ma (“My Favorite Christmas Melody”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Kal Penn (“Hot Mess Holiday”); Michael Urie (“Single All the Way”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “7 Rings”; Cheryl Hines; Hannah Brown; Harvest Home; Benson Boone performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Encounter”); Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle; Blake Vogt. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Chris Diamantopoulos (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Omicron variant of COVID-19; the Supreme Court abortion rights hearing; the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; Republicans threaten a government shutdown over vaccine mandates: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Jonathan Martin, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Michael Bublé; CKay performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum; Natalie Hemby performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:05 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gayle King; David Copperfield; Aurora performs; Elmo Lovano performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 1:07 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Brothers Grimm Director Terry Gilliam gives fresh life to the legend of the storytelling siblings in this 2005 mix of whimsy and terror. Matt Damon and Heath Ledger play the Grimms as traveling exorcists who try to find out why several of a village’s female children have vanished. Lena Headey, Jonathan Pryce and Peter Stormare also star. 6 p.m. Cinemax
The Santa Clause A toy company executive (Tim Allen) accidentally kills the real Kriss Kringle by mistake and is transformed into Santa, complete with white beard and round belly in this 1994 comedy. Eric Lloyd, Wendy Crewson and Judge Reinhold also star. The 2002 sequel “The Santa Clause 2" follows. 7:15 and 9:25 p.m. Freeform
The King of Staten Island “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who lost his firefighter father during the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York, co-wrote and stars as a 24-year-old high-school dropout who lives with his mother (Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island in this 2020 semi-biographical comedy-drama. Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Steve Buscemi also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah A woman (Inbar Lavi) is intrigued when an anonymous suitor sends her a gift for each night of Hanukkah. Jake Epstein also stars in this 2021 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
A Christmas Dance Reunion Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), a successful attorney, returns to the Winterleigh Hotel for what is being billed as the hotel’s last Christmas season. Corbin Bleu and Kim Roberts also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
42 The story of baseball icon Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) is told in director Brian Helgeland’s 2013 drama. Harrison Ford and Nicole Beharie also star. 9:15 p.m. TBS
City Slickers (1991) 8 a.m. Showtime
Patton (1970) 8:47 a.m. Encore
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE, KLCS and KPBS; 11:30 a.m. KVCR
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10 a.m. E!
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Martian (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Karate Kid (1984) Noon and 8 p.m. BBC America
Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. Bravo
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Noon Showtime
American Hustle (2013) 12:14 p.m. Starz
Madeleine (1950) 1 p.m. TCM
Courage Under Fire (1996) 1:25 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 1:58 p.m. E!
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10:05 p.m. Bravo
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) 3 p.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 3 and 7 p.m. VH1
The First Wives Club (1996) 3:25 p.m. Encore
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Hours (2002) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:37 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. Bravo
Shrek 2 (2004) 5 and 9 p.m. VH1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:03 p.m. E!
Toy Story 3 (2010) 5:10 p.m. Disney
The Brothers Grimm (2005) 6 p.m. Cinemax
The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy
The Best Man (1999) 6 p.m. TMC
The Fly (1986) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Coach Carter (2005) 6:33 p.m. TBS
Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. Paramount
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 7:10 p.m. Encore
The Santa Clause (1994) 7:15 p.m. Freeform
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 7:15 p.m. TNT
The King of Staten Island (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8 p.m. Epix
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark
A Christmas Dance Reunion (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Help (2011) 8 p.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:35 p.m. E!
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. CMT
Platoon (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 9 p.m. Starz
42 (2013) 9:15 p.m. TBS
Forrest Gump (1994) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Big Lebowski (1998) 10 p.m. TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. TRU
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:30 p.m. Epix
