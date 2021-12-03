What’s on TV Friday: ‘Eight Gifts of Hanukkah’ on Hallmark; ‘The Last Cowboy’ on CMT

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Baking It “Holidays Your Way” with Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Sydney Weaver, Steven Palmore, Danny Ray and Bobby Torkova. 8 p.m. The CW

The Last Cowboy The National Reining Breeders Classic, in Katy, Texas. 8 p.m. CMT

Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) starts following Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to find out what she’s been hiding in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC The new episode “Murder in the House of Gucci” revisits the killing of Maurizio Gucci, former CEO of the Gucci fashion empire. His ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted of his murder. Sheree Loud, Gucci’s American ex-girlfriend, and Pina Auriemma, Reggiani’s friend who was convicted of helping plan the murder, are interviewed. 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Three teams of two young pastry chefs race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake for the holiday. 9:40 p.m. Disney

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The New York Times Presents The new episode “To Live and Die in Alabama” recalls the case where three police officers died in a shootout at a drug house in Alabama, for which one man was sentenced to death, even though he was never accused of touching the murder weapon. 10 p.m. FX

How to With John Wilson “How to Appreciate Wine.”10 p.m. HBO

Day of the Dead (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest “Zombies” franchise stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman compete in a holiday adventure, navigating a series of challenges and obstacles through Walt Disney World attractions. Yvette Nicole Brown hosts. 7 p.m. Disney

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Santa Claus visits the children of Kamp Koral who aren’t quite sure what to make of him in this new holiday short. 7:15 p.m. Nickelodeon

You’re Watching Video Music Box This new documentary celebrates the long-running music video show, hosted from New York by Ralph McDaniels. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

College Basketball Rutgers visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. BSSC, SportsNet and ESPN

College Football Pac-12 Championship: Oregon versus Utah, 5 p.m. ABC

NHL Hockey The Calgary Flames visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Director Aaron Sorkin; Bill Russell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Blake Shelton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rachael Ray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Holly Robinson Peete (“Our Christmas Journey”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lauren Alaina. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ricki Lake; Ma (“My Favorite Christmas Melody”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Kal Penn (“Hot Mess Holiday”); Michael Urie (“Single All the Way”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “7 Rings”; Cheryl Hines; Hannah Brown; Harvest Home; Benson Boone performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Encounter”); Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle; Blake Vogt. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Chris Diamantopoulos (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The Omicron variant of COVID-19; the Supreme Court abortion rights hearing; the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; Republicans threaten a government shutdown over vaccine mandates: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Jonathan Martin, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Michael Bublé; CKay performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum; Natalie Hemby performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gayle King; David Copperfield; Aurora performs; Elmo Lovano performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Amanpour & Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 1:07 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Brothers Grimm Director Terry Gilliam gives fresh life to the legend of the storytelling siblings in this 2005 mix of whimsy and terror. Matt Damon and Heath Ledger play the Grimms as traveling exorcists who try to find out why several of a village’s female children have vanished. Lena Headey, Jonathan Pryce and Peter Stormare also star. 6 p.m. Cinemax

The Santa Clause A toy company executive (Tim Allen) accidentally kills the real Kriss Kringle by mistake and is transformed into Santa, complete with white beard and round belly in this 1994 comedy. Eric Lloyd, Wendy Crewson and Judge Reinhold also star. The 2002 sequel “The Santa Clause 2" follows. 7:15 and 9:25 p.m. Freeform

The King of Staten Island “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who lost his firefighter father during the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York, co-wrote and stars as a 24-year-old high-school dropout who lives with his mother (Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island in this 2020 semi-biographical comedy-drama. Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Steve Buscemi also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah A woman (Inbar Lavi) is intrigued when an anonymous suitor sends her a gift for each night of Hanukkah. Jake Epstein also stars in this 2021 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

A Christmas Dance Reunion Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), a successful attorney, returns to the Winterleigh Hotel for what is being billed as the hotel’s last Christmas season. Corbin Bleu and Kim Roberts also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

42 The story of baseball icon Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) is told in director Brian Helgeland’s 2013 drama. Harrison Ford and Nicole Beharie also star. 9:15 p.m. TBS

City Slickers (1991) 8 a.m. Showtime

Patton (1970) 8:47 a.m. Encore

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE, KLCS and KPBS; 11:30 a.m. KVCR

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10 a.m. E!

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Martian (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Karate Kid (1984) Noon and 8 p.m. BBC America

Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. Bravo

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Noon Showtime

American Hustle (2013) 12:14 p.m. Starz

Madeleine (1950) 1 p.m. TCM

Courage Under Fire (1996) 1:25 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 1:58 p.m. E!

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 10:05 p.m. Bravo

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) 3 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 3 and 7 p.m. VH1

The First Wives Club (1996) 3:25 p.m. Encore

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Hours (2002) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:37 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. Bravo

Shrek 2 (2004) 5 and 9 p.m. VH1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:03 p.m. E!

Toy Story 3 (2010) 5:10 p.m. Disney

The Brothers Grimm (2005) 6 p.m. Cinemax

The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

The Best Man (1999) 6 p.m. TMC

The Fly (1986) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Coach Carter (2005) 6:33 p.m. TBS

Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. Paramount

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 7:10 p.m. Encore

The Santa Clause (1994) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 7:15 p.m. TNT

The King of Staten Island (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8 p.m. Epix

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark

A Christmas Dance Reunion (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Help (2011) 8 p.m. POP

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:35 p.m. E!

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. CMT

Platoon (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 9 p.m. Starz

42 (2013) 9:15 p.m. TBS

Forrest Gump (1994) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Big Lebowski (1998) 10 p.m. TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. TRU

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:30 p.m. Epix

