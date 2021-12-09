What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Bull’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan In this new episode Dylan (Young Dylan) discovers that his new substitute teacher is a former rap star. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

That Girl Lay Lay After a prank goes wrong, Sadie and Lay Lay (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Alaya High) try to trick Principal Willingham (Andrea Barber) into believing that Sadie is Lay Lay’s grandmother in this new episode of the kids comedy. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Blacklist The task force investigates a therapist (guest star Enid Graham) who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. James Spader, Laura Sohn and Amir Arison star in this new episode of the crime drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker In this new episode of the action series reboot, Walker and Liam (Jared Padalecki, Keegan Allen) put their differences aside after Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Meanwhile, their dad (Mitch Pileggi) plays Santa at a Christmas party. Lindsey Morgan and Jeff Pierre also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Music Box The new episode “Mr. Saturday Night” tells the story of Robert Stigwood and his role in the disco era. 8 p.m. HBO

United States of Al Vanessa (Kelli Goss) gets upset when Riley (Parker Young) invites his new girlfriend (Amanda Payton) to a family Christmas party. Adhir Kalyan, Dean Norris and Rachel Bay Jones also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) accidentally possesses Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) body just as he and Samantha (Rose McIver) are about to show their home to a renowned wedding planner (Enrico Colantoni) in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Christmas Cookie Challenge Five bakers decorate cookies that depict the perfect Christmas Eve gift for Santa Claus. Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond are hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Big Deal Entrepreneurs pitch products designed to take the stress out of the holiday season in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA

B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) promises to help Harry (Hector Elizondo) give his ailing wife (Priscilla Lopez) a special anniversary dinner in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime When his son (Nicky Torchia) goes missing during the holidays, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the task force to help him in this new episode of the drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Cake (season finale) 10 p.m. FXX

Tacoma FD While the team is responding to a call, a fire breaks out at their station house. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson star in the season finale of the workplace comedy. 10 p.m. Tru

A House Divided (season finale) 11:09 p.m. WE

SPORTS

College Basketball Bethune-Cookman visits NC State, 3:30 p.m. BSW; Texas visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Monmouth visits St. John’s, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Iowa State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Stars visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Minnesota Vikings, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; Norah Jones performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael B. Jordan (“A Journal for Jordan”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael B. Jordan; Chanté Adams; Dana Canedy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Updates on women who took their children’s lives. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Jamie Oliver (“Together”); Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”); designer Mikel Welch. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “There’s Your Trouble”; Rachel Montez Minor; Chrissy Metz; Eugenio Derbez; CL performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Twins do everything together. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicholas Braun (“Succession”); author Brene Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah José Andrés, World Central Kitchen, and Lou Llobell (“Foundation”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs; Pete Davidson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael B. Jordan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will Forte; Lily Collins; Isaiah Rashad and SZA perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gov. Gavin Newsom; Hannah Waddingham; She & Him performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Fiancé for Christmas As the holidays approach, a woman with no romantic prospects (Amanda Payton) makes a fake online wedding registry to boost her spirits, but when it’s noticed she tries to find a fake fiancé to help conceal her secret. Marie Osmond and Adam Gregory also star in this new holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

My Salinger Year Aspiring writer Joanna Rakoff (Margaret Qualley) gets advice from reclusive author J.D. Salinger (Tim Post) in this 2020 adaptation of Rakoff’s memoir. Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Colm Feore and Brian F. O’Byrne also star. 8:15 p.m. Showtime

The Patriot (2000) 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. BBC America

The Descendants (2011) 8 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Drumline (2002) 8:43 a.m. Cinemax

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9 a.m. FX

Elf (2003) 9:48 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

The Wife (2017) 10:42 a.m. and 7:16 p.m. Encore

The Santa Clause (1994) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

The Fighter (2010) 11:35 a.m. Epix

Breakdown (1997) 12:29 p.m. Cinemax

Flight (2012) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 2 p.m. FX

Menace II Society (1993) 2 p.m. VH1

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 2:04 p.m. Cinemax

Captain Phillips (2013) 2:46 p.m. Starz

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 3:50 p.m. Epix

War Horse (2011) 3:57 p.m. Cinemax

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Homicide (1991) 4:15 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Julie & Julia (2009) 5:04 p.m. Starz

Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

Enemy of the State (1998) 6 p.m. BBC America

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

The Big Lebowski (1998) 6 p.m. TMC

Haywire (2011) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 6:30 p.m. TNT

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

Training Day (2001) 7 p.m. VH1

Cinderella (2015) 7:11 p.m. Starz

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

Red Dragon (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Warriors (1979) 8 p.m. Epix

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. Syfy

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

All About Eve (1950) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

American Gangster (2007) 9:30 p.m. VH1

The Conversation (1974) 9:35 p.m. Epix

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 10 p.m. AMC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 10 p.m. Paramount

Primal Fear (1996) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 10:05 p.m. TMC

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 10:40 p.m. Starz

Knocked Up (2007) 11 p.m. TNT

Movies on TV the week of Dec. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Dec. 5 - 11 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 5 - 11 as PDF files you can download and print