What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Bull’ on CBS
SERIES
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan In this new episode Dylan (Young Dylan) discovers that his new substitute teacher is a former rap star. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
That Girl Lay Lay After a prank goes wrong, Sadie and Lay Lay (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Alaya High) try to trick Principal Willingham (Andrea Barber) into believing that Sadie is Lay Lay’s grandmother in this new episode of the kids comedy. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The task force investigates a therapist (guest star Enid Graham) who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. James Spader, Laura Sohn and Amir Arison star in this new episode of the crime drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker In this new episode of the action series reboot, Walker and Liam (Jared Padalecki, Keegan Allen) put their differences aside after Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Meanwhile, their dad (Mitch Pileggi) plays Santa at a Christmas party. Lindsey Morgan and Jeff Pierre also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Music Box The new episode “Mr. Saturday Night” tells the story of Robert Stigwood and his role in the disco era. 8 p.m. HBO
United States of Al Vanessa (Kelli Goss) gets upset when Riley (Parker Young) invites his new girlfriend (Amanda Payton) to a family Christmas party. Adhir Kalyan, Dean Norris and Rachel Bay Jones also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) accidentally possesses Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) body just as he and Samantha (Rose McIver) are about to show their home to a renowned wedding planner (Enrico Colantoni) in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Christmas Cookie Challenge Five bakers decorate cookies that depict the perfect Christmas Eve gift for Santa Claus. Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond are hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
America’s Big Deal Entrepreneurs pitch products designed to take the stress out of the holiday season in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA
B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) promises to help Harry (Hector Elizondo) give his ailing wife (Priscilla Lopez) a special anniversary dinner in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime When his son (Nicky Torchia) goes missing during the holidays, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the task force to help him in this new episode of the drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Cake (season finale) 10 p.m. FXX
Tacoma FD While the team is responding to a call, a fire breaks out at their station house. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson star in the season finale of the workplace comedy. 10 p.m. Tru
A House Divided (season finale) 11:09 p.m. WE
SPORTS
College Basketball Bethune-Cookman visits NC State, 3:30 p.m. BSW; Texas visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Monmouth visits St. John’s, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Iowa State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Stars visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Minnesota Vikings, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; Norah Jones performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael B. Jordan (“A Journal for Jordan”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael B. Jordan; Chanté Adams; Dana Canedy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Updates on women who took their children’s lives. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Jamie Oliver (“Together”); Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”); designer Mikel Welch. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “There’s Your Trouble”; Rachel Montez Minor; Chrissy Metz; Eugenio Derbez; CL performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Twins do everything together. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicholas Braun (“Succession”); author Brene Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah José Andrés, World Central Kitchen, and Lou Llobell (“Foundation”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs; Pete Davidson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael B. Jordan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will Forte; Lily Collins; Isaiah Rashad and SZA perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gov. Gavin Newsom; Hannah Waddingham; She & Him performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Fiancé for Christmas As the holidays approach, a woman with no romantic prospects (Amanda Payton) makes a fake online wedding registry to boost her spirits, but when it’s noticed she tries to find a fake fiancé to help conceal her secret. Marie Osmond and Adam Gregory also star in this new holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
My Salinger Year Aspiring writer Joanna Rakoff (Margaret Qualley) gets advice from reclusive author J.D. Salinger (Tim Post) in this 2020 adaptation of Rakoff’s memoir. Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Colm Feore and Brian F. O’Byrne also star. 8:15 p.m. Showtime
The Patriot (2000) 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. BBC America
The Descendants (2011) 8 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Drumline (2002) 8:43 a.m. Cinemax
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9 a.m. FX
Elf (2003) 9:48 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
The Wife (2017) 10:42 a.m. and 7:16 p.m. Encore
The Santa Clause (1994) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
The Fighter (2010) 11:35 a.m. Epix
Breakdown (1997) 12:29 p.m. Cinemax
Flight (2012) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 2 p.m. FX
Menace II Society (1993) 2 p.m. VH1
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 2:04 p.m. Cinemax
Captain Phillips (2013) 2:46 p.m. Starz
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 3:50 p.m. Epix
War Horse (2011) 3:57 p.m. Cinemax
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Homicide (1991) 4:15 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Julie & Julia (2009) 5:04 p.m. Starz
Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
Enemy of the State (1998) 6 p.m. BBC America
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
The Big Lebowski (1998) 6 p.m. TMC
Haywire (2011) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 6:30 p.m. TNT
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
Training Day (2001) 7 p.m. VH1
Cinderella (2015) 7:11 p.m. Starz
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
Red Dragon (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Warriors (1979) 8 p.m. Epix
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. Syfy
Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
All About Eve (1950) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
American Gangster (2007) 9:30 p.m. VH1
The Conversation (1974) 9:35 p.m. Epix
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 10 p.m. AMC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 10 p.m. Paramount
Primal Fear (1996) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 10:05 p.m. TMC
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 10:40 p.m. Starz
Knocked Up (2007) 11 p.m. TNT
