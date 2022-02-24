What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Young Sheldon,’ ’Ghosts’ and ’B Positive’ on CBS; ’Law & Order’ on NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Young Sheldon Ming-Na Wen guest-stars as a highly respected new scientist in the lab, whom Sheldon (Iain Armitage) starts butting heads with. Back home, Mary (Zoe Perry), who is vehemently opposed to gambling, is given a lotto ticket. With Wallace Shawn, Ed Begley Jr. and Wendie Malick in their recurring roles. 8 p.m. CBS
The actress had recently stopped dyeing her hair -- it’s part of being true to who she is, and to who Sheldon’s Meemaw is.
Law & Order After more than a decadelong hiatus, the series that launched a franchise of procedural dramas from executive producer Dick Wolf returns for its 21st season. Sam Waterston reprises his role as D.A. Jack McCoy. Also returning is Anthony Anderson as Det. Bernard, who has a new partner (Jeffrey Donovan) and boss (Camryn Manheim). New cast members include Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi. 8 p.m. NBC
The venerable procedural’s 21st season, coming more than a decade after its 20th, contains the same problems — and the same appeal — as ever.
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) starts to understand how hard it was on Vanessa (Kelli Goss) to be left at home while he was deployed in Afghanistan. Also, Art (Dean Norris) grows concerned over how close Lizzie and Lois (Elizabeth Alderfer, guest star Rachel Bay Jones) are getting, and Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) recruits Al (Adhir Kalyan) to help with her fledgling dog-walking business. John Ross Bowie and Amanda Payton also guest-star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
After a “United States of Al” trailer draws criticism for casting and content, executive producer Reza Aslan steps up to defend the postwar sitcom.
Ghosts Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) offers to help Sam (Rose McIver) write content on the B&B website so they can start accepting reservations, but they have creative differences. Also, Pete (Richie Moriarty) bonds with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) over basketball until Jay makes a new living friend, so Flower (Sheila Carrasco) tries to step up as Pete’s new basketball buddy. Gregory Zaragoza guest-stars as the father of Sasappis, who is played by his son, in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies Cleo, MG and Jed (Omono Okojie, Quincy Fouse, Ben Levin) work together, while Alaric, Landon and Ted (Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, guest star Ben Geurens) try to figure out what lies ahead for them in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Commentary: ‘Law & Order’ is lost without Stabler and Benson. Here’s why their pairing works
In a guest column for The Times, author and “Law & Order” fan Carmen Maria Machado explains what makes the characters more powerful together than alone.
B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky Sent reeling by the news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) embark on a desperate search for answers in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Grown-ish Tensions between Zoey and Luca (Yara Shahidi, Luka Sabbat) are running high as they race to design a new line after a famous fashion collaborator expressed interest in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) travels with James (Garrick Bernard) to New York City, where she is hit by vivid memories of who she was and what her life was like before getting sober. Ally Sheedy also stars. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPORTS
Golf PGA Tour Honda Classic, Round 1, 11 a.m. Golf
Women’s College Basketball USC visits Arizona State, 4 p.m. PAC-12LA; UCLA visits Arizona, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA. Also, Georgia Tech visits Florida State, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Miami visits Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. BSW; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Clemson visits Notre Dame, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Boston College visits Duke, 5 p.m. BSW; South Carolina visits Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Washington State visits Stanford, 8 p.m. PAC-12TV
College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Loyola Marymount visits BYU, 7 p.m. CBSSN; USC visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Temple visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; DePaul visits Georgetown, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Gonzaga visits San Francisco, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Colorado, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Arizona visits Utah, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matt Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun on the set of movie “Rust.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Paul Dano; Kim Raver; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Marlee Matlin (“CODA”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guy Torry. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shay Mitchell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Taye Diggs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider; Haley Bennett (“Cyrano”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Katie Couric; Maggie Q; Donny Osmond performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People use social media in an attempt to feel better about themselves. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth; Marlee Matlin; Sylvan Esso performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ravi Patel (“Butter”); guest co-host MC Lyte. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gordon Ramsay; Dominic Fike performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; Tom Lennon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan; Pamela Adlon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nathan Chen; Will Arnett; Machine Gun Kelly; Willow Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Maude Apatow; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hitch (2005) 8:30 a.m. and noon E!
The Father (2020) 8:34 a.m. Starz
Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:43 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Secret Garden (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
Get Out (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Aviator (2004) 9:40 a.m. HBO
Southside With You (2016) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Fifth Element (1997) 11 a.m. Syfy
Murder, She Said (1961) 11 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) Noon FX
The Untouchables (1987) 12:26 p.m. Cinemax
Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Serpico (1973) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
Munich (2005) 2:27 and 11:14 p.m. Encore
Haywire (2011) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Wise Blood (1979) 3 p.m. TCM
Red Eye (2005) 3:10 p.m. Epix
Moonlight (2016) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Guest (2014) 4:40 p.m. TMC
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 5:35 p.m. HBO
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Fight Club (1999) 8 p.m. Epix
Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
The Other Guys (2010) 9 p.m. E!
Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Professional (1994) 10 p.m. Ovation
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:05 p.m. HBO
The French Connection (1971) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Casino (1995) 10:30 p.m. AMC
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Law & Order,’ the NBA All-Star Game, the Winter Olympics and more
TV highlights for Feb. 20-26 include the NBA All-Star Game, the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics and a reboot of the procedural drama “Law & Order.”
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 20 - 26 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.