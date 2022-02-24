What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Young Sheldon,’ ’Ghosts’ and ’B Positive’ on CBS; ’Law & Order’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Ming-Na Wen guest-stars as a highly respected new scientist in the lab, whom Sheldon (Iain Armitage) starts butting heads with. Back home, Mary (Zoe Perry), who is vehemently opposed to gambling, is given a lotto ticket. With Wallace Shawn, Ed Begley Jr. and Wendie Malick in their recurring roles. 8 p.m. CBS



Law & Order After more than a decadelong hiatus, the series that launched a franchise of procedural dramas from executive producer Dick Wolf returns for its 21st season. Sam Waterston reprises his role as D.A. Jack McCoy. Also returning is Anthony Anderson as Det. Bernard, who has a new partner (Jeffrey Donovan) and boss (Camryn Manheim). New cast members include Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi. 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) starts to understand how hard it was on Vanessa (Kelli Goss) to be left at home while he was deployed in Afghanistan. Also, Art (Dean Norris) grows concerned over how close Lizzie and Lois (Elizabeth Alderfer, guest star Rachel Bay Jones) are getting, and Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) recruits Al (Adhir Kalyan) to help with her fledgling dog-walking business. John Ross Bowie and Amanda Payton also guest-star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS



Ghosts Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) offers to help Sam (Rose McIver) write content on the B&B website so they can start accepting reservations, but they have creative differences. Also, Pete (Richie Moriarty) bonds with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) over basketball until Jay makes a new living friend, so Flower (Sheila Carrasco) tries to step up as Pete’s new basketball buddy. Gregory Zaragoza guest-stars as the father of Sasappis, who is played by his son, in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies Cleo, MG and Jed (Omono Okojie, Quincy Fouse, Ben Levin) work together, while Alaric, Landon and Ted (Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, guest star Ben Geurens) try to figure out what lies ahead for them in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9:05 p.m. NBC



B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky Sent reeling by the news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) embark on a desperate search for answers in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Grown-ish Tensions between Zoey and Luca (Yara Shahidi, Luka Sabbat) are running high as they race to design a new line after a famous fashion collaborator expressed interest in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) travels with James (Garrick Bernard) to New York City, where she is hit by vivid memories of who she was and what her life was like before getting sober. Ally Sheedy also stars. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPORTS

Golf PGA Tour Honda Classic, Round 1, 11 a.m. Golf

Women’s College Basketball USC visits Arizona State, 4 p.m. PAC-12LA; UCLA visits Arizona, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA. Also, Georgia Tech visits Florida State, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Miami visits Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. BSW; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Clemson visits Notre Dame, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Boston College visits Duke, 5 p.m. BSW; South Carolina visits Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Washington State visits Stanford, 8 p.m. PAC-12TV

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Loyola Marymount visits BYU, 7 p.m. CBSSN; USC visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Temple visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; DePaul visits Georgetown, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Gonzaga visits San Francisco, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Colorado, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Arizona visits Utah, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Matt Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun on the set of movie “Rust.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Paul Dano; Kim Raver; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Marlee Matlin (“CODA”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guy Torry. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shay Mitchell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Taye Diggs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider; Haley Bennett (“Cyrano”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Katie Couric; Maggie Q; Donny Osmond performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People use social media in an attempt to feel better about themselves. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth; Marlee Matlin; Sylvan Esso performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ravi Patel (“Butter”); guest co-host MC Lyte. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gordon Ramsay; Dominic Fike performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; Tom Lennon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan; Pamela Adlon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nathan Chen; Will Arnett; Machine Gun Kelly; Willow Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Maude Apatow; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Hitch (2005) 8:30 a.m. and noon E!

The Father (2020) 8:34 a.m. Starz

Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:43 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Secret Garden (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

Get Out (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Aviator (2004) 9:40 a.m. HBO

Southside With You (2016) 10 a.m. Showtime

The Fifth Element (1997) 11 a.m. Syfy

Murder, She Said (1961) 11 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) Noon FX

The Untouchables (1987) 12:26 p.m. Cinemax

Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Serpico (1973) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Munich (2005) 2:27 and 11:14 p.m. Encore

Haywire (2011) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Wise Blood (1979) 3 p.m. TCM

Red Eye (2005) 3:10 p.m. Epix

Moonlight (2016) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Guest (2014) 4:40 p.m. TMC

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 5:35 p.m. HBO

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Fight Club (1999) 8 p.m. Epix

Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

The Other Guys (2010) 9 p.m. E!

Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Professional (1994) 10 p.m. Ovation

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:05 p.m. HBO

The French Connection (1971) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Casino (1995) 10:30 p.m. AMC

