Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Bill de Blasio on ‘State of the Union’ on CNN ‘Fox News Sunday’

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-New York); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Dr. Robert Montgomery, NYU Langone Transplant Institute. Panel: Guy Benson; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Challenges facing America, including Russia, China, Iran: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: the Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”); Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group. How Syria has evolved into a narco state: Author Ben Hubbard: (“MBS: the Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salma”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Mike Pompeo; candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker (R-Ga.); Stephen Miller. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.); former Attorney General Eric Holder; Valerie Jarrett; filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner; Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles.); Connie Schultzm=, USA Today. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.); Fiona Hill; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Tulio de Oliveira, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz.(N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Boston Globe; Brendan Buck, Seven Letter; John Heilemann; Marianna Sotomayor, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Jared Polis; Terry Moran; Kate Shaw; Rick Klein; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Top media stories of the week: Will Bunch, the Philadelphia Inquirer; SE Cupp; Julia Ioffe, Puck. Coverage of high-profile trials: Sara Sidner. Tucker Carlson’s pro-Russia commentaries: Matthew Chance. Political coverage: Author Jay Rosen (“What Are Journalists For?”). Finding humor in the news: Chad Nackers, the Onion. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Mara Liasson; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; Glenn Greenwald; Mercedes Colwin. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus (“Energize”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The efforts to negotiate with the Taliban in Afghanistan; NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope; an island’s population is decimated when its one and only industry, cod fishing, goes into steep decline. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
