Movies on TV this week: ‘In the Heat of the Night’ on Cinemax; ‘Schindler’s List’ on TMC

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 12 - 18, 2021

American Beauty (1999) TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Anastasia (1956) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) EPIX Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) POP Mon. 8 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Goodbye Again (1961) TCM Thur. Noon

The Heiress (1949) TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) Cinemax Sat. 11:07 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) USA Wed. 8 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Milk (2008) TMC Thur. 9:55 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 12:20 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) BET Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 7:53 a.m.

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Thing (1982) Encore Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 12 - 18, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ E! Tues. Noon E! Tues. 2:15 p.m. E! Tues. 4:30 p.m. E! Tues. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Tues. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:35 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:40 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:45 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Sundance Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Wed. 9 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon IFC Sat. 10 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11:15 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

One of Ours (2021) Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 5 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 12 - 18, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ TBS Sun. Noon TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ TMC Tues. 1:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ AMC Thur. 2:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ BET Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Fri. 1:08 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:28 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:13 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10:20 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 6 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ EPIX Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Sat. 2:30 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 4 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 5 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:35 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:40 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:42 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8:19 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:24 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:14 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Thur. 1:42 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Wed. 5:32 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:31 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sun. 4:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:58 p.m. Starz Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 2:03 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon FX Sat. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ FX Sun. 3 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1:10 a.m. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:46 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7:13 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 3:20 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Wed. 9 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon IFC Sat. 10 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TMC Tues. 8:05 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Starz Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ E! Sun. Noon

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ E! Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:11 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Mon. 11 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:39 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 3:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 7:50 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Sat. 6 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BET Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Encore Sat. 1:04 p.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 4 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 a.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 7:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. 1:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 5:10 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. Noon

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ TOON Fri. 7 p.m. TOON Sat. 5 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Encore Thur. 7:06 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ USA Fri. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ USA Fri. 10:55 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 1:40 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:03 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:46 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Sun. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Sun. 6:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Sun. 9:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Sun. 3:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:27 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:01 p.m.

