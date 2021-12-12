What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Witcher,’ BTS, holiday movies and more
SUNDAY
Do-gooders collect their due at “The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute” co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. 5 p.m. CNN
Decorators deck the halls at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the new special “White House Christmas 2021.” 6 p.m. HGTV
There she is, “Miss Universe.” Steve Harvey emcees the 70th edition of the annual pageant from Eilat, Israel. 7 p.m. Fox
A chef and an attorney pretend to be a couple for the holidays in the TV movie “A Christmas Proposal.” 8 p.m. CBS
Siblings Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams return in the TV movie sequel “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A couple try to stop their families from fussin’ and feudin’ in the TV movie “Blending Christmas.” With Haylie Duff. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The franchise entry “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” returns with new episodes. 8 p.m. TLC
It pays to advertise in the new special “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021.” 9 p.m. The CW
Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown as “Succession” ends its third season. With Brian Cox. 9 p.m. HBO
In Season 2, HBO’s Emmy-winning drama walked a tightrope of savage comedy and Shakespearean drama. In Season 3, it’s lost its balance.
MONDAY
One contestant will sing their way to victory on the two-night season finale of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also 9 p.m. Tuesday
A cartographer gives an explorer a latitude adjustment in the TV movie “Maps and Mistletoe.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and Angela Lansbury grace the stage in the retrospective “20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A bachelorette outing takes an unexpected turn in TV movie “Let’s Get Merried.” With Tahj Mowry. 9 p.m. VH1
Detroit is the setting for the new workplace sitcom “American Auto.” With “SNL’s” Ana Gasteyer. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC
The 2021 documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” recalls the origins of the beloved children’s program. 10 p.m. HBO; also HBO Max
TUESDAY
A close-knit group of Black yuppies chill at their favorite wine bar in the new L.A.-set sitcom “Grand Crew.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Have toque, will travel: Chef Lidia Bastianich returns in new episodes of “Lidia Celebrates America.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The docuseries “Murders at Starved Rock” reopens the case of an Illinois man convicted of a shocking triple homicide in 1960. 8 and 9 p.m. HBO; also 8 p.m. Wednesday
A beloved holiday tale is revisited in the special “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Alan Cumming narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
A big-city executive falls for a small-town veterinarian in the TV movie “A Christmas Stray.” 9 p.m. OWN
A celebrity chef takes on all comers in the new series “Throwdown With Michael Symon.” 9:30 p.m. Food Network
WEDNESDAY
“Don’t play with your food” is not an option in the new series “Foodtastic.” Keke Palmer hosts. Anytime, Disney+
The new docuseries “Selling Tampa” follows the action at a Black-owned, female-led real estate agency. Anytime, Netflix
See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the season finale of “Survivor.” 8 p.m. CBS
BTS — pause for screaming — Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X take the stage at the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021.” 8 p.m. The CW
At the annual radio conglom’s parade of pop stars, BTS got the most shrieks, while Doja Cat and Lil Nas X proved ready to headline arenas on their own.
It’s time to face the music as the winner is revealed on the season finale of “The Masked Singer.” 8 p.m. Fox
THURSDAY
An amnesiac woman wonders what they aren’t telling her in the new mystery drama “Close to Me.” With Connie Nielsen. Anytime, Sundance Now
A long-running daytime drama gets in on the holiday movie game with “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.” Anytime, Peacock
The true-crime series “Dead Asleep” recalls the case of a Florida man who allegedly committed a brutal 2017 murder while sleepwalking. Anytime, Hulu
Men dance sans pants in the new competition series “Finding Magic Mike” inspired by Steven Soderbergh’s 2012 male-stripper melodrama. Anytime, HBO Max
Get me “MacGruber.” Will Forte reprises his dim-witted MacGyver-like character from “SNL” in this new comedy. Anytime, Peacock
The special “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers” recalls Queen Elizabeth’s dearly departed husband, who died in April. Anytime, Discovery+
Where ya been? “The Real Housewives of Miami” returns as a streaming series for a long-delayed fourth season. Anytime, Peacock
Survivors keep calm and carry on in the aftermath of a global pandemic in the new drama “Station Eleven.” With Mackenzie Davis and Gael García Bernal. Anytime, HBO Max
Female do-gooders also collect their due in the star-studded special “L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth.” 8 p.m. NBC
Who’s a good boy? They all are in the new special “Dogs of the Year 2021.” Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight co-host. 8 p.m. The CW
The new documentary “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss” remembers the chart-topping Chicago rapper who died in 2019. 8 p.m. HBO
FRIDAY
An expectant woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) wasn’t expecting to get caught up in a robot apocalypse in the 2021 sci-fi thriller “Mother/Android.” Anytime, Hulu
A terminally-ill family man (Mahershala Ali) wasn’t expecting to have himself cloned in the 2021 sci-fi drama “Swan Song.” With Glenn Close. Anytime, Apple TV+
Toss a coin to “The Witcher.” Henry Cavill returns as monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of this fantasy drama. Anytime, Netflix
Henry Cavill and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich discuss Netflix’s spin on the fantasy book series “The Witcher,” which has also spawned a video game franchise.
Two siblings share life’s ups and down in the new Latinx-themed comedy “With Love.” With “Ugly Betty’s” Mark Indelicato. Anytime, Amazon Prime
The tinsel’s up in Tinseltown for “The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.” 8 p.m. The CW
Costa Mesa-based Pacific Chorale gets Bach to basics in the new concert special “The Wayfaring Project.” 8 p.m. KOCE
An aspiring ballerina gets her “Nutcracker” on in the new TV movie “Sugar Plum Twist.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A ranch owner hooks up with a hunky single dad in the new TV movie “Mistletoe in Montana.” With Melissa Joan Hart. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The 2021 documentary “Rolling Like Thunder” rides along with graffiti artists who ply their trade down in the New York subway. 8 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
You can’t always get what you want, as detailed in the docu-special “Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
All is fair in love and holiday decorating in the new TV movie sequel “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A single mom hooks up with a hunky model-train enthusiast in the new TV movie “Toying With the Holidays.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Paul Rudd hosts and Charli XCX performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” resists the rising tide of gentrification in Joe Talbot’s 2019 drama. With Jimmie Fails. 9 p.m. Showtime
