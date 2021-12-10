What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ’20/20: Rust’ on ABC; ‘Rugrats’ on Nickelodeon
SERIES
Rugrats Because Tommy’s first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family in this new holiday episode featuring the voices of E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Alyson Hannigan hosts a holiday edition of this competition series. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch seasonally appropriate products to a panel that includes Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. 8 p.m. ABC
The Last Cowboy The top riders meet at the NRHA Derby for one last test before Vegas in this new episode. 8 p.m. CMT
Magnum P.I. A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Det. Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Det. Katsumoto (Jay Hernandez, Tim Kang). Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 This new episode documents events leading up to the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust” and the pending investigations. The two-hour program features interviews with Alec Baldwin; cast member Devon Werkheiser; “Rust” special effects coordinator Thomas Gandy; Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies; and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, as well as firsthand accounts. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods A cyberattack on the NYPD forces Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) to release an evasive suspect in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
How to With John Wilson The competitive and complex process of parking in New York City. 10 p.m. HBO
The Graham Norton Show Zendaya, Tom Holland, Henry Cavill and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are guests, and British girl group Little Mix performs in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPORTS
College Football Montana visits James Madison, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. Sportsnet; the Boston Celtics visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tom Holland; Zendaya; Jacob Batalon; Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Elton John (“The Lockdown Sessions”); Katie Couric (“Going There”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Laverne Cox; Cynthia Nixon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Adam Rodriguez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A memory-loss quiz; improving memory; lowering blood pressure; “The Brady Bunch” reunion. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Josh Andrés Rivera (“West Side Story”); Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Breath of Heaven”; Nick Offerman; Ariana DeBose; Duff Goldman; Rob Thomas performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Three people’s quests for fame and fortune go viral and make national news. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Stephen tWitch Boss; Zachary Levi (“American Underdog”); O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Swagger”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Da’Vinchi (“Black Mafia Family”); Rick Ross (“Richer Than I Ever Been”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week “Summit for Democracy” virtual summit; Ukraine and Russia; former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ lawsuit; the new infrastructure law; the Build Back Better bill; the Senate votes to strike down Biden’s vaccine mandate: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. The consequences of slavery in American life: Nikole Hannah-Jones (“The 1619 Project”). (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa; Jodie Turner-Smith; Rick Ross; Jazmine Sullivan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sting; David Alan Grier. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Halle Berry; Elle Fanning; Little Simz performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick; O’Shea Jackson Jr.; Atsuko Okatsuka. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lin-Manuel Miranda; Rachel Dratch; Mastodon performs; Jon Epcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Arthur Christmas Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. The voice cast for this 2011 animated holiday treat includes James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie and Bill Nighy. With music from Justin Bieber. 8 p.m. Disney
American Refugee As the American economy is collapsing and the country is under martial law, a young Black couple (Erika Alexander and Derek Luke) seek shelter for their family in the bunker of a neighbor (Sam Trammell). Soon, they suspect that this sanctuary may hold more dangers than the world outside. Charity Jordan and Zamani Wilder also star in the new 2021 movie. 8 p.m. Epix
A Dickens of a Holiday! A woman (Brooke D’Orsay) coordinating the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian Christmas festival invites her former high school classmate (Kristoffer Polaha) — who has gone on to a successful career in action movies — to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in this 2021 romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Holiday in Santa Fe For years, the Ortega family has run a popular Santa Fe holiday shop that specializes in Christmas ornaments and decor inspired by Mexican traditions. After the unexpected death of the family matriarch, who created all the authentic designs, siblings Tony and Magdalena Ortega (Mario Lopez, Aimee Garcia) are struggling to keep the business going when a businesswoman (Emeraude Toubia) offers to acquire the company. Don Most, Gia Lopez and Efrain Figueroa also star in this 2021 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Ricky Powell: The Individualist Filmmaker Josh Swade’s 2020 documentary chronicles the life and career of New York photographer Ricky Powell, who shot to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest and most electrifying eras in American pop culture. Madonna, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC were among his subjects as he documented the music, fashion and art scene of New York City in the 1980s and ’90s. 8 p.m. Showtime
Limbo Writer-director Ben Sharrock’s critically acclaimed 2020 comedy-drama takes an offbeat look at the refugee experience by centering on four recently arrived asylum seekers who currently are staying on a remote (and fictional) island in Scotland, where they are taking cultural awareness classes while waiting for their refugee petitions to be processed. Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi and Kwabena Ansah co-star. 8:10 p.m. HBO
The Way, Way Back (2013) 8:12 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 9 a.m. FX
Julie & Julia (2009) 9:35 a.m. Starz
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 10:30 a.m. TCM
First Reformed (2018) 11 a.m. TMC
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 11:32 a.m. HBO
Gloria Bell (2018) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Back to School (1986) 12:59 p.m. BBC America
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Nebraska (2013) 1 p.m. TMC
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 1:12 p.m. Starz
Say Anything (1989) 1:32 p.m. Cinemax
Elysium (2013) 1:34 and 9 p.m. Encore
Walk the Line (2005) 2 p.m. Bravo
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2 p.m. IFC
Camelot (1967) 2 p.m. TCM
Clueless (1995) 2:15 p.m. HBO
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 3:55 p.m. HBO
Home Alone (1990) 4:10 p.m. Freeform
Big Fish (2003) 4:51 p.m. Starz
First Blood (1982) 5 p.m. IFC
West Side Story (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Working Girl (1988) 5:15 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Blue Jasmine (2013) 6:20 p.m. TMC
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7 p.m. TNT
Bad Santa (2003) 8 p.m. Pop
Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy
The King and I (1956) 8 p.m. TCM
Before Sunrise (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. USA
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. VH1
Dazed and Confused (1993) 9 p.m. CMT
Before Sunset (2004) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10:15 p.m. VH1
Pretty Woman (1990) 10:55 p.m. USA
Before Midnight (2013) 11 p.m. TMC
