What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ’20/20: Rust’ on ABC; ‘Rugrats’ on Nickelodeon

SERIES

Rugrats Because Tommy’s first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family in this new holiday episode featuring the voices of E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Alyson Hannigan hosts a holiday edition of this competition series. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch seasonally appropriate products to a panel that includes Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. 8 p.m. ABC

The Last Cowboy The top riders meet at the NRHA Derby for one last test before Vegas in this new episode. 8 p.m. CMT

Magnum P.I. A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Det. Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Det. Katsumoto (Jay Hernandez, Tim Kang). Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 This new episode documents events leading up to the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust” and the pending investigations. The two-hour program features interviews with Alec Baldwin; cast member Devon Werkheiser; “Rust” special effects coordinator Thomas Gandy; Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies; and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, as well as firsthand accounts. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods A cyberattack on the NYPD forces Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) to release an evasive suspect in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

How to With John Wilson The competitive and complex process of parking in New York City. 10 p.m. HBO

The Graham Norton Show Zendaya, Tom Holland, Henry Cavill and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are guests, and British girl group Little Mix performs in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPORTS

College Football Montana visits James Madison, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. Sportsnet; the Boston Celtics visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tom Holland; Zendaya; Jacob Batalon; Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Elton John (“The Lockdown Sessions”); Katie Couric (“Going There”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Laverne Cox; Cynthia Nixon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Rodriguez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A memory-loss quiz; improving memory; lowering blood pressure; “The Brady Bunch” reunion. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Josh Andrés Rivera (“West Side Story”); Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Breath of Heaven”; Nick Offerman; Ariana DeBose; Duff Goldman; Rob Thomas performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Three people’s quests for fame and fortune go viral and make national news. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Stephen tWitch Boss; Zachary Levi (“American Underdog”); O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Swagger”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Da’Vinchi (“Black Mafia Family”); Rick Ross (“Richer Than I Ever Been”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week “Summit for Democracy” virtual summit; Ukraine and Russia; former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ lawsuit; the new infrastructure law; the Build Back Better bill; the Senate votes to strike down Biden’s vaccine mandate: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. The consequences of slavery in American life: Nikole Hannah-Jones (“The 1619 Project”). (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa; Jodie Turner-Smith; Rick Ross; Jazmine Sullivan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sting; David Alan Grier. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Halle Berry; Elle Fanning; Little Simz performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick; O’Shea Jackson Jr.; Atsuko Okatsuka. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lin-Manuel Miranda; Rachel Dratch; Mastodon performs; Jon Epcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Arthur Christmas Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. The voice cast for this 2011 animated holiday treat includes James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie and Bill Nighy. With music from Justin Bieber. 8 p.m. Disney

American Refugee As the American economy is collapsing and the country is under martial law, a young Black couple (Erika Alexander and Derek Luke) seek shelter for their family in the bunker of a neighbor (Sam Trammell). Soon, they suspect that this sanctuary may hold more dangers than the world outside. Charity Jordan and Zamani Wilder also star in the new 2021 movie. 8 p.m. Epix

A Dickens of a Holiday! A woman (Brooke D’Orsay) coordinating the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian Christmas festival invites her former high school classmate (Kristoffer Polaha) — who has gone on to a successful career in action movies — to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in this 2021 romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Holiday in Santa Fe For years, the Ortega family has run a popular Santa Fe holiday shop that specializes in Christmas ornaments and decor inspired by Mexican traditions. After the unexpected death of the family matriarch, who created all the authentic designs, siblings Tony and Magdalena Ortega (Mario Lopez, Aimee Garcia) are struggling to keep the business going when a businesswoman (Emeraude Toubia) offers to acquire the company. Don Most, Gia Lopez and Efrain Figueroa also star in this 2021 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Ricky Powell: The Individualist Filmmaker Josh Swade’s 2020 documentary chronicles the life and career of New York photographer Ricky Powell, who shot to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest and most electrifying eras in American pop culture. Madonna, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC were among his subjects as he documented the music, fashion and art scene of New York City in the 1980s and ’90s. 8 p.m. Showtime

Limbo Writer-director Ben Sharrock’s critically acclaimed 2020 comedy-drama takes an offbeat look at the refugee experience by centering on four recently arrived asylum seekers who currently are staying on a remote (and fictional) island in Scotland, where they are taking cultural awareness classes while waiting for their refugee petitions to be processed. Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi and Kwabena Ansah co-star. 8:10 p.m. HBO

The Way, Way Back (2013) 8:12 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 9 a.m. FX

Julie & Julia (2009) 9:35 a.m. Starz

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 10:30 a.m. TCM

First Reformed (2018) 11 a.m. TMC

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 11:32 a.m. HBO

Gloria Bell (2018) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Back to School (1986) 12:59 p.m. BBC America

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Nebraska (2013) 1 p.m. TMC

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 1:12 p.m. Starz

Say Anything (1989) 1:32 p.m. Cinemax

Elysium (2013) 1:34 and 9 p.m. Encore

Walk the Line (2005) 2 p.m. Bravo

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2 p.m. IFC

Camelot (1967) 2 p.m. TCM

Clueless (1995) 2:15 p.m. HBO

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 3:55 p.m. HBO

Home Alone (1990) 4:10 p.m. Freeform

Big Fish (2003) 4:51 p.m. Starz

First Blood (1982) 5 p.m. IFC

West Side Story (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Working Girl (1988) 5:15 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Blue Jasmine (2013) 6:20 p.m. TMC

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7 p.m. TNT

Bad Santa (2003) 8 p.m. Pop

Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy

The King and I (1956) 8 p.m. TCM

Before Sunrise (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. USA

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. VH1

Dazed and Confused (1993) 9 p.m. CMT

Before Sunset (2004) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10:15 p.m. VH1

Pretty Woman (1990) 10:55 p.m. USA

Before Midnight (2013) 11 p.m. TMC

