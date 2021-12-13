What’s on TV Monday: ‘American Auto,’ NBC; ‘Maps & Mistletoe,’ Lifetime; ‘Landscapers,’ HBO
SERIES
The Voice The top five each perform a ballad and then an up-tempo song. Also, Kelly Clarkson performs a song from her holiday album in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
All American The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but first Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must fix a mistake made by his teammates that could have major consequences. Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip In the first of three new episodes airing over the holiday season Ramsay takes his friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sireiex across Europe, with stops in Italy, France and Scotland, where they enjoy the food and culture of each of their home countries. 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to create sweet potato and spice desserts in honor of Kwanzaa. Then the contestants make Christmas cakes that depict a family snapshot for a holiday card. 8 p.m. Food Network
4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown Host Jesse Palmer tasks the final three teams of bakers with creating a gingerbread scene depicting gnomes during the holidays. Then for a last challenge the teams also have to create a cardamom dessert to go with their scene in the season finale of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Landscapers (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Close Enough On a songwriting retreat in the forest Emily and Bridgette (voices of Gabrielle Walsh and Kimiko Glenn) get inspiration from Weird Al Yankovic in this new episode of the animated comedy. The voice cast includes J.G. Quintel, Jason Mantzoukas and Jessica DiCicco. 10 p.m. TBS
American Auto This new workplace comedy from “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer, scheduled to officially start its run in early 2022, airs its first two episodes. The series stars Ana Gasteyer as the new CEO of Payne Motors. Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker and Tye White also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC
Craft in America The season premiere visits the Savoy family, creators of handcrafted musical instruments. Bowmaker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and artist Richard Jolley are also featured. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas This new special showcases classic yuletide cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Tom & Jerry and more. 8 p.m. MeTV
20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square give audiences an intimate look behind the scenes of their annual holiday concert with this two-hour special. Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts this 20th-anniversary retrospective that features performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renée Fleming and more. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NFL Football The Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC; Henry Cavill. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jonathan Groff (“Matrix: Resurrections”); guest cohost Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Cheryl Hines; decorating the White House for the holidays. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Marie Osmond; handling awkward family conversations. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Pen15"); chef Pilar Valdes; Danny Pellegrino; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Andy Cohen; Tori Kelly; She & Him perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses Oxford High School shooting. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”); Alison Sweeney (“Open by Christmas”); Brett Dennen performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Roy Wood Jr. (“Imperfect Messenger”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Beth Allison Barr, the Making of Biblical Womanhood. 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Bobby Cannavale; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Patti LuPone; James Acaster; Joy Crookes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Maps and Mistletoe A cartographer (Humberly González) who creates school maps is assigned to create a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. For inspiration she seeks advice from an actual North Pole expert (Ronnie Rowe). Michael Gordin Shore, Simon Webster and Justine Christensen also star in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street Marilyn Agrelo’s nostalgic documentary revisits the origins of the groundbreaking children’s TV series and reflects on the first two decades of the show. The film chronicles how Joan Ganz Cooney, a socially conscious media executive, in the late 1960s teamed up with Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett to harness the power of television to create an educational, influential and entertaining show that could reach children nationwide. 10 p.m. HBO
Enough Said (2013) 8 a.m. HBO
The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Before Sunrise (1995) 9:20 a.m. TMC
The Good Dinosaur (2015) 9:32 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. Encore
The Black Stallion (1979) 9:35 a.m. Epix
Independence Day (1996) 9:35 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX
Nebraska (2013) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Ever After (1998) 11:10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Big Sleep (1946) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Santa Clause (1994) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) Noon and 5 p.m. A&E
Scary Movie (2000) Noon Showtime
Out of the Past (1947) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Bad Santa (2003) 1:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
The Italian Job (2003) 1:55 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FX
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2 p.m. TNT
The King of Staten Island (2020) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax
John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E
Mildred Pierce (1945) 3 p.m. TCM
Narc (2002) 3:12 p.m. Encore
The Other Guys (2010) 3:30 p.m. MTV
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
The American President (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Blue Caprice (2013) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Men of Honor (2000) 4:48 p.m. Starz
Apollo 13 (1995) 5 p.m. BBC America
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Stagecoach (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform
Before Midnight (2013) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
North by Northwest (1959) 7 p.m. TCM
Smallfoot (2018) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 7:05 p.m. HBO
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
War Horse (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP
Damsels in Distress (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
The Heiress (1949) 9:30 p.m. TCM
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount
Argo (2012) 10:28 p.m. Cinemax
Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Dead Man Walking (1995) 11:15 p.m. Epix
