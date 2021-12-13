What’s on TV Monday: ‘American Auto,’ NBC; ‘Maps & Mistletoe,’ Lifetime; ‘Landscapers,’ HBO

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The top five each perform a ballad and then an up-tempo song. Also, Kelly Clarkson performs a song from her holiday album in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but first Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must fix a mistake made by his teammates that could have major consequences. Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip In the first of three new episodes airing over the holiday season Ramsay takes his friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sireiex across Europe, with stops in Italy, France and Scotland, where they enjoy the food and culture of each of their home countries. 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to create sweet potato and spice desserts in honor of Kwanzaa. Then the contestants make Christmas cakes that depict a family snapshot for a holiday card. 8 p.m. Food Network

4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown Host Jesse Palmer tasks the final three teams of bakers with creating a gingerbread scene depicting gnomes during the holidays. Then for a last challenge the teams also have to create a cardamom dessert to go with their scene in the season finale of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Landscapers (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Close Enough On a songwriting retreat in the forest Emily and Bridgette (voices of Gabrielle Walsh and Kimiko Glenn) get inspiration from Weird Al Yankovic in this new episode of the animated comedy. The voice cast includes J.G. Quintel, Jason Mantzoukas and Jessica DiCicco. 10 p.m. TBS

American Auto This new workplace comedy from “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer, scheduled to officially start its run in early 2022, airs its first two episodes. The series stars Ana Gasteyer as the new CEO of Payne Motors. Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker and Tye White also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC

Craft in America The season premiere visits the Savoy family, creators of handcrafted musical instruments. Bowmaker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and artist Richard Jolley are also featured. 11 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas This new special showcases classic yuletide cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Tom & Jerry and more. 8 p.m. MeTV

20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square give audiences an intimate look behind the scenes of their annual holiday concert with this two-hour special. Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts this 20th-anniversary retrospective that features performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renée Fleming and more. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NFL Football The Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC; Henry Cavill. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jonathan Groff (“Matrix: Resurrections”); guest cohost Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cheryl Hines; decorating the White House for the holidays. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Marie Osmond; handling awkward family conversations. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Pen15"); chef Pilar Valdes; Danny Pellegrino; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Andy Cohen; Tori Kelly; She & Him perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses Oxford High School shooting. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”); Alison Sweeney (“Open by Christmas”); Brett Dennen performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Roy Wood Jr. (“Imperfect Messenger”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Beth Allison Barr, the Making of Biblical Womanhood. 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dakota Johnson; Bobby Cannavale; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Patti LuPone; James Acaster; Joy Crookes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Maps and Mistletoe A cartographer (Humberly González) who creates school maps is assigned to create a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. For inspiration she seeks advice from an actual North Pole expert (Ronnie Rowe). Michael Gordin Shore, Simon Webster and Justine Christensen also star in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street Marilyn Agrelo’s nostalgic documentary revisits the origins of the groundbreaking children’s TV series and reflects on the first two decades of the show. The film chronicles how Joan Ganz Cooney, a socially conscious media executive, in the late 1960s teamed up with Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett to harness the power of television to create an educational, influential and entertaining show that could reach children nationwide. 10 p.m. HBO

Enough Said (2013) 8 a.m. HBO

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Before Sunrise (1995) 9:20 a.m. TMC

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 9:32 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. Encore

The Black Stallion (1979) 9:35 a.m. Epix

Independence Day (1996) 9:35 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX

Nebraska (2013) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Ever After (1998) 11:10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Big Sleep (1946) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Santa Clause (1994) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) Noon and 5 p.m. A&E

Scary Movie (2000) Noon Showtime

Out of the Past (1947) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Bad Santa (2003) 1:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

The Italian Job (2003) 1:55 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FX

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2 p.m. TNT

The King of Staten Island (2020) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax

John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E

Mildred Pierce (1945) 3 p.m. TCM

Narc (2002) 3:12 p.m. Encore

The Other Guys (2010) 3:30 p.m. MTV

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

The American President (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Blue Caprice (2013) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Men of Honor (2000) 4:48 p.m. Starz

Apollo 13 (1995) 5 p.m. BBC America

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Stagecoach (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

Before Midnight (2013) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

North by Northwest (1959) 7 p.m. TCM

Smallfoot (2018) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 7:05 p.m. HBO

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

War Horse (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP

Damsels in Distress (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

The Heiress (1949) 9:30 p.m. TCM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount

Argo (2012) 10:28 p.m. Cinemax

Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Dead Man Walking (1995) 11:15 p.m. Epix

