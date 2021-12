Movies on TV this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ on Showtime; ‘L.A. Confidential’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 2 - 8, 2022

All the President’s Men (1976) Cinemax Thur. 6:17 a.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Encore Thur. 1:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 7 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Wed. 2:20 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Starz Wed. 9:26 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) REELZ Sun. 3:30 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

How Green Was My Valley (1941) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Milk (2008) Starz Mon. 6:48 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:18 p.m.

Nanook of the North (1922) TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Sons of the Desert (1933) TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Showtime Tues. 6:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 2 - 8, 2022

Avatar (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Black Knight (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

Columbo: A Bird in the Hand (1992) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 9 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ AMC Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11 a.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 2 - 8, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ KVEA Sat. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ AMC Mon. 11:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Tues. 2:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ CMT Sun. 10 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 5:58 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Syfy Thur. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 2:55 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Starz Sun. 6:05 a.m. Starz Sun. 10:58 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 4 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TBS Fri. 10:04 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 9:26 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sat. Noon Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ TMC Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ TBS Sun. Noon

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sun. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Fri. 8:35 p.m. E! Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Sat. 3:35 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E! Sat. 12:30 p.m. E! Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 5:05 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. Noon

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Thur. 8:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:19 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:25 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:40 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Mon. 11:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 7 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 4 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ USA Mon. 5:30 p.m. USA Tues. 2:33 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ USA Tues. 5:08 p.m. USA Tues. 10:08 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:03 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Syfy Mon. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:05 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:35 p.m. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. Noon

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 3 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ E! Sun. 10 a.m. E! Sun. 2 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ E! Sun. Noon E! Sun. 4 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1 p.m. Showtime Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Mon. 11:15 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E! Sat. 9:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E! Sun. 5:35 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E! Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E! Sat. 11:50 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 3:55 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Mon. 9:17 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Wed. 3:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:01 p.m.

