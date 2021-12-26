What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, college football, the Rose Parade and more

SUNDAY

Jason Statham is one mad Brit in director Guy Ritchie’s 2021 heist caper “Wrath of Man.” 7 p.m. Epix

Issa Rae’s South L.A.-set comedy “Insecure” signs off after five seasons. A making-of special airs the next night. 10 p.m. HBO; also Monday

MONDAY

Good riddance! Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, et al., proclaim “Death to 2021” in a second edition of this mockumentary special. Anytime, Netflix

Someone’s in the kitchen with Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli on the return of “Kids Baking Championship.” 8 p.m. Food Network

The 2021 documentary “Finding Kendrick Johnson” probes the mysterious death of a Black teen in Georgia in 2013. 8 p.m. Starz

Robin Roberts takes you by the hand and walks you through “The Year: 2021” in this ABC News special. 9 p.m. ABC

Two Black millennial activists in Chicago take elected officials to task over the city’s treatment of its Black residents in the documentary “Unapologetic” on a new “POV.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A disabled youngster fantasizes about being the hero of his favorite graphic novel in “Le Frère” on a new “POV Shorts.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The special “Popstar’s Best of 2021” surveys the highlights — and lowlights — in pop culture over the last 12 months. Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

Sprechen sie Deutsch? Former German chancellor Angela Merkel is profiled on a new installment of “In Their Own Words.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Professional chefs must “Raid the Fridge” for mystery ingredients with which to create culinary delights in this new competition series. 10 p.m. Food Network

WEDNESDAY

“The Mandalorian’s” Temuera Morrison suits up as your favorite “Star Wars” bounty hunter for the new spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett.” Ming-Na Wen also stars. Anytime, Disney+

The docuspecial “Earth Emergency” sounds the alarm about the already evident effects of global warming and climate change. 8 p.m. KOCE

Your epidermis is showing in new episodes of the unscripted series “Save My Skin.” British dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne stars. 11 p.m. TLC

THURSDAY

We need only mention Disney’s blockbuster 2013 animated musical “Frozen” and you now have that song stuck in your head … you know the one we mean. With the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel. 8 p.m. ABC

Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd make a cute couple in director Peter Bogdanovich’s Texas-set 1971 coming-of-age drama “The Last Picture Show.” 9:15 p.m. TCM

William Shatner and Jean Smart share a “Senior Moment” in this 2021 rom-com for the AARP crowd. 9:35 p.m. TMC

FRIDAY

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka suit up for Season 4 of the “Karate Kid” spinoff “Cobra Kai.” Anytime, Netflix

A woman looks back on the mistakes she made as a young mother in first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 drama “The Lost Daughter.” Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson star. Anytime, Netflix

The new Fab Five suit up for a sixth season of the rebooted makeover series “Queer Eye.” Anytime, Netflix

They may be through with the past, but the past isn’t through with them in the new mystery drama “Stay Close.” With Richard Armitage and “The Good Wife’s” Cush Jumbo. Anytime, Netflix

Cincinnati battles Alabama in the “Cotton Bowl” and Georgia meets Michigan in the “Orange Bowl,” with the winners of each contest facing off for the national title on Jan. 10. 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Times Square in NYC is the place to be — or not to be, what with the Omicron variant running amok — in this year’s “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.” 5 and 10:30 p.m. CNN

From New York to New Orleans and all points in between comes the special “All-American New Year 2022.” 7 and 10:30 p.m. Fox News Channel

The stars of New York’s Metropolitan Opera lend their pipes to a gala New Year’s Eve edition of “Great Performances at the Met.” 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, et al., twang their way into 2022 in the special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” 8 and 11:30 p.m. CBS

“Today’s” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host while celebrity guests supply the snark in the special “2021: It’s Toast!” 8 p.m. NBC

Journey, Daddy Yankee and LL Cool J are among the acts slated for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.” 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. ABC

Judy Collins and Tony winner Lea Salonga lend their pipes to the NYE special “United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream” hosted by Chita Rivera. 9 p.m. KOCE

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has a series of misadventures in the Aloha State in his new travelogue “Guy: Hawaiian Style.” 9 p.m. Food Network

The new stand-up special “Gary Owen: Black Famous” catches the comic cracking wise about his d-i-v-o-r-c-e and other domestic matters. 9 p.m. Showtime

Miley Cyrus and “SNL’s” Pete Davidson are mistress and master of ceremonies for the special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” 10:30 p.m. NBC; also on Peacock

SATURDAY

Wizards, assemble! Daniel Radcliffe and company reunite to reminisce in the special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” Anytime, HBO Max

Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman host live and local coverage of the “133rd Rose Parade” in Pasadena. 8 a.m. KTLA; other parade coverage: NBC, ABC

Exterminate! Exterminate! Those dastardly Daleks are up to their old tricks in the annual “Doctor Who” holiday special. Jodie Whittaker stars. 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. BBC America

Utah faces the Ohio State University in the “Rose Bowl.” From Pasadena. 2 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Take this waltz: The Vienna Philharmonic tunes up for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022” on a new “Great Performances.” Hosted by “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville. 8 p.m. KOCE

A big-city marketing exec learns you can go home again in the TV movie “Where Your Heart Belongs.” With Jen Lilley. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

An amnesiac woman worries she may have had an affair she can’t remember in the TV movie “Deadly Infidelity.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Star Wars’” John Boyega plays a burned-out public defender who goes over to the dark side in the 2021 crime thriller “Naked Singularity.” 10 p.m. Starz

