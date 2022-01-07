What’s on TV Friday: ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’ NatGeo

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss This unscripted series in which high-level corporate executives disguise themselves and infiltrate workplaces with rank-and-file employees returns. In the season premiere two co-founders of “College Hunks,” a Florida-based moving company, go on separate missions. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Tori Noquez, Alex Boyer, Andi Gladwin and Topas. Heather McDonald is a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Kevin Hart takes a turn on the shark’s panel as hopefuls pitch a fun tool that elevates snacking; a product made from space-age materials; an online social network that allows fans to have a real connection with their favorite celebrities. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The chef and his team attempt to transform Bella Gianna’s, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Congers, N.Y., in the first of three new episodes. The second is set at a Cajun restaurant in New Orleans and the third at Brownstone Bistro, a fusion restaurant in Los Angeles. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

RuPaul’s Drag Race Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews are back on the judges panel, along with guest judge Lizzo for the two-part season premiere that concludes next Friday, when Alicia Keys will join the judges. Other upcoming guests this season are Taraji P. Henson, Alec Mapa, Nicole Byer, Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan, with virtual appearances by Jennifer Lopez and Sarah McLachlan. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. After a woman hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to find a man with whom she felt a connection during a brief encounter, they discover the mysterious gentleman is hiding a secret. Also, Higgins decides to keep a secret of her own after having a romantic dream about Magnum. Zachary Knighton and Amy Hill also star with guest stars Michael Camp, Kelly Mumme and Brooke Nevin. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel performs at the storied venue in Westport, Conn., in the premiere of this new series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Ladies Who List: Atlanta This new unscripted series follows six Black businesswomen in Atlanta’s real estate market. The cast includes real estate broker Quinta Watson, attorney Cristyl Kimbrough and real estate agent Tiana Harrison. 9 p.m. OWN

Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is forced to partner with Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett, reprising a recurring guest role), his Texas Ranger associate, to find a newly arrived shipment of illegal narcotics before they flood the New York streets in this new episode. Also, Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) pushes back against Frank’s (Tom Selleck) handling of a brawl between police officers and demonstrators. 10 p.m. CBS

The Graham Norton Show A New Year’s Eve show features Claire Foy (“The Crown”); Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”); Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”); Cush Jumbo; Joe Lycett; Jessica Chastain; music from the Divine Comedy. 11 p.m. BBCA

SPORTS

Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance from Nashville, 1:30 p.m. USA and 8 p.m. NBC

College Basketball Marquette visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee visits Detroit Mercy, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Butler, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Colorado State visits Boise State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Atlanta Hawks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

High School Basketball Sierra Canyon (Calif.) versus Newman (La.), 6 p.m. ESPN2; John Bosco versus JSerra Catholic, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Richard Branson; Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sebastian Stan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brandy (“Queens”); Ana Gasteyer (“American Auto”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Karamo Brown; Bobby Berk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyler Hoechlin; Elizabeth Tulloch; Frank Olivieri and Chris Pacelli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A glass of water and a mirror can help determine why the scale won’t budge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Marie Osmond. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “She Used to Be Mine”; Ciara Renée (“Waitress”); Mayim Bialik; Meagan Good. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A father has had enough of his teenage daughter stealing cars, fighting and running away. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Byer (“Grand Crew”); guest host tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Constance Marie (“With Love”); guest co-host Jordin Sparks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The co-hosts of “Queer Eye”; JB Smoove; Matthew Broussard. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Dianne Wiest. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; June Diane Raphael. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 12:10 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine; Nikki Glaspie. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

Black Mass (2015) 9:45 a.m. IFC

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Spider-Man (2002) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Little Women (2019) 10:32 a.m. Starz

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:36 a.m. Cinemax

Captain Phillips (2013) 10:51 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11 a.m. FX

Saint Maud (2019) Noon Epix

Scrooged (1988) Noon Showtime

A Most Violent Year (2014) Noon TMC

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Prestige (2006) 1:03 p.m. Syfy

Hereditary (2018) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Night Into Morning (1951) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 2 p.m. E!

The Martian (2015) 2 p.m. FX

The Company Men (2010) 2:05 and 9:30 p.m. TMC

Confidence (2003) 2:51 p.m. Cinemax

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:03 p.m. Encore

The Safecracker (1958) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 4 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 4:59 p.m. E!

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 p.m. VH1

A Ghost Story (2017) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

The American President (1995) 7 p.m. Ovation

Ready Player One (2018) 7 p.m. TNT

Men in Black (1997) 7:45 p.m. IFC

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 8 p.m. KCET

Die Hard (1988) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo

World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8:15 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:33 p.m. E!

Thunder Bay (1953) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Anchors Aweigh (1945) 9:45 p.m. KCET

The Abyss (1989) 10:39 p.m. Encore

Ruby in Paradise (1993) 11:15 p.m. TMC

