What’s on TV Friday: ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’ NatGeo
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Undercover Boss This unscripted series in which high-level corporate executives disguise themselves and infiltrate workplaces with rank-and-file employees returns. In the season premiere two co-founders of “College Hunks,” a Florida-based moving company, go on separate missions. 8 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Tori Noquez, Alex Boyer, Andi Gladwin and Topas. Heather McDonald is a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Kevin Hart takes a turn on the shark’s panel as hopefuls pitch a fun tool that elevates snacking; a product made from space-age materials; an online social network that allows fans to have a real connection with their favorite celebrities. 8 p.m. ABC
Kevin Hart advocates for the right to disagree and argues that intent matters. ‘There’s an assumption it’s always bad,’ he says in a new interview.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The chef and his team attempt to transform Bella Gianna’s, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Congers, N.Y., in the first of three new episodes. The second is set at a Cajun restaurant in New Orleans and the third at Brownstone Bistro, a fusion restaurant in Los Angeles. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
“Legendary Children” uses “Drag Race” to reinterpret a rich history
RuPaul’s Drag Race Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews are back on the judges panel, along with guest judge Lizzo for the two-part season premiere that concludes next Friday, when Alicia Keys will join the judges. Other upcoming guests this season are Taraji P. Henson, Alec Mapa, Nicole Byer, Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan, with virtual appearances by Jennifer Lopez and Sarah McLachlan. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. After a woman hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to find a man with whom she felt a connection during a brief encounter, they discover the mysterious gentleman is hiding a secret. Also, Higgins decides to keep a secret of her own after having a romantic dream about Magnum. Zachary Knighton and Amy Hill also star with guest stars Michael Camp, Kelly Mumme and Brooke Nevin. 9 p.m. CBS
Beyond the fact that it doesn’t star Tom Selleck and that these are not the 1980s, there is nothing wrong with the reborn, lightly rebooted “Magnum P.I.,” which Monday joins “Hawaii Five-0,” “S.W.A.T.” and “MacGyver” in the CBS House of Reborn, Rebooted Mysteries.
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel performs at the storied venue in Westport, Conn., in the premiere of this new series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Ladies Who List: Atlanta This new unscripted series follows six Black businesswomen in Atlanta’s real estate market. The cast includes real estate broker Quinta Watson, attorney Cristyl Kimbrough and real estate agent Tiana Harrison. 9 p.m. OWN
Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is forced to partner with Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett, reprising a recurring guest role), his Texas Ranger associate, to find a newly arrived shipment of illegal narcotics before they flood the New York streets in this new episode. Also, Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) pushes back against Frank’s (Tom Selleck) handling of a brawl between police officers and demonstrators. 10 p.m. CBS
The Graham Norton Show A New Year’s Eve show features Claire Foy (“The Crown”); Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”); Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”); Cush Jumbo; Joe Lycett; Jessica Chastain; music from the Divine Comedy. 11 p.m. BBCA
SPORTS
Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance from Nashville, 1:30 p.m. USA and 8 p.m. NBC
College Basketball Marquette visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee visits Detroit Mercy, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Butler, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Colorado State visits Boise State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Atlanta Hawks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
High School Basketball Sierra Canyon (Calif.) versus Newman (La.), 6 p.m. ESPN2; John Bosco versus JSerra Catholic, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Richard Branson; Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sebastian Stan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brandy (“Queens”); Ana Gasteyer (“American Auto”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Karamo Brown; Bobby Berk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tyler Hoechlin; Elizabeth Tulloch; Frank Olivieri and Chris Pacelli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A glass of water and a mirror can help determine why the scale won’t budge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Marie Osmond. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “She Used to Be Mine”; Ciara Renée (“Waitress”); Mayim Bialik; Meagan Good. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A father has had enough of his teenage daughter stealing cars, fighting and running away. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Byer (“Grand Crew”); guest host tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Constance Marie (“With Love”); guest co-host Jordin Sparks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The co-hosts of “Queer Eye”; JB Smoove; Matthew Broussard. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Dianne Wiest. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hanks; June Diane Raphael. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 12:10 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine; Nikki Glaspie. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 9 a.m. FXX
Black Mass (2015) 9:45 a.m. IFC
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Little Women (2019) 10:32 a.m. Starz
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:36 a.m. Cinemax
Captain Phillips (2013) 10:51 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11 a.m. FX
Saint Maud (2019) Noon Epix
Scrooged (1988) Noon Showtime
A Most Violent Year (2014) Noon TMC
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Prestige (2006) 1:03 p.m. Syfy
Hereditary (2018) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Night Into Morning (1951) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 2 p.m. E!
The Martian (2015) 2 p.m. FX
The Company Men (2010) 2:05 and 9:30 p.m. TMC
Confidence (2003) 2:51 p.m. Cinemax
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:03 p.m. Encore
The Safecracker (1958) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 4 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 4:59 p.m. E!
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 p.m. VH1
A Ghost Story (2017) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
The American President (1995) 7 p.m. Ovation
Ready Player One (2018) 7 p.m. TNT
Men in Black (1997) 7:45 p.m. IFC
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 8 p.m. KCET
Die Hard (1988) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo
World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8:15 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:33 p.m. E!
Thunder Bay (1953) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Anchors Aweigh (1945) 9:45 p.m. KCET
The Abyss (1989) 10:39 p.m. Encore
Ruby in Paradise (1993) 11:15 p.m. TMC
TV highlights for Jan. 2-8 include David Tennant in ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ a reality series about TikTok creators and the return of ‘The Bachelor’
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 2 - 8 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV this week: Jan. 2: ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ on TCM; ‘Milk’ Starz; ‘Aliens’ Syfy; ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ on AMC; ‘Stand by Me’ BBC America
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.