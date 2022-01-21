Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on ABC’s ‘This Week’

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) talks to journalists in the Senate Reception Room.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Alyssa Farah Griffin; David Urban. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.). Panel: Marc Thiessen; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS Assessing the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine; COVID hypocrisies and politics for Boris Johnson; crisis in Afghanistan: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”); author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. U.S. and global economies: Author Rana Foroohar (“Don’t Be Evil: The Case Against Big Tech”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Enes Kanter Freedom; former Rep. Devin Nunes, Truth Social; Newt Gingrich. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Howard Dean; Mother Jones’ Ari Berman; former Rep. Donna Edwards; author Tim Wise. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). Panel: Peter Baker, New York Times; former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.); Symone Sanders; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Sarah Isgur; Donna Brazile; David Sanger, New York Times; Michel Martin, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Different media outlets telling competing stories about America: Oliver Darcy; Catherine Rampell, Washington Post; John Harris, Politico. Beijing Olympic coverage challenges: Bob Costas, HBO. The Sarah Palin v. the New York Times trial: Jeffrey Toobin. Media literacy: Barbara King, media literacy teacher. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Charlie Gasparino; Ari Fleischer; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Steven Van Zandt. 12:05 a.m. KTLA

HEATH LEDGER stars as The Joker in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures action drama movie The Dark Knight, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and also starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Morgan Freeman.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax

Movies on TV this week: January 23: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax; ‘Terms of Endearment’ on KCOP

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Marilyn Monroe wearing a gold lame gown by Travilla from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement