Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on ABC’s ‘This Week’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Alyssa Farah Griffin; David Urban. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.). Panel: Marc Thiessen; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Assessing the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine; COVID hypocrisies and politics for Boris Johnson; crisis in Afghanistan: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”); author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. U.S. and global economies: Author Rana Foroohar (“Don’t Be Evil: The Case Against Big Tech”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Enes Kanter Freedom; former Rep. Devin Nunes, Truth Social; Newt Gingrich. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Howard Dean; Mother Jones’ Ari Berman; former Rep. Donna Edwards; author Tim Wise. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). Panel: Peter Baker, New York Times; former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.); Symone Sanders; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Sarah Isgur; Donna Brazile; David Sanger, New York Times; Michel Martin, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Different media outlets telling competing stories about America: Oliver Darcy; Catherine Rampell, Washington Post; John Harris, Politico. Beijing Olympic coverage challenges: Bob Costas, HBO. The Sarah Palin v. the New York Times trial: Jeffrey Toobin. Media literacy: Barbara King, media literacy teacher. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Will Cain; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Charlie Gasparino; Ari Fleischer; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Steven Van Zandt. 12:05 a.m. KTLA
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax
