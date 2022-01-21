Louie Anderson tributes: He ‘left this world a funnier and better place’

Louie Anderson is being remembered as much for his kindness as for his ability to make others laugh.

Friends and fans took to social media to share tributes to Anderson, the veteran comedian who died Friday at age 68 of complications from cancer.

“This is such sad news,” filmmaker Paul Feig posted on Twitter. “Louie was a friend and supporter of mine since the 90s. He was always such a lovely man, always caring for those he worked with, always generous. And always so very funny. Thank you, Louie, for everything.”

Most recently, Anderson had been hailed for his portrayal of Christine Baskets on the comedy series “Baskets,” which aired for four seasons on FX. He won a supporting actor Emmy for the role in 2016. Anderson, who lived and performed in Las Vegas, had been hospitalized since earlier this month.

“Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money,” writer and comedian Travon Free tweeted. “What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend.”

“Louie Anderson was a beautiful, loving soul who lived to make us all laugh and the world much brighter. A great human being, a great friend, and a great loss,” the comic’s “Funny You Should Ask” colleague Byron Allen said in a statement.

In the ’90s, Anderson co-created a Daytime Emmy-winning animated sitcom based on his childhood, “Life With Louie,” which ran for three seasons. Debi Derryberry, who voiced Louie’s friend Jeannie Harper on the series, tweeted that Anderson was “Always funny, kind and professional.”

“You left this world a funnier and better place,” she wrote. “And you always made sure we had chocolate covered strawberries in studio!”

Television Q&A: Louie Anderson channels his mother for ‘Baskets’ role Louie Anderson, the comic and author, is right now delivering one of the year’s great performances on “Baskets,” a melancholy FX comedy about a bitter man in search of beauty.

“RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep ’em laughing in Heaven,” actor Viola Davis tweeted. Actor Wesley Snipes shared a collection of photos and wrote, “Another great one goes home.”

Born and raised in Minnesota, Anderson was remembered fondly by those in his home state.

“Minnesota native Louie Anderson was a pioneer in comedy who spent his life bringing humor and laughter into our world. Our entire state and country will forever miss his talent,” Gov. Tim Walz wrote. “My family is thinking of his friends and loved ones today.”

“Louie used to come into [Minnesota news affiliate station] KARE all the time and he would sit in a chair in the hallway and engage EVERY person he met,” news personality Tim McNiff shared in a Facebook post. “And the next time he came in he would remember EVERYTHING you had discussed his last visit. ... I don’t believe I ever met a kinder person with a better heart. R.I.P. Louie, thanks for the laughs, but thanks also for your kindness, you will be missed.”

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson was the first comic I ever saw live, one of the reasons there was a comedy scene in Mpls. when I started, and the first person I wrote for when I moved to L.A.. RIP. — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) January 21, 2022

My first Hollywood job was gettting Louie Anderson cigarettes and donuts every day on his CBS sitcom. Most of the time I spent watching him play pinball in his dressing room while he told me to quit and pursue my career. He was super nice to even lil diumb dumbs like me. RIP. — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 21, 2022

I always loved how effortless @LouieAnderson made stand up look. He could get an applause break with a slight change of expression or a sideway glance. A true master. Thank you for all the laughs and for being so nice. You were one of the greats! Rest In Peace. — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 21, 2022

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022