Touchdown or fumble? Check out the celebrities who star in the 2022 Super Bowl ads
The stars are still coming out for the Super Bowl ... well, at least for its commercials.
Advertisers, who pay a pretty penny for those coveted ad spots during the big game, are at it again with a constellation of stars making Super Bowl ad appearances.
And there are plenty of A-listers peddling goods and services this year, including Scarlett Johansson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Eugene Levy and a “very hittable” Pete Davidson. Lindsay Lohan even tries to get back in the game with an ad for Planet Fitness.
NBC will broadcast Sunday’s football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Younger viewers aren’t watching TV, but ad-makers are finding a way to reach them through the big game.
Despite last year’s decline in the Super Bowl viewing audience, prices for commercial spots are still increasing. In an effort to reach audiences of nearly 100 million people, advertisers spent as much as $7 million for a spot on NBC’s telecast. There are 30 first-time Super Bowl advertisers in this year’s game, compared with 26 last year and just seven in 2020.
Some of those new entries are from cryptocurrency companies and electric vehicles. General Motors’ “EV” pitch orchestrated an “Austin Powers” reunion with Mike Myers, Rob Lowe, Mindy Sterling and Seth Green. Other spots feature Gwyneth Paltrow, Idris Elba and a “Cable Guy” reprisal from Jim Carrey.
Several teases have been released ahead of Super Bowl LVI — some long before the teams in the final game were even determined — to drum up interest. One such series reunites “Community” actors Joel McHale and Ken Jeong attempting to instigate a viral campaign about the right way to eat Planters Mixed Nuts.
“They need to be conversation starters that can engage consumers who will spread advertisers’ messages on social media, garnering impressions on top of the massive audience watching the game,” The Times reported this week.
“Black Widow” star Johansson and husband Colin Jost, of “Saturday Night Live,” pulled a 2021 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and gave viewers a highly produced peek into the effect of Amazon’s Alexa on their marriage. Kunis is also back in action this year for an AT&T commercial with Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore.
Here’s a look at some of the celebrity-driven commercials released so far:
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson for Amazon’s Alexa
Andy Richter for Avocados From Mexico
Idris Elba for Booking.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek for BMW
Guy Fieri for Bud Light Hard Soda
Chloé Zhao directs Budweiser’s Clydesdales
Halle Berry and JB Smoove for Caesars Sportsbook and Casino
Ewan McGregor for Expedia
‘Austin Powers’ reunion for General Motors
Ty Burrell for Greenlight
Jerod Mayo and Pete Davidson for Hellmann’s
Steve Buscemi, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams for Michelob Ultra
Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista for Nissan
Will Smith for Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’
Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner for Planet Fitness
Ken Jeong and Kevin McHale for Planters
Hannah Waddingham, Erin and Sara Foster for Rakuten
Anna Kendrick and Barbie for Rocket Mortgage
Matthew McConaughey for Salesforce
Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club
Zendaya for Squarespace
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for T-Mobile
Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax
Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun for Uber Eats
Jim Carrey for Verizon
Lightning strike survivor Seth Thomas for Wallbox
