Touchdown or fumble? Check out the celebrities who star in the 2022 Super Bowl ads

The stars are still coming out for the Super Bowl ... well, at least for its commercials.

Advertisers, who pay a pretty penny for those coveted ad spots during the big game, are at it again with a constellation of stars making Super Bowl ad appearances.

And there are plenty of A-listers peddling goods and services this year, including Scarlett Johansson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Eugene Levy and a “very hittable” Pete Davidson. Lindsay Lohan even tries to get back in the game with an ad for Planet Fitness.

NBC will broadcast Sunday’s football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Despite last year’s decline in the Super Bowl viewing audience, prices for commercial spots are still increasing. In an effort to reach audiences of nearly 100 million people, advertisers spent as much as $7 million for a spot on NBC’s telecast. There are 30 first-time Super Bowl advertisers in this year’s game, compared with 26 last year and just seven in 2020.

Some of those new entries are from cryptocurrency companies and electric vehicles. General Motors’ “EV” pitch orchestrated an “Austin Powers” reunion with Mike Myers, Rob Lowe, Mindy Sterling and Seth Green. Other spots feature Gwyneth Paltrow, Idris Elba and a “Cable Guy” reprisal from Jim Carrey.

Several teases have been released ahead of Super Bowl LVI — some long before the teams in the final game were even determined — to drum up interest. One such series reunites “Community” actors Joel McHale and Ken Jeong attempting to instigate a viral campaign about the right way to eat Planters Mixed Nuts.

“They need to be conversation starters that can engage consumers who will spread advertisers’ messages on social media, garnering impressions on top of the massive audience watching the game,” The Times reported this week.

“Black Widow” star Johansson and husband Colin Jost, of “Saturday Night Live,” pulled a 2021 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and gave viewers a highly produced peek into the effect of Amazon’s Alexa on their marriage. Kunis is also back in action this year for an AT&T commercial with Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrity-driven commercials released so far:

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson for Amazon’s Alexa

Andy Richter for Avocados From Mexico

Idris Elba for Booking.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek for BMW

Guy Fieri for Bud Light Hard Soda

Chloé Zhao directs Budweiser’s Clydesdales

Halle Berry and JB Smoove for Caesars Sportsbook and Casino

Ewan McGregor for Expedia

‘Austin Powers’ reunion for General Motors

Ty Burrell for Greenlight

Jerod Mayo and Pete Davidson for Hellmann’s

Steve Buscemi, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams for Michelob Ultra

Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista for Nissan

Will Smith for Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner for Planet Fitness

Ken Jeong and Kevin McHale for Planters

Hannah Waddingham, Erin and Sara Foster for Rakuten

Anna Kendrick and Barbie for Rocket Mortgage

Matthew McConaughey for Salesforce

Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club

Zendaya for Squarespace

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for T-Mobile

Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax

Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun for Uber Eats

Jim Carrey for Verizon

Lightning strike survivor Seth Thomas for Wallbox