Sunday Talk Show Guests: Antony Blinken ‘State of the Union’ on CNN; ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; President Sauli Niinistö, Finland; Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Panel: Susan Glasser; Scott Jennings; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia and Ukraine: Nic Robertson; Clarissa Ward. What it’s like to be a neighboring country to Russia; Russia and NATO: Radoslaw Sikorski, Member of the European Parliament for Poland. America and the world; building coalitions: former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Devin Nunes, Truth Social; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Miranda Devine. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Gov. Gavin Newsom; Jane Harman; Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland; curator Janet Dees, Mary and Leigh Block Museum of Art. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Chris Krebs; Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor. Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); Richard Engel, reporting from Ukraine; Matthew Bodner, reporting from Russia. Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Courtney Kube, NBC; Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; NBC. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Panel: Rick Klein; Donna Brazile; Rachael Bade, Politico; Frank Luntz. Martha Raddatz anchors from Lviv, Ukraine. (N) 8 a.m. and2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Panel: Karl Rove; Jennifer Griffin; Harold Ford Jr. Anchored by Bill Hemmer. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the Russia/Ukraine conflict: Clarissa Ward reports from Lviv, Ukraine; Fox News’ obsession with Hillary Clinton: Adrienne Elrod. Top media stories: Joe Peyronnin; Mara Schiavocampo; David Zurawik. Covering the post-Omicron return to normal: David Leonhardt, the New York Times. Why conspiracy theories are tempting to some people: Author Kelly Weill (“Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Steve Krakauer; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Directors Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk (“Lead Me Home”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
