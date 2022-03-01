Larry David has HBO pull ‘The Larry David Story’ documentary at the last minute
America’s favorite misanthrope strikes again: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David has asked HBO to pull his documentary a day before it was set to premiere.
“The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed,” said a Monday tweet from HBO Documentaries. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”
Announced earlier this month, the two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” was set to premiere Tuesday on the premium cable network and its streaming platform HBO Max.
In it, the 74-year-old “Seinfeld” co-creator would have been sitting down with his friend and doc director Larry Charles to discuss the David’s personal and professional highs and lows, HBO said in a statement earlier this month.
“In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, ‘The Larry David Story’ shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today,” HBO said.
On Tuesday morning, HBO set a trailer for the documentary to private on YouTube, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The trailer had shown snippets of the men’s conversation about David’s career as a stand-up comic and his trajectory in comedy.
HBO did not comment beyond the tweet.
