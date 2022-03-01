Advertisement
Television

Larry David has HBO pull ‘The Larry David Story’ documentary at the last minute

A balding man with glasses attends a TV premiere.
Larry David attends the premiere of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2017.
(Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
America’s favorite misanthrope strikes again: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David has asked HBO to pull his documentary a day before it was set to premiere.

“The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed,” said a Monday tweet from HBO Documentaries. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

Announced earlier this month, the two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” was set to premiere Tuesday on the premium cable network and its streaming platform HBO Max.

In it, the 74-year-old “Seinfeld” co-creator would have been sitting down with his friend and doc director Larry Charles to discuss the David’s personal and professional highs and lows, HBO said in a statement earlier this month.

“In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, ‘The Larry David Story’ shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today,” HBO said.

On Tuesday morning, HBO set a trailer for the documentary to private on YouTube, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The trailer had shown snippets of the men’s conversation about David’s career as a stand-up comic and his trajectory in comedy.

HBO did not comment beyond the tweet.

Television
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

