Larry David has HBO pull ‘The Larry David Story’ documentary at the last minute

America’s favorite misanthrope strikes again: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David has asked HBO to pull his documentary a day before it was set to premiere.

“The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed,” said a Monday tweet from HBO Documentaries. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

Announced earlier this month, the two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” was set to premiere Tuesday on the premium cable network and its streaming platform HBO Max.

In it, the 74-year-old “Seinfeld” co-creator would have been sitting down with his friend and doc director Larry Charles to discuss the David’s personal and professional highs and lows, HBO said in a statement earlier this month.

“In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, ‘The Larry David Story’ shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today,” HBO said.

On Tuesday morning, HBO set a trailer for the documentary to private on YouTube, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The trailer had shown snippets of the men’s conversation about David’s career as a stand-up comic and his trajectory in comedy.

HBO did not comment beyond the tweet.