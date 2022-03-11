Guests on Sunday talk shows: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS and 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine; Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Panel: Susan Glasser; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Jane Harman; Mike Rogers. Egils Levits, president of Latvia. Panel: Jill Dougherty; Julia Ioffe. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS How ordinary Ukrainians are becoming soldiers; Ukrainian cultural history at risk: Gennadiy Druzenko, Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital. The impact of censorship for journalists reporting in Russia: Anton Troianovski, New York Times. Sanctioning Russia: Author Paul Krugman (“Arguing With Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Stephen Miller, America First Legal; Garry Kasparov, Renew Democracy Initiative. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart State Department spokesperson Ned Price; Ambassador Emily Haber; Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.); Max Boot, Washington Post; author Ruth Ben-Ghiat (“Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”); Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, National Center for Transgender Equality. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund; Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz; Albert Bourla, Pfizer. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Peter Baker; Helene Cooper; Rich Lowry; Kimberly Atkins Stohr. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC
This Week Martha Raddatz anchors from Lviv, Ukraine. Assistant to the Secretary of Defense John Kirby; Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy (Lviv Province, Ukraine). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jane Coaston, the New York Times; Heidi Heitkamp; George Will, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho); Jack Keane. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Steve Harrigan; Susan Page, USA Today; Marie Harf. Anchored by Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The global crackdown on press freedom: Maria Ressa, Rappler; author Nicholas Kristof (“On the Trail With Nick Kristof”). An investigative journalist in Moscow: Yevgenia Albats, New Times. Fact-checking war propaganda: Daniel Dale, CNN. Media stories of the week: Author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”); Oliver Darcy; Bianna Golodryga. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Mara Liasson; Trey Yingst; Amy Kellogg; Ambassador William Taylor, former chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
