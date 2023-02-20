Advertisement
The Times podcast: One year into the Russia-Ukraine war, here’s what has happened and what lies ahead

A man stands near a burning home in Irpin, Ukraine.
Maksim Chepchenko stands near a home in Irpin, Ukraine, that caught fire after Russian attacks in March 2022.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
The first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is this month. L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King has visited Ukraine at four key moments since the war started: Russia’s spring invasion, Ukraine’s summertime counteroffensive, Russia’s attack on civilians and infrastructure in the fall, and during the winter fatigue.

Today, she tells us about what she has seen and what has changed. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King

More reading:

Lviv was once a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Now it’s suffering too

The weaponization of winter: Ukraine aims to stop Russia from regrouping as temperatures drop

In Ukraine’s war-shrouded capital, a play about a murderous dictator rings true

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editors are Heba Elorbany and Jazmin Aguilera. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
