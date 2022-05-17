Advertisement
Tom Brady will get roasted in new Netflix comedy special

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady getting interviewed on the field.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is interviewed on the field after the 2021 Super Bowl in Florida.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Sixth-round NFL draft pick and Gisele Bündchen’s husband, Tom Brady, is getting the roast treatment on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

The first in a series of TV specials titled “Greatest Roasts of All Time: Groat” will see the decorated football quarterback get publicly mocked for laughs on the streaming service. As part of a “multi-roast deal,” Brady is also billed as an executive producer on the project.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” said Brady, who recently returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, a Netflix executive overseeing comedy content. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Not much information has been revealed about future installments, which will presumably feature different batches of roasters and roastees. Production on Brady’s episode will begin next year after the football season concludes.

In March, Brady announced that he would be “coming back for [his] 23rd season in Tampa,” citing “unfinished business” and thanking his “supportive family.” As previously mentioned, the 44-year-old athlete is married to Brazilian supermodel Bündchen and has three children.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now.”

Christi Carras

