Advertisement
Share
Television

Insurrection 2.0? Stephen Colbert calls Capitol mishap ‘hijinks with intent to goof’

A man in a tuxedo holds an Emmy statuette in front of a step-and-repeat CBS/Emmys backdrop.
Stephen Colbert is defending members of his “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” staff who were arrested near the U.S. Capitol Thursday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Share

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert has issued a blistering response to some of his crew being arrested and detained near the U.S. Capitol last week.

While filming material for a “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog” segment at Longworth House Office Building — just south of the U.S. Capitol — seven members of the production team for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were arrested and charged Thursday with unlawful entry.

According to Colbert and CBS, the staffers were on-site to have Triumph, a puppet voiced by longtime “Saturday Night Live” writer Robert Smigel, conduct “authorized and pre-arranged interviews” with congresspeople about the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 5: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog during Monday's November 5, 2018 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Television

‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ staff charged with unlawful entry at U.S. Capitol

The staffers were arrested while filming after hours for a comedy segment this week, CBS and Capitol Police confirmed.

After finishing two days of interviews, though, Colbert said the team stayed to film additional content, at which point they were detained by Capitol police.

“Which actually isn’t that surprising,” Colbert said Monday in his show’s opening monlogue. “The Capitol police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch.”

Colbert admitted it was a very “unpleasant” experience for his staff, although he said both police and the production team remained professional throughout the ordeal.

However, he sharply dismissed claims that the incident was an elaborate plan to interrupt congressional actions, after TV pundits such as Tucker Carlson ran a segment titled “Insurrection Day 2.0.”

Advertisement

“An insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Colbert said. “This was first-degree puppetry. This was hijinks with intent to goof. Misappropriation of an old Conan [O’Brien] bit.”

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the production team could face additional criminal charges for the incident.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Tears stream down the cheek of Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn as Sandra Garza, girlfriend of the late Officer Brian Sicknick wipes her eyes as a video of the January 6 insurrection plays on a screen during a House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack On the United States Capitol has spent nearly a year conducting more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed more than 140,000 documents day of the attack. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Laying bare Trump’s coup attempt, Jan. 6 hearings demanded we not look away

Preferring substance over spectacle, real emotion over grandstanding, the first night of the Jan. 6 hearings successfully grabbed America’s attention.

“On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building,” U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday in a statement.

“Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”

Television
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement