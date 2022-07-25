Advertisement
Share
Television

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will fill Alex Trebek’s shoes as ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts

Headshots of a smiling man in a suit and a woman in a dark top
“Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, left, and “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik are poised to split hosting duties on the game show.
(Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

What is: “A shared spotlight?”

“Jeopardy!” fans and participants will get a double serving of hosts, with both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings set to share hosting duties for the trivia show’s upcoming 39th season. According to Deadline, Jennings and Bialik are working toward a deal to split the hosting role.

Representatives for producer Sony Pictures Television declined to comment.

Separate photos of a woman and a man, both hosting a game show

Television

‘Jeopardy!’ goes with Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings as hosts for the rest of the year

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who both had the ‘Jeopardy!’ helm before now-ousted Mike Richards was named host, will swap weeks through year’s end.

Neither Bialik nor Jennings is a stranger to the “Jeopardy!” stage. Both served as hosts throughout the most recent season. The “Big Bang Theory” star and the “Jeopardy!” champion rotated hosting duties with other popular names including fan favorite LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Former “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards also had filled in as host, before he exited the series after his previous problematic remarks about women, Jewish people and little people came to light.

Together, Bialik and Jennings will fill the shoes left by beloved, longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

a man stands holding an Emmy statue on the set of Jeopardy

Company Town

‘Jeopardy!’ saga continues: Mike Richards out as executive producer

Keeping Mike Richards as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ proved untenable for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

At this point, Bialik — who holds a PhD in neuroscience — is a “Jeopardy!” hosting vet. In addition to her Season 38 duties, the “Call Me Kat” star hosted the show’s first Professors Tournament in December 2021 and most likely will return to host “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

Advertisement

Jennings is a 74-time “Jeopardy!” champ who returned to the series as a consulting producer in September 2020, just months before Trebek died.

Television
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement