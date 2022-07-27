Comedian Lil Duval hospitalized after car hits him on his four-wheeler in the Bahamas

Lil Duval had a scary run-in on his ATV Tuesday after he was struck by a car while riding in the Bahamas.

Earlier in the day on his Instagram story, Duval had questioned why his four-wheeler wouldn’t start. Apparently he got it working, as the comedian and artist later posted a video of him being loaded into an ambulance, strapped to a gurney with bandages on his head and body.

“Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my 4 wheeler,” he wrote in the caption. “Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to Nassau and have surgery.”

On Wednesday morning, Duval tweeted an update, saying he appreciated the support while apologizing for not being as responsive as he’d like due to the pain.

“I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and I don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way,” Duval wrote. “I’m really f— up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain.”

Rappers, comedians, artists and others sent their best to Duval, dropping prayer emojis in his comment section.

Duval is best known for his work on MTV, appearing on shows such as “Wild ‘N Out,” “Guy Code,” and “Hip Hop Squares.” He also hosted “Ain’t That America” from 2013-14, which aired on MTV2.

The 45-year-old also moonlights as a rapper — his 2018 song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.