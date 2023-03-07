Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart announced a game show about making babies. Or did they?

Viewers looking to avoid Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart‘s new game show — “Who’s Having My Baby?” — won’t have to do much work, considering it may not be real.

On Tuesday, father-of-12 Cannon and “Jumanji” star Hart announced “Who’s Having My Baby?” with matching show trailers shared on social media. In the clip, also shared by E!, Hart informs an audience of women that they’re actually “on a game show right now.”

“You’re going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Hart tells Cannon as several women walk onstage.

According to the trailer, “Who’s Having my Baby? With Nick Cannon” is hosted by Kevin Hart and is supposed to air in spring. But according to Variety, that most likely isn’t the case.

“Who’s Having My Baby?” was reportedly created by Hart as a sketch for an upcoming project that has yet to be announced, Variety reported Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives for E! did not confirm that Tuesday when contacted by The Times.

Even if it wasn’t promoting a real show, Tuesday’s buzzy clip managed to turn heads on social media. In the comments section of Hart’s post, several followers said the clip “feels like a April fool’s joke they released early.”

“This so outta pocket, Ima watch every episode,” another follower wrote.

On Twitter, users seemed less enthusiastic.

The public is going to love it!!! https://t.co/AswIteVE2h — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 7, 2023

“This looks absolutely gross, can’t believe a major network would say yes to this garbage,” one user tweeted. Other Twitter users shared shady memes and expressed confusion.

Cannon retweeted and replied to several reactions to the trailer. Replying to a Twitter user who called the teaser “some real trailer park mess,” he wrote, “The public is going to love it!!!.”

It’s not the first time Cannon, who welcomed his 12th child in December, and his growing family became joke material.

In June, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds enlisted the “Wild ‘N Out” personality to help promote his Aviation gin for Father’s Day.

Re-creating a similar 2021 advertisement, Cannon whips up the “mother of all cocktails,” calling it “the Vasectomy.”

“Lord knows I need one,” he said.

For Hart, “Who’s Having My Baby?” will not drop in the spring, but Season 4 of his “Celebrity Game Face” will. The game show, hosted and executive produced by Hart, returns to E! on April 6.