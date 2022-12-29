Nick Cannon closes out the year with baby No. 12: ‘Our lives are forever changed’

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, the second with Alyssa Scott.

The TV host and the model announced the birth of their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, via Instagram on Thursday. The baby was born Dec. 14 — approximately one year after Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died of brain cancer.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Scott also posted a video of her and Cannon holding their baby girl for the first time in the hospital immediately after she gave birth. In the clip, Cannon smiles and cradles the newborn in his arms before handing the baby to her mother.

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,” Scott wrote in the caption.

“I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Halo Marie is the fifth child Cannon has welcomed this year. Six weeks ago, the “Masked Singer” host welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Ten weeks ago, he welcomed son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell. Three months ago, he welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former “The Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole. And five months ago, he welcomed son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares son Golden (5) and daughter Powerful Queen (2) with Bell, as well as twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian (1) with De La Rosa and twins Moroccan and Monroe (11) with singer Mariah Carey, his ex-wife.

Earlier this month, Cannon shared via Instagram that he was “physically ... on the mend” after being hospitalized with pneumonia — but “mentally and spiritually ... broken” while mourning baby Zen on the anniversary of the child’s death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred,” he wrote. “Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.

“I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”