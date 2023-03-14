Advertisement
Television

A euphoric Ke Huy Quan crashes ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ after Oscars: ‘Best day of my life’

A smiling man in a white shirt and untied tie hoists a gold trophy next to another man smiling who is wearing a suit.
Ke Huy Quan, left, and Jimmy Kimmel on a 2023 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
(ABC / Jimmy Kimmel Live)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Newly minted Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan was still reeling from his big night when he crashed the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

Kimmel was in the middle of taping his post-Oscars monologue when a euphoric Quan surprised him by wandering into the studio with his gold statuette in hand. The late-night and Oscars host feigned shock as the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star joined him onstage, while Quan pretended(?) he hadn’t slept since he won the award for supporting actor and the film garnered best picture the evening before.

“Thank you! Thank you!” Quan said, blowing kisses to the adoring studio audience and proudly hoisting his Oscar in the air.

When Kimmel welcomed him to the show and asked him what he was doing there, Quan — wearing parts of his Oscars tuxedo — acted confused and replied, “I’m looking for my car.”

“Wait, are you still up from the Oscars last night?” Kimmel said, continuing the bit.

“Aren’t you?” Quan said, eliciting laughs from the crowd.

Asked if he was tired, the actor added, “I will never go to sleep, Jimmy. I can’t let the best day of my life end! ... Also, I was out all night with Cocaine Bear, so I’m wired.”

Throughout the 2022-23 awards season, Quan warmed hearts by delivering powerful, emotional acceptance speeches about his challenging Hollywood journey and posting selfies with his acting heroes on social media.

“Wait, I almost forgot,” Quan said before exiting Monday’s show. “Can I get one more selfie for this awards season?”

“Of course,” Kimmel said. “Why not?”

The studio audience gave Quan a standing ovation as he cheered and bounced his way off the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage.

On Sunday, Quan received the supporting actor prize for his work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which also collected the awards for lead actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), editing, directing, original screenplay and best picture. During the ABC telecast, a tearful Quan paid tribute to his mom and reunited onstage with his “Indiana Jones” co-star Harrison Ford — who presented the Oscar for best picture nearly 40 years after Quan made his big-screen debut as a child in “The Temple of Doom.”

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” Quan said while accepting the award for supporting actor.

“I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream. ... Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there: Please keep your dreams alive.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

