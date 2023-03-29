Over-ish: Yara Shahidi reveals when ‘Grown-ish’ will end in video message to fans

Yara Shahidi in an episode of ‘Grown-ish,’ which is set to end with Season 6.

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has some sad-ish news for fans of the popular young-adult series.

In a video message released Wednesday by Freeform, the actor and producer announced that the upcoming sixth season of “Grown-ish” will be its last. She also revealed that the final season will be released in two parts: The first half will debut this summer, and the second will follow in 2024.

“Don’t be sad, because we’re gonna do it up big,” Shahidi says in the clip.

“You guys have been with us since Season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years. Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us — the cast and crew — and we want to take the time to thank you all for the love and support that has kept us going.”

Of course, Shahidi is set to reprise her role as Zoey Johnson, and Marcus Scribner will return as her younger brother, Andre “Junior” Johnson, for the sixth season. Rounding out the series’ main cast are Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

A representative for Freeform could not confirm whether singing duo Chlöe and Halle Bailey — whose careers have taken off in recent years — will return in the sixth season of “Grown-ish” as sisters Jazz and Sky Forster. Chlöe Bailey, who currently stars in the buzzy Amazon limited series “Swarm” and is slated to release her debut solo album later this month, was in a couple of Season 5 episodes; Halle Bailey, who plays Princess Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” hasn’t been on the show since Season 4.

According to Shahidi, the next season of “Grown-ish” will feature some high-profile guest stars, including rapper Lil Yachty, musician Anderson .Paak and band the Free Nationals.

In January 2018, the first season of “Grown-ish” launched as a spinoff of the hit ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” centering on the eldest child of the Johnson family. The series has since followed Zoey from college freshman to recent grad on her journey as a rising fashion designer.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” creator Kenya Barris said in a statement.

“To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. ... I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”