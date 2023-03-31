Kevin Bacon rocked his ‘Paint It Black’ parody. Why’s he apologizing to Mick Jagger?

Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon performed a “First Drafts of Rock” take on the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black.”

Kevin Bacon‘s take on Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger could have been perfect — if it weren’t for the actor’s facial hair.

The “Footloose” star joined host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” to perform a parody “first draft” of the Rolling Stones’ iconic “Paint It Black.” In a near replica of one of the ’ band’s live performances in the 1960s, Bacon and Fallon swapped out the original moody lyrics for lyrics with lines about painting.

“I see a red door and I wanted it painted black/ I see a green apple I want it painted red,” Bacon sang, taking over Mick’s mic. “I see your black Corvette I want to paint it blue/ I see your purple sock I want it painted tan.”

He continued: “I go to Michaels and I ask where is the paint / They tell me aisle six that’s where they keep the paint.”

In the clip, Bacon mimicked Jagger’s gestures and his look — wearing a military-style jacket, a bright tie and a bowl-cut wig meant to resemble the rocker’s early-career locks. The actor was clearly channeling big Jagger energy but said in an interview after the segment that he knew his performance wasn’t exactly accurate.

“I feel bad about the Mick Jagger thing only because as far as I know Mick’s — I’ve had this mustache which I have to have for a part — but I don’t think Mick’s ever had a mustache, so apologies,” he told Fallon. “If you’re not already upset about everything else I did, apologies for the mustache.”

The “Paint It Black” parody wasn’t the first time Bacon has remixed rock classics for “The Tonight Show.”

He and Fallon previously teamed up for new takes on the Beach Boys‘ “Fun, Fun, Fun,” Tom Petty‘s “Free Fallin’” and Bob Dylan‘s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Wife Kyra Sedgwick joined him for that last parody in 2017.

Earlier in the conversation, Bacon told Fallon why he’s always up for the “First Drafts of Rock” parodies.

“It’s so fun for me because I grew up with these iconic performers and just to be able to get out and make an idiot out of myself trying to do that ... [it’s] so great,” he said.

Bacon also mused on doing a TikTok dance to Meghan Trainor‘s “Made You Look” with his daughter and working with Sedgwick on their upcoming film, “Space Oddity,” which she directed.