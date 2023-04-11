‘Ruined’: Mixed reactions mar Kim Kardashian ‘American Horror Story’ casting announcement

Fans got a bit of a jump scare this week with the announcement of Kim Kardashian’s casting in “American Horror Story.”

The reality TV star and beauty and fashion magnate announced that she will join the cast in “American Horror Story: Delicate” this summer. Co-creator Ryan Murphy described the role in the 12th installment of the FX anthology series as “fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying.”

The announcement generated a mix of reactions among fans online, from a revival of excitement about the show to outright disgust that included pledges to boycott the season.

“We will not watch,” commented @jimhalper28, while @Gockomo shared that this will be the “first season I’ll miss.” @iLTSW13 declared the season already “ruined.”

“I thought this season was gonna be good cause Emma was back,” @TheseBadOmens_ said, “but they never fail to make a good moment bad.”

Emma Roberts returns to the franchise after a four-year hiatus.

The casting of Kardashian signaled a low point for the show to some fans, including @steventphoto, who said it was a fall from the critically acclaimed acting talent on earlier seasons: “American Horror Story has gone from Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett and Katy Bates to Cindy Crawfords model daughter and Kim Kardashian this show has fallen so far it should’ve just ended.”

Even some of Kardashian’s supporters were skeptical of the showrunners’ motivations behind her selection, speculating that “this feels like stunt casting” or accusing Murphy of casting her “for clout.”

Murphy brought Kardashian on board after he reportedly was impressed when she hosted a 2021 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” Murphy told the Hollywood Reporter.

Yet even Murphy acknowledged the casting wasn’t purely based on on-screen talent, adding that “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

And for some fans, Kardashian’s pop cultural gravity may prove to be too much to resist, no matter the reason.

“i just might start watching again,” @imandresricardo commented.

“Lort, this means I will watch it. I will not be able to not watch it,” @Leisha_17 added.

@ARISLILDEVIL declared, “ITS GONNA BE A POP CULTURE MOMENT,” and @thefutureparty predicted that the show would “draw Yellowstone ratings,” referring to the hit Paramount+ series. And some were just here for the fallout: “the memes that are about to be born are going to be iconic.”

Others were drawn in by the idea of hate-watching the season, with @LDRCRAVE promising to “tune in for this disaster.” @DrDSteele_PhD and others said they’d tune in to see her character’s demise: “If she dies during the opening scene, it will be amazing and I’ll definitely watch!”

Kardashian announced her casting on Monday via an eerie Instagram video set to the lullaby “Rock-a-Bye Baby” and the sound of children playing.

Although this marks the first major scripted role for the reality star, her acting résumé features a handful of roles over the last 20 years. She played Elle in the 2009 drama series “Beyond the Break” for four episodes and appeared on one episode of “CSI: NY” in 2009. She also portrayed Nikki LePree on “Drop Dead Diva” for four episodes in 2012.

Kardashian has also played herself on sitcoms including “How I Met Your Mother,” “Last Man Standing” and “30 Rock” and in the 2018 film “Ocean’s Eight.”