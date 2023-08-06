Angus Cloud’s mother says the ‘Euphoria’ star ‘did not intend to end his life’

Angus Cloud’s mother has stated that her son “did not intend to end his life” in a social media post detailing the moments that preceded the actor’s death.

Lisa Cloud shared a message Friday on Facebook expressing her appreciation for the support her family has received since her son, Angus Cloud, died on Monday in his hometown of Oakland. The “Euphoria” star, known for his endearing portrayal of unassuming drug dealer Fezco, was 25.

“I ... want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Cloud penned her statement in response to social media posts that “have suggested [Angus Cloud’s] death was intentional.” She said “that is not the case.” Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt told The Times last week that Angus Cloud’s cause of death has not been determined after he was found dead at his family‘s home.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

A wave of tributes to Angus Cloud — including several heartfelt statements from “Euphoria” cast members — have surfaced on social media in recent days. The performer’s mother speculated that he might have “overdosed accidentally and tragically” and said it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

“His struggles were real,” she said. “He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love. ... To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources