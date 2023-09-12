Bravo! Cardi B spins her mic-throwing incident into a clever ‘Real Housewives’ tagline
Cardi B addressed her infamous mic-throwing incident on the latest episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” — sort of.
While appearing Monday on the late-night talk show, the “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP” hitmaker made light of her reputation for launching microphones into the crowd when asked what her “Real Housewives” tagline would be.
“The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade,” Cardi B replied with a mischievous smirk.
“Well done,” said Cohen, who hosts and executive produces the reality TV series. “Well done. Open invitation: You make the franchise, and you’re in.”
Cardi B made her “WWHL” debut less than two months after a video surfaced of the rapper throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who flung the contents of her drink at the performer during a show in Las Vegas. Local police launched an investigation into the incident but cleared the “Invasion of Privacy” artist of all charges due to “insufficient evidence.”
The microphone was later auctioned on Ebay, where the projectile sold for nearly $100,000.
During her episode of “WWHL,” Cardi B also entertained the idea of a collaboration with fellow rapper and industry pal Lil’ Kim — a crossover that hip-hop fans have been waiting for — on her next album.
“I really do want one. I’m going through my songs right now,” the Grammy winner said. “I want us to have such a great, undeniable song because I know people are gonna judge it, be so harsh. ... I want to make sure that it’s the greatest song. But I would love, love, love, love to do a song with Lil’ Kim.
“And not [just] because she’s Lil’ Kim,” she added. “But it’s because she’s so nice in person. ... She’s the sweetest thing ever. And she’s so cute.”
On Friday, Cardi B reunited with her “WAP” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, on a new single called “Bongos.” The dynamic duo is set to perform the song live for the first time Tuesday night at the Video Music Awards.
