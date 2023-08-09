‘These expensive’: Cardi B’s thrown mic from Vegas show sells for nearly $100,000

The microphone Cardi B threw at a Drai’s Beachclub concertgoer sold for $99,900 on Ebay, and proceeds reportedly will go to two Las Vegas charities.

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck! The microphone that “Up” and “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B chucked at a Las Vegas concertgoer in July has sold for almost $100,000 on Ebay.

The projectile — listed as a “Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person” — on Tuesday nabbed $99,900 on the auction site. It was being sold for charity after making headlines and prompting a battery investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — an investigation that culminated in the “WAP” emcee being cleared of charges due to “insufficient evidence.”

Music Cardi B has been cleared of all charges after microphone-tossing incident in Vegas Cardi B has been cleared of battery charges by Las Vegas police after a concertgoer reported she was hit by the rapper’s mic at a show over the weekend.

The nondescript device was listed by Scott Fisher, the owner of the Wave Inc., a Las Vegas-based audio production company that provided sound equipment to Drai’s Beachclub for Cardi B’s performance there on July 29. Fisher told CBS News that one could tell the microphone was the one that Cardi tossed because of the way it was labeled and synchronized with the entertainer’s earpiece.

Advertisement

And these expensive, okurrr. Fisher listed it with a starting price of $500, but the price immediately jumped to $11,700 upon the first bid. Fifty-five bidders vied for the piece for a week before bidding closed Tuesday. To quote Cardi’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” these expensive!

The seller did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment. The buyer is still not known.

Fisher also told TMZ last week that the microphone originally cost $1,000 and he assured the outlet that it still worked, even after the “I Like It” rapper launched it into the crowd. He said the proceeds would benefit two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides resources for military veterans, and Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, which supports teens and young adults with disabilities.

CBS News reported Tuesday that Fisher expected the mic to garner some interest, but didn’t think the “piece of hip-hop infamy” would sell for as much as it did.

“I was hoping it would hit $5,000 but again I had no idea,” he said. “I figured it would gain some attention nationally but the amount of news coverage has been staggering.”

Footage from the incident showed the Grammy-winning emcee throwing the device after getting splashed by the contents of an attendee’s drink cup — the latest in a high-profile string of altercations between live performers and concertgoers. Cardi B also appeared to shout at the person who targeted her in the footage as security guards close in on them. The hip-hop star was initially named as a suspect in a police report stemming from the incident.

But no charges will be filed.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told The Times.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.