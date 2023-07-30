Advertisement
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who hurled drink at her onstage in Las Vegas

Cardi B poses in a long gray wig, black headband, dangly earrings and a black-and-white suit and tie ensemble.
Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoer who threw their drink at her.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoer who hurled their drink at her while she was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday.

A viral video of the incident shows someone in the audience at Drai’s Beachclub hurling the contents of their drink cup directly at the “I Like It” rapper, who flinches upon getting splashed before chucking her mic at the concertgoer. Cardi B can be seen shouting from the stage at the person who targeted her as security guards closed in on them.

The Grammy winner was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub when she got sprayed. She is among a growing number of musicians — including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Drake, Steve Lacy and Harry Styles — who have recently been hit by projectiles onstage.

This is a developing story.

