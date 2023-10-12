T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig reach a divorce settlement nearly one year after start of ‘GMA’ drama

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig were married for 12 years before filing for divorce in December 2022.

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have reached a divorce settlement agreement nearly one year after news surfaced of Holmes’ alleged affair with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach.

Details of the agreement were unclear, but it was confirmed by The Times in New York County Supreme Court records. Attorneys for Holmes and Fiebig did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Holmes, 46, filed for divorce from Fiebig, 45, an attorney and former Roc Nation chief of staff, on Dec. 28, 2022, after 12 years of marriage.

Their marriage came to an end after rumors swirled of Holmes’ and Robach’s affair due to a Page Six report published on Nov. 30, 2022. That same day, the Daily Mail printed dozens of pictures of the pair — who at the time were both married — cozying up to one another at a bar, grabbing coffee together, holding hands in the backseat of a car, visiting one another’s homes in New York and footage of Holmes repeatedly touching Robach during a weekend getaway to a private cottage in the Shawangunk Mountains.

Soon after, the “GMA 3: What You Need to Know” co-hosts, who often appeared on “Good Morning America,” were removed from broadcasts. In January, a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed that the former co-anchors had been let go.

“After several conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the rep said in a statement.

In March, Robach followed Holmes and filed for divorce from actor Andrew Shue after 13 years of marriage.

Amid the affair speculation, Fiebig, through her attorney, said she was “disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity” toward her and their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Holmes and Robach broke their silence in August, posting a black-and-white photo of their legs and feet decked out in training gear with the caption, “#NYCMarathon2023” on Instagram. Holmes and Robach share a love of fitness and documented their journey training together for the 2022 New York City Marathon for viewers, even amid the fallout of the alleged affair. In March, the pair were seen running the 2023 New York City Half Marathon together.