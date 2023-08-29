Advertisement
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break Instagram silence after ‘GMA’ drama — with matching posts

A blond woman with a ponytail in running gear and a Black man in dark running gear posing back to back holding medals
Former “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, seen in 2022, will run the New York City Marathon together this year.
(Bryan Bedder / New York Road Runners via Getty )
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship is still running its course, nearly a year after the pair of “GMA3” hosts were entangled in an alleged cheating scandal.

Months following their ABC News departure, the former hosts broke their Instagram silence by sharing matching black-and-white photos of their training gear. “#NYCMarathon2023,” Holmes and Robach wrote in their respective captions. Each of the journalists also included emojis of two people running, one blond woman and one Black man — representing the running pair.

Before the ABC drama unfolded last year, the “GMA3: What You Need to Know” anchors bonded over their shared love for fitness and marathons. In 2022 they shared their preparations for the New York City Marathon with TV audiences. Now it seems they’ll share their fitness aspirations on a different platform.

Speculation about the former anchors’ alleged affair surfaced in late November 2022. While it’s unclear whether Holmes and Robach started dating before or after they separated from their partners, both have gotten divorces since the “Good Morning America” drama unfolded.

After news of the alleged affair spread, ABC removed Robach and Holmes from the air while it conducted an internal review. In January, a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed that the former co-anchors had been let go.

“After several conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the rep said in a statement.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Despite the ABC fallout, Robach and Holmes continued training and running together. Page Six shared a handful of photos of Holmes and Robach running beside each other in the New York City Half Marathon in March.

Months later, ABC News revealed in May that correspondents Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would co-anchor “GMA3,” replacing Holmes and Robach.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contribued to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

