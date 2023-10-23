Kelly Clarkson says she did not ‘bash’ the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance

Kelly Clarkson, left, denies that she tried to “bash” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

You all need to calm down, ‘cause Kelly Clarkson says she did not take a swipe at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

The “Miss Independent” singer took to Instagram to make it clear that she does not have bad blood with the duo after she poked fun at how NFL coverage changes when Swift shows up at Kelce’s games.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news...,” Clarkson wrote. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.

“Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

On Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson spoke with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bowen Yang about how Kelce and Swift’s partnership has overtaken NFL coverage, which was recently mocked on “SNL.” Kelce and Swift both appeared on the Oct. 14 episode of the sketch show.

“It’s not hilarious how [the Swift-Kelce relationship] is literally taking over the NFL — for people that like watching sports,” Clarkson jokingly told Yang. “It’s like you’re watching ‘Housewives.’ Yeah, they’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So what about the play?’”

Kelce has previously commented that the NFL is “overdoing it” when it comes to the Swift coverage. He and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed the topic earlier this month on their weekly “New Heights” podcast.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game, you know?,” Travis Kelce said on the show. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think, uh ...”

Jason jumped in and said, “They’re overdoing it.”

Travis responded: “They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation.”

For its own part, the NFL has defended its coverage of Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” the league said in a statement earlier this month. “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”