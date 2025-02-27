Peppa Pig’s Mummy is pregnant, with the baby piglet expected in Season 11 of the preschool program

Peppa Pig’s family of four, seen as wooden figure toys, will soon be a family of five: Mummy Pig is pregnant.

Peppa Pig is about to become a bigger sister — and little brother George will finally be a big bro. Seems Mummy Pig is pregnant.

The cartoon British pig family, which hit TV screens as “Peppa Pig” more than 20 years ago, before the books, merchandise, movies and theme parks, shared the news Thursday through the U.K. Independent and on “Good Morning Britain.”

Mummy even shared a cartoon sonogram on the morning show, a sight seen infrequently in preschool programming.

“I’m due in the summer and we’re all so excited. … A little overwhelmed at the thought of having 3 children under 5 running around, but mostly just completely delighted,” Mummy told “GMB” as she showed off the image.

Mummy and Daddy Pig will introduce the idea of the pending piglet in the Season 10 episode airing March 31. The wee one won’t arrive until Season 11 when the adults will find themselves outnumbered by those three offspring, brand owner Hasbro said in a release.

“A transformative new era is unfolding for Peppa Pig and her family,” Esra Cafer, Hasbro’s senior VP of a lot of franchise-related stuff, said in the release. “As any family that has welcomed a new addition knows, everything is about to change. A baby brings a special dynamic that will warm hearts as fans celebrate this new exciting time alongside Peppa’s family.”

If “Peppa Pig” fan families haven’t yet explained to the kidlets where babies (and piglets) come from, this could be the perfect opportunity.

“Peppa Pig” streams, well, just about everywhere. Throw a dart and you’ll no doubt hit a five-minute episode.