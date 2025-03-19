Where is Sean Lowe’s dog Moose now? The family rehomed a previous dog, Gus, after a bite

Before his boxer Moose attacked him twice, Sean Lowe had to rehome a bull mastiff, Gus, after the dog bit one of his children.

Sean Lowe, who was attacked last week by his rescue boxer Moose, had to rehome another rescue dog a few years ago after it chomped on one of his children.

The 41-year-old dog lover and star of “The Bachelor” Season 17, who is still married to final rose recipient Catherine (Giudici) Lowe, said in a video posted Monday that he had been grilling with friends at their Dallas home last week when smoke from the barbecue set off the smoke alarm inside the house. The blaring sound, combined with Sean Lowe waving a rag to try to clear the smoke, seemed to trigger Moose, who attacked his owner, ripping up one of Lowe’s arms in the process.

Catherine and their children — Samuel, 8, Isaiah, 6, and Mia 5 — were out shopping during the first attack. Sean said there was surveillance video of the attack but it was “too violent” for him to share.

The next day, when Lowe was out in the front yard with his kids and parents, who were about to spend the day out of the house, Moose ran out the front door and attacked again, this time biting into Lowe’s other arm. Lowe said he managed to wrestle the “so strong ... so explosive” boxer to the ground and held him there for 10 minutes until police arrived.

Both attacks resulted in trips to the emergency room and stitches for Lowe. Fading bruises could be seen in the video around the wounds on Lowe’s arms.

While it was clear in the video that Moose was no longer in the Lowe family home, it’s unclear exactly what happened to him. Sean Lowe never mentioned euthanasia. Rather, he simply said they were really missing their dog.

After the first attack, Lowe said, he called local animal control and got an officer who also had a boxer and was “very sympathetic.” The officer told Lowe to make his planned calls to their animal adoption agency and to some no-kill shelters and then to call him back, saying they would “figure this out together.”

Previously, the Lowe family had a bull mastiff rescue, Gus, who bit son Samuel in 2023 after the boy tried to bend down and pet him. The animal had previously shown signs of “resource guarding” and aggression to daughter Mia. After the bite, Samuel got “a trip to the ER and a staple in the head,” Lowe said at the time, per Page Six.

“So as much as I love that dog [Gus], I have to protect my kids first. But he’s in a great home and we’ll get to still see him occasionally,” Lowe said, according to People.

Turns out Gus went to live with the Lowes’ dog trainer.

“He’s doing great,” Lowe wrote at the time in an Instagram Story obtained by Page Six. “I miss him like you wouldn’t believe, but one of my answered prayers was that he found a great home (in my mind, the best). My dog trainer asked if she could take him as her own personal dog. Now he gets to go to work everyday and be around other dogs.”

With Moose, there was no clear-cut answer about his fate — at least not yet. But it doesn’t sound as if the dog was put down.

“I don’t blame Moose a bit,” Lowe said in the video. “It wasn’t Moose’s fault. I think it’s clear he experienced a lot of trauma before we got him.”

And whatever happened, he said, something about the smoke alarm “flipped this switch” in Moose. The animal-adoption people told him they were unaware of the events in the dog’s life that would have led to this.

“We’re torn up about it,” Lowe said. “We really are. We miss our dog ... he was a really, really good dog. And we miss him.”