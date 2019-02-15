Frieze art fair kicks off its big L.A. premiere. Step 1: Pull out the umbrellas

The L.A. architecture firm wHY served as designers for the fair, a job that included laying out the gallery booths inside the tent as well as the pedestrian flow elsewhere on the Paramount lot. The 62,000-square-foot tent, a prefabricated structure provided by Frieze and tweaked by wHY, is made of double-layered vinyl. It’s waterproof and raised off the ground, with a 3,800-square-foot entry pavilion that serves as a “buffer zone” between the outdoors and the gallery floor inside.